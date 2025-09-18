Hungarian Darts Trophy: Michael van Gerwen, Luke Littler, Luke Humphries, and Gerwyn Price headline in Budapest

Michael van Gerwen could begin his defence of the Hungarian Darts Trophy against Andrew Gilding, while World Champion Luke Littler faces a potential clash with Joe Cullen for a place at Finals Day.

This weekend's showpiece will see a 48-player field competing for the £30,000 top prize in Budapest, with Van Gerwen one of four former champions featuring in a star-studded line-up at the MVM Dome.

The Dutchman returned to winning ways on home soil at the World Series of Darts Finals last weekend, producing a string of superb displays to end his two-year wait for a PDC Premier event title.

The 36-year-old will now be aiming to continue his revival in the Hungarian capital, as he sets his sights on a record-extending 39th European Tour success against Gilding or 'The Scholar' Matthew Dennant.

Cullen, the 2022 Hungarian Darts Trophy champion, kicks off his campaign against Germany's Lukas Wenig.

Nathan Aspinall - a two-time winner on the European Tour in 2025 - faces Host Nation Qualifier Levente Sarai, while Dutch icon Raymond van Barneveld also faces Hungarian opposition in the form of Nandor Major.

World No 1 Luke Humphries faces a potential showdown against Aspinall, while Littler will meet either Cullen or Wenig.

Gerwyn Price, the 2021 champion, will play either Richard Veenstra or Cam Crabtree in his opener, with 2023 winner Dave Chisnall awaiting Van Barneveld or Major for a place in round three.

Josh Rock - a European Tour finalist in Antwerp and Prague over the last month - also headlines this weekend's action, with the Northern Irishman pitted against Ricardo Pietreczko or Jim Williams.

Jermaine Wattimena and Thibault Tricole lock horns for the right to play fourth seed Stephen Bunting, while James Wade will begin his bid against Luke Woodhouse or Hungary's Andras Borbely.

Two-time European Champion Rob Cross is currently outside of the provisional qualification places for next month's European Championship, and he could take on Northern Ireland's World Cup champion Daryl Gurney, who meets Leon Weber in round one.

Ninth seed Damon Heta will do battle against Van Veen or Springer in one of Saturday's stand-out ties, as Germany's No 1 Martin Schindler kicks off his title challenge against Joyce or Edhouse.

Following Saturday's second round action, the third round will take place on Sunday afternoon, before the tournament concludes with the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final in a blockbuster evening session.

2025 Hungarian Darts Trophy

MVM Dome, Budapest, September 19-21

Tournament Draw Bracket - Second Round Onwards

(6) Chris Dobey vs Wessel Nijman/Darren Beveridge

(11) Ross Smith vs Cameron Menzies/Nandor Pres

(3) Michael van Gerwen vs Andrew Gilding/Matthew Dennant

(14) Danny Noppert vs Ryan Searle/Rob Owen

(7) Gerwyn Price vs Richard Veenstra/Cam Crabtree

(10) Dave Chisnall vs Raymond van Barneveld/Nandor Major

(2) Luke Littler vs Joe Cullen/Lukas Wenig

(15) Martin Schindler vs Ryan Joyce/Ritchie Edhouse

(5) James Wade vs Luke Woodhouse/Andras Borbely

(12) Peter Wright vs Kim Huybrechts/Andreas Hyllgaardhus

(4) Stephen Bunting vs Jermaine Wattimena/Thibault Tricole

(13) Josh Rock vs Ricardo Pietreczko/Jim Williams

(8) Rob Cross vs Daryl Gurney/Leon Weber

(9) Damon Heta vs Gian van Veen/Niko Springer

(1) Luke Humphries vs Nathan Aspinall/Levente Sarai

(16) Mike De Decker vs Dirk van Duijvenbode/Tom Bissell

Schedule of Play

Friday September 19

Round One

Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

Andrew Gilding vs Matthew Dennant

Cameron Menzies vs Nandor Pres

Ryan Joyce vs Ritchie Edhouse

Ricardo Pietreczko vs Jim Williams

Kim Huybrechts vs Andreas Hyllgaardhus

Luke Woodhouse vs Andras Borbely

Wessel Nijman vs Darren Beveridge

Dirk van Duijvenbode vs Tom Bissell

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

Jermaine Wattimena vs Thibault Tricole

Ryan Searle vs Rob Owen

Daryl Gurney vs Leon Weber

Raymond van Barneveld vs Nandor Major

Richard Veenstra vs Cam Crabtree

Joe Cullen vs Lukas Wenig

Gian van Veen vs Niko Springer

Nathan Aspinall vs Levente Sarai

Saturday September 20

Round Two

Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

Martin Schindler vs Joyce/Edhouse

Ross Smith vs Menzies/Pres

Danny Noppert vs Searle/Owen

Chris Dobey vs Nijman/Beveridge

Rob Cross vs Gurney/Weber

James Wade vs Woodhouse/Borbely

Peter Wright vs Huybrechts/Hyllgaardhus

Dave Chisnall vs Van Barneveld/Major

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

Damon Heta vs Van Veen/Springer

Gerwyn Price vs Veenstra/Crabtree

Michael van Gerwen vs Gilding/Dennant

Luke Littler vs Cullen/Wenig

Luke Humphries vs Aspinall/Sarai

Stephen Bunting vs Wattimena/Tricole

Josh Rock vs Pietreczko/Williams

Mike De Decker vs Van Duijvenbode/Bissell

Sunday September 21

Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

Round Three

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

Quarter-Finals

Semi-Finals

Final

