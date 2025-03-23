Nathan Aspinall: Stockport ace clinches maiden European Tour title with victory over Ryan Joyce

Nathan Aspinall clinched his maiden European Tour title with an 8-4 victory over Ryan Joyce in Sunday's Elten Safety Shoes European Darts Trophy final.

Aspinall - roared on by a capacity crowd in Gottingen - produced a series of heroic displays on Finals Day to claim his first PDC title since his World Matchplay triumph in July 2023.

The Stockport star averaged 98 and crashed in five 180s to defeat Joyce and pocket the £30,000 top prize at the Lokhalle, as he became the 38th different player to win a European Tour event

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Having kicked off his campaign with a last-leg victory over European Champion Ritchie Edhouse, Aspinall came through another decider to sink Jermaine Wattimena in an exhilarating last-16 affair.

He then averaged 106.72 in a 6-1 demolition of world No 1 Luke Humphries, before edging out Gary Anderson in an epic semi-final - aided by a skin-saving 170 finish in the penultimate leg.

Aspinall continued from where he left off to race into a 4-1 lead against Joyce, and although the Newcastle thrower reduced the arrears to a solitary leg at one stage, Aspinall proved too strong.

"It felt like it was written in the stars", admitted the former UK Open champion, who sealed the deal with a two-dart 72 checkout. "Ryan is a great guy and a top player, and it was great to share the stage with him in the final.

"This is what I needed. This will help me believe in myself and it shows I'm still good enough to compete against the top boys.

"Because of the situation I've been in over the last few years with the injuries and the dartitis, this is probably my proudest moment.

"The crowd were unbelievable. The support I got was amazing. This honestly means so much to me."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch Aspinall stunning 148 checkout during his 6-4 defeat to Michael van Gerwen on Night Six of the Premier League in Nottingham

Joyce - like Aspinall - also broke new ground this weekend, defeating four televised title winners to advance to his maiden European Tour final.

The 39-year-old kicked off his campaign with a whitewash victory against Joe Cullen on Friday, before dumping out Belgian number one Dimitri Van den Bergh in round two.

Joyce continued his charge with hard-fought wins over world number four Rob Cross and Cameron Menzies, which he followed with a superb 7-5 success against Michael van Gerwen in the semi-finals.

Menzies booked his place in the quarter-finals with a remarkable deciding-leg victory over Mike De Decker.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Cameron Menzies hit the wrong double and collapsed to the floor in anguish, but still went on to edge out Mike De Decker regardless! (Video courtesy of PDC)

The PDC ProTour will resume with Players Championships 9-10 in Leicester on March 31-April 1, before the European Tour season continues with the International Darts Open in Riesa from April 4-6.

Elten Safety Shoes European Darts Trophy

Sunday March 23

Afternoon Session

Third Round

Cameron Menzies 6-5 Mike De Decker

Ryan Joyce 6-4 Rob Cross

Gerwyn Price 6-3 Wessel Nijman

Michael van Gerwen 6-4 Gian van Veen

Ross Smith 6-4 Dave Chisnall

Gary Anderson 6-5 Martin Schindler

Nathan Aspinall 6-5 Jermaine Wattimena

Luke Humphries 6-5 Michael Smith

Evening Session

Quarter-Finals

Ryan Joyce 6-3 Cameron Menzies

Michael van Gerwen 6-4 Gerwyn Price

Gary Anderson 6-5 Ross Smith

Nathan Aspinall 6-1 Luke Humphries

Semi-Finals

Ryan Joyce 7-5 Michael van Gerwen

Nathan Aspinall 7-6 Gary Anderson

Final

Nathan Aspinall 8-4 Ryan Joyce

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look at both of Luke Littler's Premier League nine-darters in London and Cardiff

Where does the Premier League head next?

The Premier League continues on Thursday March 27 from the Utilita Arena in Newcastle where Luke Littler will face Stephen Bunting in a top vs bottom of the table clash. You can watch Night Eight of Premier League Darts live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action from 7pm on Thursday - stream with NOW.

Sky Sports will once again be the home of the Premier League in 2025, with every night exclusively live along with the World Matchplay, World Grand Prix, Grand Slam of Darts and more! Stream darts and more top sport with NOW