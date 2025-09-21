Hungarian Darts Trophy: Niko Springer enjoys remarkable run to win first Euro Tour title, beating Danny Noppert in Budapest final

Niko Springer produced an incredible run as he beat Danny Noppert 8-7 in a dramatic final to win the Hungarian Darts Trophy in Budapest.

The victory gave the German his first Euro Tour title in his first year on the PDC circuit and saw him take home the £30,000 winner's cheque while providing a huge boost to his chances of being in the World Grand Prix next month.

Springer's defeat of Noppert concluded a sensational showing from the 25-year-old having already beaten Gian van Veen, Damon Heta, Rob Cross, Luke Humphries and Josh Rock to make the final.

It was the fifth edition of the tournament in the MVM Dome and the fifth different winner, Springer joining Gerwyn Price, Joe Cullen, Dave Chisnall and Michael van Gerwen on the honours' board.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

The final was a tense, hard-fought encounter with a maiden Euro Tour title on the line for both players, the match going with the throw until Dutchman Noppert managed to find a break to move 3-2 ahead.

Springer then hit a huge 120 checkout for a break of throw to level the game at 5-5, but Noppert did not give up as he broke straight back, the German coming again for a third break in a row to move the game to 6-6.

From there, with the match level at 7-7, the final went to a last-leg decider for a third year in a row, Springer clinching his monumental moment on double eight.

"I am over the moon to be honest," Springer said. "It was a tough game. I took my chances and I am very happy, I can't believe it.

"I think we both just wanted to win the game. I don't think I have any more words I am just so happy."

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Springer came through an almighty last-leg decider against Josh Rock to make it into his second Euro Tour final of 2025, clinching the match on D4 against the odds.

There was nothing separating the pair in what was a high-quality encounter, the German getting eight darts into a nine-darter in the eighth leg before missing D12 as he levelled the game at 4-4.

Rock managed to break back with a brilliant 126 checkout before holding his throw to bring the game to 6-6 but Springer showed nerves of steel to keep his scoring up and get over the line.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Unseeded Springer started his night with a shock upset win against world no 1 Luke Humphries in their first meeting, clinching a tough 6-4 success with back-to-back 11-darters.

Noppert booked his spot in the final with a scrappy 7-4 win over world champion Luke Littler, both players misfiring in a topsy-turvy encounter.

Noppert's highlight came as he broke with a 132 finish via bull, bull, D16 in the ninth leg to move 6-3 up. Littler's 145 in the next leg offered a glimpse of his power but it was not enough as the Dutchman eventually clinched the match on D10.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

He had started his evening with a high-quality 6-2 win over Chris Dobey, a 66 per cent success rate on the doubles putting him on top despite Dobey averaging 104.21.

Meanwhile, Littler had made it through to the semi-finals via a bye due to Gerwyn Price withdrawing from the quarter-finals through illness.

Rock also made it five quarter-final wins in a row with a comprehensive 6-2 defeat of James Wade, his power scoring superior as 'The Machine' suffered a rare bad day at the office.

2025 Hungarian Darts Trophy

Saturday September 20

Round Two Results

Afternoon session

Martin Schindler 6-2 Ryan Joyce

Cameron Menzies 6-4 Ross Smith

Danny Noppert 6-5 Rob Owen

Chris Dobey 6-3 Darren Beveridge

Rob Cross 6-3 Daryl Gurney

James Wade 6-3 Luke Woodhouse

Kim Huybrechts 6-5 Peter Wright

Raymond van Barneveld 6-1 Dave Chisnall

Evening session

Niko Springer 6-1 Damon Heta

Gerwyn Price 6-2 Richard Veenstra

Michael van Gerwen 6-2 Matthew Dennant

Luke Littler 6-1 Joe Cullen

Luke Humphries 6-4 Nathan Aspinall

Thibault Tricole 6-5 Stephen Bunting

Josh Rock 6-3 Ricardo Pietreczko

Mike De Decker 6-2 Tom Bissell

Sunday September 21

Afternoon session

Round Three

Chris Dobey 6-5 Cameron Menzies

Danny Noppert 6-5 Michael van Gerwen

Gerwyn Price 6-2 Raymond van Barneveld

Luke Littler 6-2 Martin Schindler

James Wade 6-2 Kim Huybrechts

Josh Rock 6-3 Thibault Tricole

Niko Springer 6-3 Rob Cross

Luke Humphries 6-1 Mike De Decker

Evening session

Quarter-Finals

Chris Dobey 2-6 Danny Noppert

Gerwyn Price (withdrew) v Luke Littler

James Wade 2-6 Josh Rock

Niko Springer 6-4 Luke Humphries

Semi-finals

Danny Noppert 7-4 Luke Littler

Josh Rock 6-7 Niko Springer

Final

Danny Noppert 6-7 Niko Springer

What's next on Sky Sports?

The 2025 BoyleSports World Grand Prix will take place at the Mattioli Arena, Leicester, from October 6-12, as 32 of the world's top stars compete in one of the sport's most prestigious tournaments.

Michael van Gerwen and Luke Humphries are set to be joined by world champion Luke Littler in the field as well as defending champion Mike De Decker, who stormed to victory in 2024.

Sky Sports is the home of darts, including the World Grand Prix and Grand Slam of Darts. Stream darts contract-free with NOW.