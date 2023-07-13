LISTEN: Raymond van Barneveld and World Matchplay preview on latest Love The Darts podcast

Raymond van Barneveld is the special guest on this week's podcast

Raymond van Barneveld is this week's special guest as the Love The Darts panel look ahead to the World Matchplay, live on Sky Sports.

Host Emma Paton is joined by Dan Dawson and three-time world champion Glen Durrant ahead of the upcoming tournament in Blackpool.

The trio take a deep dive into the event, discussing Michael van Gerwen's return from surgery and whether Gary Anderson could be the dark horse of the tournament.

Durrant, a semi-finalist at the Winter Gardens 2019 explains why it is one of his favourite majors as well.

Dutch icon Van Barneveld joins too as he chats about his preparation and chances of claiming the World Matchplay title for the first time.

There is also a preview for the second edition of the Women's World Matchplay, while Durrant designs his perfect night at the darts in our 'A Night At The Darts With...' feature.

