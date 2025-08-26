Stephen Bunting beats Johnny Clayton in final to claim Players Championship 24 title in Milton Keynes
Stephen Bunting beat Johnny Clayton 8-6 in the final to win Players Championship 25 in Milton Keynes; Bunting bounced back impressively having been defeated in the final of Players Championship 24 a day earlier
Tuesday 26 August 2025 19:59, UK
Stephen Bunting bounced back from losing Monday's Players Championship 24 final to defeat Johnny Clayton in Tuesday's showpiece in Milton Keynes.
Bunting came up short against Jeffrey de Graaf on Monday, but he was too good for Clayton a day later to take his sixth PDC ranking title.
Bunting recorded a three-dart average of 101.74 as well as six 180 checkouts to record an 8-6 victory in Players Championship 25.
Asked if he is in the form of his life, Bunting told pdc.tv: "One million per cent. I know how well I am playing. Long may that continue. I will keep working hard.
"I have played exceptionally this week and was disappointed not to win yesterday. To do two finals, and to get one over the line, I am really happy with that.
"Hopefully that keeps continuing. The standard is so high and if I don't keep practising I will get left behind. But I am really happy where my game is. I am over the moon, and I will celebrate tonight with an Indian."
Luke Littler, who was knocked out in the quarter-finals on Monday, did not take part in Tuesday's event.
2025 Players Championship 25 Results
Last 16
Stephen Bunting 6-2 Cor Dekker
Wessel Nijman 6-2 Rob Cross
William O'Connor 6-2 Keane Barry
Karel Sedlacek 6-5 David Davies
Martin Schindler 6-5 Justin Hood
Gian van Veen 6-3 Cameron Menzies
Alan Soutar 6-4 Daryl Gurney
Jonny Clayton 6-4 Robert Grundy
Quarter-Finals
Stephen Bunting 6-1 Wessel Nijman
William O'Connor 6-3 Karel Sedlacek
Martin Schindler 6-3 Gian van Veen
Jonny Clayton 6-1 Alan Soutar
Semi-Finals
Stephen Bunting 7-6 William O'Connor
Jonny Clayton 7-6 Martin Schindler
Final
Stephen Bunting 8-6 Jonny Clayton
Live darts is back on Sky Sports from October 6-12 as the BoyleSports World Grand Prix is held in Leicester.