Hungarian Darts Trophy: Michael van Gerwen, Luke Littler, Luke Humphries, and Gerwyn Price headline in Budapest
Michael van Gerwen could begin his Hungarian Darts Trophy defence against Andrew Gilding, while Luke Littler faces potential Joe Cullen meeting; you can watch the BoyleSports World Grand Prix live on Sky Sports from October 6-12 at the Mattioli Arena, Leicester
Thursday 18 September 2025 12:52, UK
Michael van Gerwen could begin his defence of the Hungarian Darts Trophy against Andrew Gilding, while World Champion Luke Littler faces a potential clash with Joe Cullen for a place at Finals Day.
This weekend's showpiece will see a 48-player field competing for the £30,000 top prize in Budapest, with Van Gerwen one of four former champions featuring in a star-studded line-up at the MVM Dome.
The Dutchman returned to winning ways on home soil at the World Series of Darts Finals last weekend, producing a string of superb displays to end his two-year wait for a PDC Premier event title.
The 36-year-old will now be aiming to continue his revival in the Hungarian capital, as he sets his sights on a record-extending 39th European Tour success against Gilding or 'The Scholar' Matthew Dennant.
Cullen, the 2022 Hungarian Darts Trophy champion, kicks off his campaign against Germany's Lukas Wenig.
Nathan Aspinall - a two-time winner on the European Tour in 2025 - faces Host Nation Qualifier Levente Sarai, while Dutch icon Raymond van Barneveld also faces Hungarian opposition in the form of Nandor Major.
World No 1 Luke Humphries faces a potential showdown against Aspinall, while Littler will meet either Cullen or Wenig.
Gerwyn Price, the 2021 champion, will play either Richard Veenstra or Cam Crabtree in his opener, with 2023 winner Dave Chisnall awaiting Van Barneveld or Major for a place in round three.
Josh Rock - a European Tour finalist in Antwerp and Prague over the last month - also headlines this weekend's action, with the Northern Irishman pitted against Ricardo Pietreczko or Jim Williams.
Jermaine Wattimena and Thibault Tricole lock horns for the right to play fourth seed Stephen Bunting, while James Wade will begin his bid against Luke Woodhouse or Hungary's Andras Borbely.
Two-time European Champion Rob Cross is currently outside of the provisional qualification places for next month's European Championship, and he could take on Northern Ireland's World Cup champion Daryl Gurney, who meets Leon Weber in round one.
Ninth seed Damon Heta will do battle against Van Veen or Springer in one of Saturday's stand-out ties, as Germany's No 1 Martin Schindler kicks off his title challenge against Joyce or Edhouse.
Following Saturday's second round action, the third round will take place on Sunday afternoon, before the tournament concludes with the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final in a blockbuster evening session.
2025 Hungarian Darts Trophy
MVM Dome, Budapest, September 19-21
Tournament Draw Bracket - Second Round Onwards
(6) Chris Dobey vs Wessel Nijman/Darren Beveridge
(11) Ross Smith vs Cameron Menzies/Nandor Pres
(3) Michael van Gerwen vs Andrew Gilding/Matthew Dennant
(14) Danny Noppert vs Ryan Searle/Rob Owen
(7) Gerwyn Price vs Richard Veenstra/Cam Crabtree
(10) Dave Chisnall vs Raymond van Barneveld/Nandor Major
(2) Luke Littler vs Joe Cullen/Lukas Wenig
(15) Martin Schindler vs Ryan Joyce/Ritchie Edhouse
(5) James Wade vs Luke Woodhouse/Andras Borbely
(12) Peter Wright vs Kim Huybrechts/Andreas Hyllgaardhus
(4) Stephen Bunting vs Jermaine Wattimena/Thibault Tricole
(13) Josh Rock vs Ricardo Pietreczko/Jim Williams
(8) Rob Cross vs Daryl Gurney/Leon Weber
(9) Damon Heta vs Gian van Veen/Niko Springer
(1) Luke Humphries vs Nathan Aspinall/Levente Sarai
(16) Mike De Decker vs Dirk van Duijvenbode/Tom Bissell
Schedule of Play
Friday September 19
Round One
Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)
Andrew Gilding vs Matthew Dennant
Cameron Menzies vs Nandor Pres
Ryan Joyce vs Ritchie Edhouse
Ricardo Pietreczko vs Jim Williams
Kim Huybrechts vs Andreas Hyllgaardhus
Luke Woodhouse vs Andras Borbely
Wessel Nijman vs Darren Beveridge
Dirk van Duijvenbode vs Tom Bissell
Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)
Jermaine Wattimena vs Thibault Tricole
Ryan Searle vs Rob Owen
Daryl Gurney vs Leon Weber
Raymond van Barneveld vs Nandor Major
Richard Veenstra vs Cam Crabtree
Joe Cullen vs Lukas Wenig
Gian van Veen vs Niko Springer
Nathan Aspinall vs Levente Sarai
Saturday September 20
Round Two
Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)
Martin Schindler vs Joyce/Edhouse
Ross Smith vs Menzies/Pres
Danny Noppert vs Searle/Owen
Chris Dobey vs Nijman/Beveridge
Rob Cross vs Gurney/Weber
James Wade vs Woodhouse/Borbely
Peter Wright vs Huybrechts/Hyllgaardhus
Dave Chisnall vs Van Barneveld/Major
Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)
Damon Heta vs Van Veen/Springer
Gerwyn Price vs Veenstra/Crabtree
Michael van Gerwen vs Gilding/Dennant
Luke Littler vs Cullen/Wenig
Luke Humphries vs Aspinall/Sarai
Stephen Bunting vs Wattimena/Tricole
Josh Rock vs Pietreczko/Williams
Mike De Decker vs Van Duijvenbode/Bissell
Sunday September 21
Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)
Round Three
Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)
Quarter-Finals
Semi-Finals
Final
