Baltic Sea Darts Open 2025: Gerwyn Price beats Gary Anderson in final to clinch title

Gerwyn Price stormed to victory over Gary Anderson to lift the Baltic Sea Darts Open title in Kiel.

The 40-year-old Welshman proved unstoppable as he raced to an 8-3 win over his Scottish opponent in the final at the Wunderino Arena.

Trailing 2-1, Price won five legs on the trot to establish a 6-2 lead and never looked back from there.

He had eased into the final with a 7-3 demolition of Chris Dobey in the semi-finals, but Anderson's passage was even more straightforward as he trounced James Wade 7-1 to book a showdown with the Welshman, who had brushed aside world number one Luke Humphries 6-3 in the last eight.

Anderson had served early warning of his form when he averaged 108.03 in his 6-1 quarter-final win over Jonny Clayton, but Price ultimately proved too good.

"I think I played pretty well all weekend, so I'm really chuffed," Price said. "Gary wasn't at his best in the final and obviously I can play better, but I'm just really pleased to get over the line and get another European Tour title under my belt.

"I can't put into words how much it means to win this, especially in front of such a fantastic crowd. I needed some ranking points leading up to the back end of the year, so this £30,000 definitely helps!"

Price bounds into the World Matchplay - live on Sky Sports - brimming with confidence as he aims to lift the Phil Taylor Trophy for the first time at the Winter Gardens.

"I've lost in the final before, so now I need to lift that trophy," Price, beaten finalist to Michael van Gerwen in 2022, added.

"I won in Poland, I reached the semi-finals and final on the ProTour, so to come here and win here definitely puts me in good stead ahead of the World Matchplay.

"I'm playing really well at the moment, but it's all on the day. There are so many good players in the tournament, so anybody can win it."

2025 Baltic Sea Darts Open

Results

Friday July 11

First Round

Afternoon Session

Mickey Mansell 6-3 Miroslaw Grudziecki

Luke Woodhouse 6-2 Liam Maendl-Lawrance

Cameron Menzies 6-5 Yorick Hofkens

Gian van Veen 6-0 Johan Engstrom

Jermaine Wattimena 6-1 Callan Rydz

Krzysztof Ratajski 6-2 Richard Veenstra

Wessel Nijman 6-3 Martin Kramer

Kim Huybrechts 6-3 Ian White

Evening Session

Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-2 Ryan Meikle

Niko Springer 6-2 Kevin Troppmann

William O'Connor 6-5 Tytus Kanik

Andy Baetens 6-4 Raymond van Barneveld

Daryl Gurney 6-4 Martin Lukeman

Mike De Decker 6-2 Mensur Suljovic

Ricardo Pietreczko 6-2 Sebastian Bialecki

Justin Hood 6-3 Joe Cullen

Saturday July 12

Second Round

Afternoon Session

Ryan Searle 6-3 Cameron Menzies

Wessel Nijman 6-3 Damon Heta

Gary Anderson 6-2 Krzysztof Ratajski

Danny Noppert 6-3 Mike De Decker

Daryl Gurney 6-3 Dave Chisnall

Ross Smith 6-0 Kim Huybrechts

Jonny Clayton 6-4 Gian van Veen

James Wade 6-1 Luke Woodhouse

Evening Session

Gerwyn Price 6-1 William O'Connor

Andy Baetens 6-2 Rob Cross

Niko Springer 6-2 Stephen Bunting

Luke Humphries 6-5 Mickey Mansell

Josh Rock 6-1 Justin Hood

Martin Schindler 6-3 Jermaine Wattimena

Nathan Aspinall 6-4 Ricardo Pietreczko

Chris Dobey 6-3 Dirk van Duijvenbode

Sunday July 13

Third round

Afternoon Session (from 12pm UK time)

Luke Humphries 6-0 Ryan Searle

Gerwyn Price 6-5 Wessel Nijman

Danny Noppert 6-2 Nathan Aspinall

Chris Dobey 6-3 Ross Smith

Martin Schindler 6-4 Niko Springer

James Wade 6-5 Daryl Gurney

Jonny Clayton 6-2 Josh Rock

Gary Anderson 6-3 Andy Baetens

Evening Session (from 5pm UK time)

Quarter-finals

Gerwyn Price 6-3 Luke Humphries

Chris Dobey 6-1 Danny Noppert

James Wade 6-3 Martin Schindler

Gary Anderson 6-1 Jonny Clayton



Semi-Finals

Gerwyn Price 7-3 Chris Dobey

James Wade 1-7 Gary Anderson

Final

Gerwyn Price 8-3 Gary Anderson

