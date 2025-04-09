Luke Littler suffers last-16 exit at Players Championship 12
World champion Luke Littler follows Tuesday's first-round loss to Dylan Slevin with last-16 defeat to Ritchie Edhouse at Players Championship 12; watch Premier League Darts, including the Play-Offs at London's O2 arena, live on Sky Sports every Thursday
Wednesday 9 April 2025 18:26, UK
Ritchie Edhouse dumped world champion Luke Littler out of Players Championship 12 in a dramatic last-16 finish.
The Englishman beat his 18-year-old compatriot 6-5 in a tense conclusion to the deciding leg at the Mattioli Arena in Leicester to book a quarter-final showdown with Dutchman Gian van Veen.
Littler hit double five rather than double top as he attempted a 120 checkout to leave world No 26 Edhouse a tops finish, and he duly obliged with his first dart to progress.
- Premier League darts 2025: Schedule, format, venues, players
- Darts in 2025: Key dates for Premier League and more
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with NOW
- Choose the sports notifications you want! 🔔
The teenager had earlier recovered from a 4-1 deficit to lead 5-4, but could not close the match out.
Edhouse was joined in the last eight by Northern Ireland's Josh Rock, who beat Danny Noppert 6-3 after hitting a nine-dart finish in his third-round win over Matt Campbell, and will next face Gary Anderson.
Elsewhere, Ian White goes head to head with Luke Woodhouse and Jonny Clayton plays Gerwyn Price.
Where does the Premier League head next?
The Premier League continues at the AO Arena, Manchester on Thursday, April 10 as home favourite Littler and Price clash in a titanic encounter, while Michael van Gerwen faces Chris Dobey.
Fixtures: Night 10 at AO Arena, Manchester on Thursday, April 10
|Quarter-finals
|Chris Dobey vs Michael van Gerwen
|Nathan Aspinall vs Rob Cross
|Luke Littler vs Gerwyn Price
|Stephen Bunting vs Luke Humphries
Watch Night 10 of Premier League Darts, in Manchester, live on Sky Sports Action from 7pm - stream with NOW.
Sky Sports will once again be the home of the Premier League in 2025, with every night exclusively live along with the World Matchplay, World Grand Prix, Grand Slam of Darts and more! Stream darts and more top sport with NOW