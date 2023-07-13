LISTEN: Raymond van Barneveld and World Matchplay preview on latest Love The Darts podcast
Emma Paton is joined by special guests and darts stars past and present to discuss all the latest news and talking points on and off the oche on Sky Sports' Love The Darts podcast
Raymond van Barneveld is this week's special guest as the Love The Darts panel look ahead to the World Matchplay, live on Sky Sports.
Host Emma Paton is joined by Dan Dawson and three-time world champion Glen Durrant ahead of the upcoming tournament in Blackpool.
The trio take a deep dive into the event, discussing Michael van Gerwen's return from surgery and whether Gary Anderson could be the dark horse of the tournament.
Durrant, a semi-finalist at the Winter Gardens 2019 explains why it is one of his favourite majors as well.
Dutch icon Van Barneveld joins too as he chats about his preparation and chances of claiming the World Matchplay title for the first time.
There is also a preview for the second edition of the Women's World Matchplay, while Durrant designs his perfect night at the darts in our 'A Night At The Darts With...' feature.
