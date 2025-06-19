James Wade wins Players Championship 19 title in Leicester to end near three-year wait for PDC ranking title

James Wade produced a series of vintage displays to clinch Players Championship 19 success in Leicester on Thursday, ending a wait of almost three years for a PDC ranking title.

Wade delivered an exhibition of finishing to demolish Scott Williams 8-3 in their decisive showdown at the Mattioli Arena, averaging 101.52 to return to the winner's enclosure for the first time since November 2022.

The left-hander was at his merciless best against Williams, landing a trio of ton-plus checkouts and pinning eight of his nine attempts at double - an astonishing conversion rate of 88.9 per cent.

"It's been a long time coming," quipped Wade, who reclaims a place in the world's top eight after pocketing the £15,000 top prize.

"I'm really, really happy. It's been a difficult few years for me.

"I went from number three in the world down to outside of the top 20, but it wasn't because my darting ability disappeared, it was because my health disappeared.

"I'm really proud of myself today, because these are not easy events to win. I've lost in a few finals and semi-finals recently, so this is a milestone for me.

"I still want to be in the mix. I know I am still good enough to compete with the best players, so I want to keep knocking on the door and upsetting the apple cart!"

Following 6-2 wins over Brett Claydon and Joshua Richardson, Wade moved through to the last 16 with victory over Peter Wright, edging past the Scot in a decider for the second straight day.

The Aldershot stalwart then averaged 103.94 in his last 16 success against Kevin Doets, before winning six straight legs from 4-0 down to stun World Youth Champion Gian van Veen.

Wade produced 161 and 124 finishes on the bullseye during this spell, and he maintained that ruthless precision on the outer ring in his 7-3 thumping of Andrew Gilding in the semi-finals.

However, the 10-time TV title winner saved his best finishing for Thursday's showpiece, conjuring up a brace of 110 checkouts - including one for the title - along with a trademark 120 combination to cap off a terrific performance.

2025 Players Championship 19 results

Last 16

James Wade 6-4 Kevin Doets

Gian van Veen 6-5 Ricky Evans

Andrew Gilding 6-3 Ross Smith

Damon Heta 6-4 Daryl Gurney

Scott Williams 6-5 William O'Connor

Bradley Brooks 6-0 Brendan Dolan

Alan Soutar 6-5 Marvin van Velzen

Wessel Nijman 6-3 Ryan Joyce

Quarter-Finals

James Wade 6-4 Gian van Veen

Andrew Gilding 6-2 Damon Heta

Scott Williams 6-2 Bradley Brooks

Wessel Nijman 6-5 Alan Soutar

Semi-Finals

James Wade 7-3 Andrew Gilding

Scott Williams 7-6 Wessel Nijman

Final

James Wade 8-3 Scott Williams

