Players Championship 27: Joe Cullen defeats Gerwyn Price in classy display and takes step towards World Grand Prix qualification

Joe Cullen took a huge step towards confirming his qualification for October's World Grand Prix of Darts with victory in Wednesday's Players Championship 27.

Cullen edged out Gerwyn Price in a thrilling last-leg shoot-out to triumph in Hildesheim, as the Welshman fell just short in his bid for back-to-back titles on German soil.

However, Cullen has now put himself in a terrific position to be involved in the next major having been outside of the provisional qualification places prior to this week's ProTour double-header.

The Bradford-born star overcame Brendan Dolan in round one, before recording a quartet of 6-4 victories against Adam Hunt, Cameron Menzies, Robert Grundy and James Hurrell to advance to the semi-finals.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Cullen continued his charge with a comprehensive 7-1 victory over Scott Williams, which set up a winner-takes-all showdown against Price at Halle 39.

The former Masters champion seized the early initiative before Price hit back with legs of 12 and 11 darts to restore parity at two apiece, and the pendulum continued to shift throughout a compelling final.

Cullen regained his two-leg buffer with a brilliant double-double 94 finish to lead 5-3, but a resilient Price responded with another 11-darter followed by a clinical 104 kill to level at 6-6.

This was followed by successive holds of throw to set up a grandstand finish, and the advantage of throw proved pivotal for Cullen, who let out a huge roar after pinning double four to take the title.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"I'm so happy to win this title," reflected the 36-year-old, who averaged 99.78 and landed nine 180s in Wednesday's showpiece.

"Performances like that today just reassure me that I can play this game!

"I'm sort of an enigma to myself at the minute. I can produce darts like today, but then you'll watch me in a few weeks and I'll have an 81 average."

Cullen's exploits denied Price a ProTour double in Hildesheim, although the Welshman extended his lead at the top of the Players Championship rankings after pocketing the £10,000 runner-up prize.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

The 40-year-old conceded just six legs in wins over Tavis Dudeney, Stephen Burton, Jeffrey de Graaf and Sebastian Bialecki, which he backed up with a hard-fought win over Germany's Michael Unterbuchner in the quarter-finals.

Price then produced his performance of the day to account for Danny Noppert in the last four, averaging 104.98 and pinning all seven of his attempts at double to close out a 7-3 success.

Noppert landed a nine-dart finish on his way to the semi-finals, achieving perfection in the penultimate leg of his opening round win against Mario Vandenbogaerde.

The Dutchman was joined in the semi-finals by Williams, who produced a brace of outrageous 120 checkouts to sweep aside Dom Taylor in round three.

Earlier in the day, Taylor averaged 103 to account for world number one Luke Humphries in round one, while Van Veen, Gary Anderson, Nathan Aspinall and Damon Heta also crashed out at the same stage of the tournament.

2025 Players Championship 27 Results

Last 16

James Hurrell 6-5 Martin Schindler

Joe Cullen 6-4 Robert Grundy

Scott Williams 6-2 Dominik Gruellich

Alexander Merkx 6-1 Krzysztof Ratajski

Gerwyn Price 6-2 Sebastian Bialecki

Michael Unterbuchner 6-1 Wessel Nijman

Danny Noppert 6-4 Cor Dekker

Richard Veenstra 6-5 Ryan Searle

Quarter-Finals

Joe Cullen 6-4 James Hurrell

Scott Williams 6-1 Alexander Merkx

Gerwyn Price 6-4 Michael Unterbuchner

Danny Noppert 6-1 Richard Veenstra

Semi-Finals

Joe Cullen 7-1 Scott Williams

Gerwyn Price 7-3 Danny Noppert

Final

Joe Cullen 8-7 Gerwyn Price

Live darts is back on Sky Sports from October 6-12 as the BoyleSports World Grand Prix is held in Leicester. Not got Sky? Stream darts and more with no contract.