Darts World Matchplay: Schedule, format and draw as Michael van Gerwen defends title in Blackpool

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the top checkouts from the final at the World Matchplay in Blackpool. Watch the top checkouts from the final at the World Matchplay in Blackpool.

The World Matchplay is here as one of the highlights on the darts calendar arrives in Blackpool, where Michael van Gerwen will be defending his title.

Van Gerwen produced a stunning performance to beat Gerwyn Price 18-14 to claim his third consecutive World Matchplay title.

The Dutchman goes into the event on the back of winning the Poland Darts Masters and will face Brendan Dolan in the first round.

World champion Michael Smith takes on veteran Steve Beaton, while Gary Anderson, an unseeded player for the first time since 2010, is up against five-time quarter-finalist Dave Chisnall.

Last year's runner-up Price will meet Stephen Bunting, Peter Wright plays UK Open champion Andrew Gilding, James Wade faces Chris Dobey, Dimitri Van den Bergh takes on Ross Smith and Rob Cross will go head-to-head against Daryl Gurney in a repeat of their epic 2019 semi-final.

Raymond van Barneveld returns to the Winter Gardens for the first time in five years and will play Ryan Searle.

The 2023 World Matchplay will be staged at the iconic Winter Gardens in Blackpool from July 15-23, with the world's top 16 players seeded, joined by 16 qualifiers from the one-year ProTour Order of Merit.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Check out the best action from the final at the World Matchplay from Blackpool. Check out the best action from the final at the World Matchplay from Blackpool.

World Matchplay Format

First round: First to 10 legs

Second round: First to 11 legs

Quarter-finals: First to 16 legs

Semi-finals: First to 17 legs

Final: First to 18 legs

Women's World Matchplay is back!

The second Women's World Matchplay will take place on the final day of the men's tournament on July 23 with an eight-player draw.

Defending champion Fallon Sherrock faces Lisa Ashton in the pick of the first-round ties, while Beau Greaves takes on Noa-Lynn van Leuven.

Robyn Byrne plays Rhian O'Sullivan and Mikuru Suzuki goes up against Aileen de Graaf in the other matches.

The first round will be first to seven legs, the semi-finals the first to nine legs and the final will be first to 11.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Fallon Sherrock wins the first ever Women's World Matchplay against Aileen De Graaf in Blackpool. Fallon Sherrock wins the first ever Women's World Matchplay against Aileen De Graaf in Blackpool.

World Matchplay Schedule

Saturday July 15 (7pm)

4x First Round

Joe Cullen v Mike De Decker

Rob Cross v Daryl Gurney

Gerwyn Price v Stephen Bunting

Dave Chisnall v Gary Anderson

Sunday July 16

Afternoon Session (1pm)

4x First Round

Danny Noppert v Martin Schindler

Dirk van Duijvenbode v Kim Huybrechts

Damon Heta v Josh Rock

James Wade v Chris Dobey

Evening Session (7.30pm)

4x First Round

Nathan Aspinall v Krzysztof Ratajski

Luke Humphries v Jose de Sousa

Michael van Gerwen v Brendan Dolan

Michael Smith v Steve Beaton

Monday July 17 (7pm)

4x First Round

Dimitri Van den Bergh v Ross Smith

Ryan Searle v Raymond van Barneveld

Peter Wright v Andrew Gilding

Jonny Clayton v Gabriel Clemens

Tuesday July 18 (7pm)

4x Second Round - Order of Matches TBC

M Smith/Beaton v Wade/Dobey

Noppert/Schindler v Aspinall/Ratajski

Price/Bunting v Cullen/De Decker

Cross/Gurney v Chisnall/Anderson

Wednesday July 19 (7pm)

4x Second Round - Order of Matches TBC

Wright/Gilding v Searle/Van Barneveld

Clayton/Clemens v Van den Bergh/R Smith

Van Gerwen/Dolan v Heta/Rock

Humphries/De Sousa v Van Duijvenbode/Huybrechts

Thursday July 20 (8pm)

2x Quarter-Finals

Friday July 21 (8pm)

2x Quarter-Finals

Saturday July 22 (8pm)

Semi-Finals

Sunday July 23

Afternoon Session (1pm)

Betfred Women's World Matchplay

Quarter-Finals

Beau Greaves v Noa-Lynn van Leuven

Robyn Byrne v Rhian O'Sullivan

Mikuru Suzuki v Aileen de Graaf

Fallon Sherrock v Lisa Ashton

Semi-Finals

Greaves/Van Leuven v Byrne/O'Sullivan

Suzuki/De Graaf v Sherrock/Ashton

Final

TBC

Evening Session (8pm)

World Matchplay Final

TBC

Catch all the action from the World Matchplay from July 15-23 - live on Sky Sports