Darts World Matchplay: Schedule, format and draw as Michael van Gerwen defends title in Blackpool
Michael van Gerwen will return to defend his World Matchplay title at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool; the event is one of the biggest tournaments on the darts calendar; watch every match from the Men's and Women's World Matchplay live on Sky Sports from July 15 to July 23
Last Updated: 11/07/23 3:02pm
The World Matchplay is here as one of the highlights on the darts calendar arrives in Blackpool, where Michael van Gerwen will be defending his title.
Van Gerwen produced a stunning performance to beat Gerwyn Price 18-14 to claim his third consecutive World Matchplay title.
The Dutchman goes into the event on the back of winning the Poland Darts Masters and will face Brendan Dolan in the first round.
- Michael Van Gerwen clinches Poland Darts Masters title vs Dimitri van den Bergh
- Michael Van Gerwen to begin World Matchplay title defence against Brendan Dolan
- Fallon Sherrock to begin Matchplay title defence against Lisa Ashton
World champion Michael Smith takes on veteran Steve Beaton, while Gary Anderson, an unseeded player for the first time since 2010, is up against five-time quarter-finalist Dave Chisnall.
Last year's runner-up Price will meet Stephen Bunting, Peter Wright plays UK Open champion Andrew Gilding, James Wade faces Chris Dobey, Dimitri Van den Bergh takes on Ross Smith and Rob Cross will go head-to-head against Daryl Gurney in a repeat of their epic 2019 semi-final.
Raymond van Barneveld returns to the Winter Gardens for the first time in five years and will play Ryan Searle.
The 2023 World Matchplay will be staged at the iconic Winter Gardens in Blackpool from July 15-23, with the world's top 16 players seeded, joined by 16 qualifiers from the one-year ProTour Order of Merit.
World Matchplay Format
- First round: First to 10 legs
- Second round: First to 11 legs
- Quarter-finals: First to 16 legs
- Semi-finals: First to 17 legs
- Final: First to 18 legs
Women's World Matchplay is back!
The second Women's World Matchplay will take place on the final day of the men's tournament on July 23 with an eight-player draw.
Defending champion Fallon Sherrock faces Lisa Ashton in the pick of the first-round ties, while Beau Greaves takes on Noa-Lynn van Leuven.
Robyn Byrne plays Rhian O'Sullivan and Mikuru Suzuki goes up against Aileen de Graaf in the other matches.
The first round will be first to seven legs, the semi-finals the first to nine legs and the final will be first to 11.
World Matchplay Schedule
Saturday July 15 (7pm)
4x First Round
Joe Cullen v Mike De Decker
Rob Cross v Daryl Gurney
Gerwyn Price v Stephen Bunting
Dave Chisnall v Gary Anderson
Sunday July 16
Afternoon Session (1pm)
4x First Round
Danny Noppert v Martin Schindler
Dirk van Duijvenbode v Kim Huybrechts
Damon Heta v Josh Rock
James Wade v Chris Dobey
Evening Session (7.30pm)
4x First Round
Nathan Aspinall v Krzysztof Ratajski
Luke Humphries v Jose de Sousa
Michael van Gerwen v Brendan Dolan
Michael Smith v Steve Beaton
Monday July 17 (7pm)
4x First Round
Dimitri Van den Bergh v Ross Smith
Ryan Searle v Raymond van Barneveld
Peter Wright v Andrew Gilding
Jonny Clayton v Gabriel Clemens
Tuesday July 18 (7pm)
4x Second Round - Order of Matches TBC
M Smith/Beaton v Wade/Dobey
Noppert/Schindler v Aspinall/Ratajski
Price/Bunting v Cullen/De Decker
Cross/Gurney v Chisnall/Anderson
Wednesday July 19 (7pm)
4x Second Round - Order of Matches TBC
Wright/Gilding v Searle/Van Barneveld
Clayton/Clemens v Van den Bergh/R Smith
Van Gerwen/Dolan v Heta/Rock
Humphries/De Sousa v Van Duijvenbode/Huybrechts
Thursday July 20 (8pm)
2x Quarter-Finals
Friday July 21 (8pm)
2x Quarter-Finals
Saturday July 22 (8pm)
Semi-Finals
Sunday July 23
Afternoon Session (1pm)
Betfred Women's World Matchplay
Quarter-Finals
Beau Greaves v Noa-Lynn van Leuven
Robyn Byrne v Rhian O'Sullivan
Mikuru Suzuki v Aileen de Graaf
Fallon Sherrock v Lisa Ashton
Semi-Finals
Greaves/Van Leuven v Byrne/O'Sullivan
Suzuki/De Graaf v Sherrock/Ashton
Final
TBC
Evening Session (8pm)
World Matchplay Final
TBC
