Luke Littler suffers last-16 exit at Players Championship 12

Ritchie Edhouse dumped world champion Luke Littler out of Players Championship 12 in a dramatic last-16 finish.

The Englishman beat his 18-year-old compatriot 6-5 in a tense conclusion to the deciding leg at the Mattioli Arena in Leicester to book a quarter-final showdown with Dutchman Gian van Veen.

Littler hit double five rather than double top as he attempted a 120 checkout to leave world No 26 Edhouse a tops finish, and he duly obliged with his first dart to progress.

The teenager had earlier recovered from a 4-1 deficit to lead 5-4, but could not close the match out.

Edhouse was joined in the last eight by Northern Ireland's Josh Rock, who beat Danny Noppert 6-3 after hitting a nine-dart finish in his third-round win over Matt Campbell, and will next face Gary Anderson.

Elsewhere, Ian White goes head to head with Luke Woodhouse and Jonny Clayton plays Gerwyn Price.

Where does the Premier League head next?

Image: Premier League Darts in Manchester

The Premier League continues at the AO Arena, Manchester on Thursday, April 10 as home favourite Littler and Price clash in a titanic encounter, while Michael van Gerwen faces Chris Dobey.

Fixtures: Night 10 at AO Arena, Manchester on Thursday, April 10 Quarter-finals Chris Dobey vs Michael van Gerwen Nathan Aspinall vs Rob Cross Luke Littler vs Gerwyn Price Stephen Bunting vs Luke Humphries

