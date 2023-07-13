Wayne Mardle's Matchplay predictions: Michael van Gerwen's challengers and the star power of Beau Greaves

Michael Van Gerwen will be looking to clinch back-to-back Matchplay titles as the event gets under way in Blackpool on Saturday

Ahead of this year's World Matchplay, Sky Sports' Wayne Mardle gives his predictions for both the men's and women's events....

The World Matchplay is here once again and, as one of the highlights on the darting calendar, all eyes will be on it to see who can go on a run to victory in Blackpool.

Michael van Gerwen and Fallon Sherrock will be defending their titles but there is a whole host of darting talent on show, both experienced and new, ready to try and write their name into Winter Gardens folklore.

To break it down, Mardle answers the key questions and then looks deep into his crystal ball to pick out this year's winners...

Is this the best Matchplay line-up ever?

"Yes, we get to this point in every event now about if it is the best one ever, I think it is.

"There are so many possibilities when you look down the draw in the first round and work your way through. It seems impossible to fathom out.

"Of course we expect some of the big boys to be there at the very end. Peter Wright has got Andrew Gilding - the way Wright is playing at the moment, that isn't a given.

"Then Michael Smith against Steve Beaton. There are so many people who want Beaton to beat Smith, not because they want Smith to lose but because Beaton has qualified yet again. How does he do it?

"Even looking at the quality of the lesser-known players. The one we have to wax lyrical about is Josh Rock because he can beat absolutely anyone on his day.

"I do believe this can be the most dramatic ever and why not?

"You have Dave Chisnall vs Gary Anderson as probably the headline.

"Then you have Jonny Clayton vs Gabriel Clemens, James Wade vs Chris Dobey, Stephen Bunting vs Gerwyn Price. The list just carries on."

Can Anderson and Barney turn back the clock?

"Gary Anderson especially for me, yes he can.

"He has got this will to win seemingly again and this is a format he has loved in the past, of course winning it in 2018 and runner-up two years after that.

"That win in 2018 was such an amazing run and the win over Mensur Suljovic in the final, that is the best World Matchplay final I have ever seen.

"We know Gary has won two world titles over the set format and I like him over the leg format as well.

"Out of Anderson and Raymond van Barneveld, I think it is more likely Anderson shows the level required to win it.

"Barney, he is one of my favourite players to watch still. He will like the draw and, if he wins, he will have Peter Wright or Andrew Gilding.

"Barney over a long format, he will love that."

How special is the Winter Gardens?

"It really is a special venue. It is a huge event.

"It is rated second in the calendar behind the World Championship, or maybe third behind the Premier League, but it is a huge event and it is the connoisseur's place to go.

"It is where people have their week off work and buy a season ticket to go to every session of every day.

"There is no event like it and personally it is my favourite, probably behind the Circus Tavern which we haven't been to for the last decade or so, it is a special place."

How thrilling will the women's Matchplay be this year?

Fallon Sherrock will face legend Lisa Ashton in the Women's Matchplay as she begins her title defence

"I have got to say there are a couple of players there that I really want to watch.

"You have obviously got Fallon Sherrock and Lisa Ashton, then Noa-Lynn van Leuven.

"But then one for me, the outright favourite and I don't think she will get touched, that is the absolute phenomenon that is Beau Greaves.

"I can't wait to watch her. I have never seen a women's darts player that is just so gifted.

"The way she throws, her board management, the pace in which she plays, the aggression with which she plays, the fluidity of her throw, I have never seen anything like it in the women's game."

Who will win the men's World Matchplay?

"I have actually gone for Dimitri Van den Bergh to beat Michael Smith in the final, that is what I have worked it out to be.

"I mentioned at the World Cup that I thought Van den Bergh was absolutely incredible but what puts the cat amongst the pigeons is Michael van Gerwen's performance in Poland, that was peak MVG.

"Peak MVG beats anyone on their day. If he plays well every round he wins it.

"I think Van den Bergh will like his draw, he has won it before, and he reached the final the year after winning it again so I like Van den Bergh over the leg format.

"I think he has got a brilliant game for it and he keeps the stamina questions out of it because he likes to keep himself in check.

"I think over a long, gruelling week in the sun, it will do him the world of good."

World Matchplay Schedule

Saturday July 15 (7pm)

4x First Round

Joe Cullen v Mike De Decker

Rob Cross v Daryl Gurney

Gerwyn Price v Stephen Bunting

Dave Chisnall v Gary Anderson

Sunday July 16

Afternoon Session (1pm)

4x First Round

Danny Noppert v Martin Schindler

Dirk van Duijvenbode v Kim Huybrechts

Damon Heta v Josh Rock

James Wade v Chris Dobey

Evening Session (7.30pm)

4x First Round

Nathan Aspinall v Krzysztof Ratajski

Luke Humphries v Jose de Sousa

Michael van Gerwen v Brendan Dolan

Michael Smith v Steve Beaton

Monday July 17 (7pm)

4x First Round

Dimitri Van den Bergh v Ross Smith

Ryan Searle v Raymond van Barneveld

Peter Wright v Andrew Gilding

Jonny Clayton v Gabriel Clemens

Tuesday July 18 (7pm)

4x Second Round - Order of Matches TBC

M Smith/Beaton v Wade/Dobey

Noppert/Schindler v Aspinall/Ratajski

Price/Bunting v Cullen/De Decker

Cross/Gurney v Chisnall/Anderson

Wednesday July 19 (7pm)

4x Second Round - Order of Matches TBC

Wright/Gilding v Searle/Van Barneveld

Clayton/Clemens v Van den Bergh/R Smith

Van Gerwen/Dolan v Heta/Rock

Humphries/De Sousa v Van Duijvenbode/Huybrechts

Thursday July 20 (8pm)

2x Quarter-Finals

Friday July 21 (8pm)

2x Quarter-Finals

Saturday July 22 (8pm)

Semi-Finals

Sunday July 23

Afternoon Session (1pm)

Betfred Women's World Matchplay

Quarter-Finals

Beau Greaves v Noa-Lynn van Leuven

Robyn Byrne v Rhian O'Sullivan

Mikuru Suzuki v Aileen de Graaf

Fallon Sherrock v Lisa Ashton

Semi-Finals

Greaves/Van Leuven v Byrne/O'Sullivan

Suzuki/De Graaf v Sherrock/Ashton

Final

TBC

Evening Session (8pm)

World Matchplay Final

TBC

