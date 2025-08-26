Stephen Bunting beats Johnny Clayton in final to claim Players Championship 24 title in Milton Keynes

Stephen Bunting bounced back from losing Monday's Players Championship 24 final to defeat Johnny Clayton in Tuesday's showpiece in Milton Keynes.

Bunting came up short against Jeffrey de Graaf on Monday, but he was too good for Clayton a day later to take his sixth PDC ranking title.

Bunting recorded a three-dart average of 101.74 as well as six 180 checkouts to record an 8-6 victory in Players Championship 25.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Stephen Bunting signed a fan's head during his walk-on for the semi-final on Night 14 of the Premier League in Leeds.

Asked if he is in the form of his life, Bunting told pdc.tv: "One million per cent. I know how well I am playing. Long may that continue. I will keep working hard.

"I have played exceptionally this week and was disappointed not to win yesterday. To do two finals, and to get one over the line, I am really happy with that.

"Hopefully that keeps continuing. The standard is so high and if I don't keep practising I will get left behind. But I am really happy where my game is. I am over the moon, and I will celebrate tonight with an Indian."

Luke Littler, who was knocked out in the quarter-finals on Monday, did not take part in Tuesday's event.

2025 Players Championship 25 Results

Last 16

Stephen Bunting 6-2 Cor Dekker

Wessel Nijman 6-2 Rob Cross

William O'Connor 6-2 Keane Barry

Karel Sedlacek 6-5 David Davies

Martin Schindler 6-5 Justin Hood

Gian van Veen 6-3 Cameron Menzies

Alan Soutar 6-4 Daryl Gurney

Jonny Clayton 6-4 Robert Grundy

Quarter-Finals

Stephen Bunting 6-1 Wessel Nijman

William O'Connor 6-3 Karel Sedlacek

Martin Schindler 6-3 Gian van Veen

Jonny Clayton 6-1 Alan Soutar

Semi-Finals

Stephen Bunting 7-6 William O'Connor

Jonny Clayton 7-6 Martin Schindler

Final

Stephen Bunting 8-6 Jonny Clayton

Live darts is back on Sky Sports from October 6-12 as the BoyleSports World Grand Prix is held in Leicester.