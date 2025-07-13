Baltic Sea Darts Open 2025: Gerwyn Price beats Gary Anderson in final to clinch title
Gerwyn Price claims ninth European Tour title with dominant victory over Gary Anderson at Baltic Sea Darts Open; Watch the Betfred World Matchplay from July 19-27 at the Winter Gardens live on Sky Sports
Sunday 13 July 2025 21:50, UK
Gerwyn Price stormed to victory over Gary Anderson to lift the Baltic Sea Darts Open title in Kiel.
The 40-year-old Welshman proved unstoppable as he raced to an 8-3 win over his Scottish opponent in the final at the Wunderino Arena.
Trailing 2-1, Price won five legs on the trot to establish a 6-2 lead and never looked back from there.
- Darts in 2025: Key dates for World Matchplay and more
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract
He had eased into the final with a 7-3 demolition of Chris Dobey in the semi-finals, but Anderson's passage was even more straightforward as he trounced James Wade 7-1 to book a showdown with the Welshman, who had brushed aside world number one Luke Humphries 6-3 in the last eight.
Anderson had served early warning of his form when he averaged 108.03 in his 6-1 quarter-final win over Jonny Clayton, but Price ultimately proved too good.
"I think I played pretty well all weekend, so I'm really chuffed," Price said. "Gary wasn't at his best in the final and obviously I can play better, but I'm just really pleased to get over the line and get another European Tour title under my belt.
"I can't put into words how much it means to win this, especially in front of such a fantastic crowd. I needed some ranking points leading up to the back end of the year, so this £30,000 definitely helps!"
Price bounds into the World Matchplay - live on Sky Sports - brimming with confidence as he aims to lift the Phil Taylor Trophy for the first time at the Winter Gardens.
"I've lost in the final before, so now I need to lift that trophy," Price, beaten finalist to Michael van Gerwen in 2022, added.
"I won in Poland, I reached the semi-finals and final on the ProTour, so to come here and win here definitely puts me in good stead ahead of the World Matchplay.
"I'm playing really well at the moment, but it's all on the day. There are so many good players in the tournament, so anybody can win it."
2025 Baltic Sea Darts Open
Results
Friday July 11
First Round
Afternoon Session
Mickey Mansell 6-3 Miroslaw Grudziecki
Luke Woodhouse 6-2 Liam Maendl-Lawrance
Cameron Menzies 6-5 Yorick Hofkens
Gian van Veen 6-0 Johan Engstrom
Jermaine Wattimena 6-1 Callan Rydz
Krzysztof Ratajski 6-2 Richard Veenstra
Wessel Nijman 6-3 Martin Kramer
Kim Huybrechts 6-3 Ian White
Evening Session
Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-2 Ryan Meikle
Niko Springer 6-2 Kevin Troppmann
William O'Connor 6-5 Tytus Kanik
Andy Baetens 6-4 Raymond van Barneveld
Daryl Gurney 6-4 Martin Lukeman
Mike De Decker 6-2 Mensur Suljovic
Ricardo Pietreczko 6-2 Sebastian Bialecki
Justin Hood 6-3 Joe Cullen
Saturday July 12
Second Round
Afternoon Session
Ryan Searle 6-3 Cameron Menzies
Wessel Nijman 6-3 Damon Heta
Gary Anderson 6-2 Krzysztof Ratajski
Danny Noppert 6-3 Mike De Decker
Daryl Gurney 6-3 Dave Chisnall
Ross Smith 6-0 Kim Huybrechts
Jonny Clayton 6-4 Gian van Veen
James Wade 6-1 Luke Woodhouse
Evening Session
Gerwyn Price 6-1 William O'Connor
Andy Baetens 6-2 Rob Cross
Niko Springer 6-2 Stephen Bunting
Luke Humphries 6-5 Mickey Mansell
Josh Rock 6-1 Justin Hood
Martin Schindler 6-3 Jermaine Wattimena
Nathan Aspinall 6-4 Ricardo Pietreczko
Chris Dobey 6-3 Dirk van Duijvenbode
Sunday July 13
Third round
Afternoon Session (from 12pm UK time)
Luke Humphries 6-0 Ryan Searle
Gerwyn Price 6-5 Wessel Nijman
Danny Noppert 6-2 Nathan Aspinall
Chris Dobey 6-3 Ross Smith
Martin Schindler 6-4 Niko Springer
James Wade 6-5 Daryl Gurney
Jonny Clayton 6-2 Josh Rock
Gary Anderson 6-3 Andy Baetens
Evening Session (from 5pm UK time)
Quarter-finals
Gerwyn Price 6-3 Luke Humphries
Chris Dobey 6-1 Danny Noppert
James Wade 6-3 Martin Schindler
Gary Anderson 6-1 Jonny Clayton
Semi-Finals
Gerwyn Price 7-3 Chris Dobey
James Wade 1-7 Gary Anderson
Final
Gerwyn Price 8-3 Gary Anderson
Sky Sports will once again be the home of the World Matchplay, World Grand Prix, Grand Slam of Darts and more! Stream darts and more top sport with no contract.