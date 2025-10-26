Gian van Veen stuns Luke Humphries in European Championship final after last-leg drama to win first major title

Gian Van Veen beat Luke Humphries 11-10 in a dramatic European Championship to win the first major trophy of his career.

The 23-year-old warmed up for his showdown against Beau Greaves in World Youth Championship final with victory in Dortmund.

The Dutchman has made outstanding progress over the last 18 months and capped off a brilliant campaign by celebrating his first televised ranking title in front of a record crowd at the Westfalenhalle.

European Championship - Sunday evening results Semi-Finals Gian van Veen 11-9 Michael Van Gerwen Danny Noppert 8-11 Luke Humphries Final Gian van Veen 11-10 Luke Humphries

Van Veen becomes first player to win a ranked major trophy in 2025 other than Humphries and Littler

2025 World Championship - Luke Littler



2025 World Masters - Luke Humphries



2025 UK Open - Luke Littler



2025 World Matchplay - Luke Littler



2025 World Grand Prix - Luke Littler



2025 European Championship - Gian van Veen



"Crazy! I said to my girlfriend whenever I won my first stage title that I wouldn't cry, but here we are. I'm crying. It's such a phenomenal feeling," said an emotional Van Veen. "To win with a 100 checkout - it's amazing! What a night."

The reigning world youth champion secured victory despite playing with an bloodied thumb he sustained in his semi-final victory over Michael van Gerwen.

Van Veen survived a match dart from world No 1 Humphries in the deciding leg before taking out 100 for glory.

"I'm a very good loser but this is a tough one to take. I was hoping he was going to **** himself in the end there, but he didn't," said Humphries.

"He's an amazing player and I kind of expected him to win a major but everybody seems to win their first major against me and it's frustrating.

"I knew this was coming. He's a tremendous player and he's Premier League material. I'm gutted."

How the final unfolded...

Image: Van Veen is now a serious contender for a spot in the 2026 Premier League

Humphries established a 4-1 lead following a subdued start to proceedings, but Van Veen burst to life in the next session, winning four of the following five legs in 13, 10, 12 and 13 darts to level at 5-5.

That blistering burst also featured a magnificent 160 checkout, and the young Dutchman continued his charge with clinical 121 and 91 combinations to surge into an 8-6 advantage.

Van Veen landed his third ton-plus checkout of the contest with a 112 finish to move 9-7 clear, before defying back-to-back legs from Humphries to regain the initiative at 10-9.

Humphries was staring down the barrel with Van Veen throwing for victory, but the world No 1 forced a decider with a skin-saving 85 finish on the bull, having survived two match darts earlier in the leg.

Van Veen had missed two darts at tops for a 100 outshot to take the title, yet he was offered a chance at redemption moments later, when Humphries spurned a championship dart of his own at tops.

The 23-year-old made no mistake on his return, taking out the same 100 finish - albeit via double 16 - to clinch the coveted title in dramatic style.

How Van Veen and Humphries reached the final...

Image: Van Veen stunned four-time European champion Van Gerwen in the semis

Van Veen booked his spot in a first major ranking final by recovering from 7-5 down to stun four-time champion Van Gerwen.

The 23-year-old came from behind in a tight encounter before finally prevailing with two ton-plus checkouts - 125 and 118 - and a 55 per cent average on his doubles.

Despite leading 5-0, Humphries withstood a spirited fightback from Danny Noppert to recover from an 8-6 deficit to beat Danny Noppert 11-8 and reach the European Championship final for the first time.

How Sunday afternoon's quarter-finals unfolded...

Image: After trailing 3-2, Humphries dominated James Wade to secure his place in the semi-finals

Noppert sailed into his third consecutive European Championship semi-final after dumping out home hope Ricardo Pietreckzo 10-5.

A 130 finish was the highlight for 'The Freeze' as he dominated the contest, ending with a 95.22 average to clinch a showdown against Humphries who defeated Luke Littler's conqueror James Wade.

Humphries was 3-2 down at the first break, but he reeled off eight straight legs to race to the finish line, with finishes of 120 and 121 finishes, ending with a neat 100.82 average.

Van Veen made it through to the semi-finals for the second time in three appearances following a dominant 10-5 win over Ryan Joyce with a 101.4 average and seven 180s, while Van Gerwen surged into his second major semi-final in 2025 after dispatching Daryl Gurney 10-7 with a 99.5 average, four 180s and three ton-plus checkouts - 134, 124 and 120.

European Championship - Sunday afternoon results Quarter-Finals Ryan Joyce 5-10 Gian van Veen Michael van Gerwen 10-7 Daryl Gurney Danny Noppert 10-5 Ricardo Pietreczko James Wade 3-10 Luke Humphries

