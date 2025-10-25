Luke Littler's hopes of becoming world No 1 put on hold by James Wade at European Championship

James Wade produced a vintage display to put a hold to Luke Littler's hopes of taking over from Luke Humphries as world No 1 this weekend to reach the European Championship quarter-finals.

Wade punished costly missed doubles to stun the world champion 10-7 and secure his first win over Littler on a TV stage and seal a quarter-final date with Humphries.

'The Machine' averaged 97.75 and took out three ton-plus checkouts - 121, 110 and 108.

European Championship - Saturday evening results Round Two Ricardo Pietreczko 10-6 Jermaine Wattimena Nathan Aspinall 7-10 Danny Noppert Luke Littler 7-10 James Wade Luke Humphries 10-9 Cameron Menzies

Image: Wade sealed his first win over Littler to send the world champion packing

It's the first first time Littler has failed to make the quarter-finals of a ranked major TV event since last year's European Championship (nine events in a row).

Wade, the 2018 champion, told ITV: "I don't think Luke played very well in comparison. I should have run away with it a little bit more than I did. I'm not lucky actually, I played better than him there and it's a positive to move forwards."

Never count out Wade

James Wade has become the only player to have beaten every single PDC world champion in history on TV.



Image: Luke Humphries was distracted on stage but he came through a last-leg thriller against Cameron Menzies

Humphries was forced to dig deep from 8-6 down to narrowly edge out Scottish ace Cameron Menzies in a last-leg thriller, averaging 103.64.

Menzies looked to be on the cusp of a famous win at 8-6 ahead, but Humphries delivered the goods in the closing stages, following up an 11-dart break with an 83 finish on the bull to turn the tide.

"I'm proud of the performance but more proud of the way I held myself in moments there when I felt frustrated," said the 30-year-old. "I was trying to hold myself together - very frustrating moments - but I did. The way I came back, I'm quite proud of that. That's a really good performance.

"When you're winning games when you're really under the cosh and things are going against you it's quite pleasing for myself. I'm really pleased with that."

When asked what distracted him on stage, he said: "I don't think it was on purpose. It wasn't something doing something on purpose but it was getting to me because it was happening. A few things did happen but I won and that's all that mattered. Cameron is a fantastic player when he's on song and in full flow. I had to work hard to stay with him."

'Cool Hand' also reflected on holding onto No 1 spot until the Grand Slam of Darts in Wolverhampton, adding: "I wasn't hoping for Luke to lose, hopefully fate takes its course and Luke lost and I'm still in so I've got it for another three weeks but I need to come tomorrow and win."

Danny Noppert landed a magnificent 130 finish on the bullseye to send top seed Nathan Aspinall packing.

'The Freeze' finished the contest with a 101 average and 59 per cent on his doubles to reach his fifth consecutive European Championship quarter-final, where he will play Ricardo Pietreczko.

The last German left in the tournament, Pietreczko landed monster finishes of 164 and 125 to put in-form Jermaine Wattimena to the sword with a famous 10-6 victory to the delight of the crowd at the Westfalenhallen.

The home hero punished a woeful display of finishing from Wattimena to dump out last year's runner-up.

Van Gerwen on course for fifth European Championship

Image: Michael van Gerwen was in imperious form against Chris Dobey as he stormed into the quarter-finals

Michael van Gerwen threatened a magical nine-darter as he stayed on course for this fifth European Championship title after storming into the quarter-finals by defeating Chris Dobey 10-5 with a 100.7 average.

"I know it was solid, but it wasn't special," said Van Gerwen. "I know exactly what to do on days like today and tomorrow."

Former European Championship semi-finalist Daryl Gurney punished a poor display of finishing from Ross Smith, which included 21 missed darts at doubles, to prevail 10-6 with three ton-plus checkouts to his name - including a 124 finish.

Young Dutchman Gian van Veen produced another spectacular display to thrash Ryan Searle 10-2 with a 110 average, seven 180s and a sensational 170 checkout for a place in his third televised ranking quarter-final of the year against Ryan Joyce.

Joyce punished a profligate display on doubles from Martin Schindler as he defied the partisan German crowd to move into the quarter-finals on his debut with a 10-7 victory.

Van Veen, the former semi-finalist and World Youth Champion, said: "I felt really good going into the match. I think the 170 in the 10th leg really sealed the deal for me. This format really suits me and just happy with this win."

European Championship - Saturday afternoon results Round Two Ryan Searle 2-10 Gian van Veen Daryl Gurney 10-6 Ross Smith Martin Schindler 7-10 Ryan Joyce Chris Dobey 5-10 Michael van Gerwen

What's happening on Sunday in Dortmund?

Sunday afternoon fixtures from Dortmund's Westfalenhalle Quarter-Finals Gian van Veen vs Ryan Joyce Daryl Gurney vs Michael van Gerwen Danny Noppert vs Ricardo Pietreczko James Wade vs Luke Humphries

Finals Day at the Machineseeker European Championship will begin with the quarter-finals on Sunday afternoon, before the decisive semi-finals and final are held on Sunday evening.

