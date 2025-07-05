Poland Darts Masters: Gerwyn Price beats Stephen Bunting in dramatic final-leg decider to clinch title

Gerwyn Price dragged himself back from the brink of defeat to snatch the Poland Darts Masters title from Stephen Bunting in a dramatic final.

The Welshman, who had checked out 137 to level at 2-2, trailed 4-2 at the interval at the PreZero Arena in Gliwice but fought back to lead 7-5.

Bunting reduced the deficit and then saw his opponent miss three match darts at double top as he took it to a final leg, which Price - who averaged more than 103 - clinched with a single 17, double 17, double-top finish to prevail 8-7.

Image: Gerwyn Price won a final-leg decider against Stephen Bunting

Speaking on stage afterwards, he said: "I missed loads of doubles in that game - I missed three darts at double top, my favourite double - and then obviously a couple of legs where I missed loads of doubles.

"But to go in the final leg when Stephen is sat on a double and go double, double when I couldn't hit one all night - fantastic. I'm over the moon."

Bunting earned his place in the final with a crushing 7-3 victory over world champion Luke Littler in the last four.

Littler survived five match darts and hit a 170 finish at 6-2 to prolong his evening - but only briefly as his opponent produced a treble 18, double 16 out-shot to progress.

Price overpowered Rob Cross with a superb display of finishing, recovering from a 2-0 deficit to win seven of the next eight legs and also go through 7-3.

Littler had earlier taken out another 'big fish' on his way to a 6-3 quarter-final victory over Nathan Aspinall, in the process gaining revenge for back-to-back World Series defeats by his compatriot in Copenhagen and New York.

Price cruised to a 6-2 win over Chris Dobey, but Cross was not at his best as he edged past Michael van Gerwen 6-4, while Bunting needed a deciding leg to see off Polish No 1 Krzysztof Ratajski 6-5.

Poland Darts Masters results

Quarter-finals

(1) Stephen Bunting 6-5 Krzysztof Ratajski

Luke Littler 6-3 (4) Nathan Aspinall

(2) Gerwyn Price 6-2 Chris Dobey

(3) Rob Cross 6-4 Michael van Gerwen

Semi-finals

(1) Stephen Bunting 7-3 Luke Littler

(2) Gerwyn Price 7-3 (3) Rob Cross

Final

(2) Gerwyn Price 8-7 (1) Stephen Bunting

What's the next darts event on Sky Sports?

The highlight of the darting summer will see the Betfred World Matchplay held from July 19-27 at the Winter Gardens as Luke Humphries bids to retain the coveted Phil Taylor Trophy, with world champion Luke Littler and three-time winner Michael van Gerwen also set to headline the £800,000 event across nine days.

Sunday July 27 will also feature the fourth staging of the Betfred Women's World Matchplay, featuring eight players competing across one session - with Beau Greaves having won the 2023 and 2024 events.

Sky Sports will once again be the home of the World Cup of Darts, World Matchplay, World Grand Prix, Grand Slam of Darts and more! Stream darts and more top sport with NOW.