Hungarian Darts Trophy: Luke Littler demolishes Joe Cullen while Michael van Gerwen and Luke Humphries advance to third round

Luke Littler demolished Joe Cullen while defending champion Michael van Gerwen, Gerwyn Price and world No 1 Luke Humphries all advanced to the third round of the Hungarian Darts Trophy.

World champion Littler eased to a 6-1 rout of Cullen with five 180s and hitting six from eight attempts on the doubles as he reached the last 16 in Budapest with a 94.5 average.

The 18-year-old, who warmed up for this weekend's tournament by passing his driving theory test, produced a sparkling 12-darter to wrap up the emphatic win over 2022 champion Cullen.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Michael van Gerwen ended his two-year wait for a top-level PDC title by beating Littler in Amsterdam

Van Gerwen kicked off his defence of the title with a comfortable 6-2 win over Matthew Dennant, despite 20 missed darts at doubles.

MVG, who ended his two-year wait for a premier title in Amsterdam last weekend, will take on Danny Noppert in an all-Dutch tie on Sunday.

Price, the 2021 champion, converted a stunning 145 finish on his way to a 6-2 success against Richard Veenstra.

The Welshman will now take on the doyen of Dutch darts, Raymond van Barneveld, in a humdinger of a tie.

'Barney' averaged just shy of 108 to dispatch 2023 champion Dave Chisnall and boost his hopes of World Grand Prix qualification earlier in the day.

World No 1 Humphries defied an average of 99 from former World Matchplay champion Nathan Aspinall to secure a 6-4 victory.

More to follow...

2025 Hungarian Darts Trophy

Saturday September 20

Round two

Afternoon session

Martin Schindler 6-2 Ryan Joyce

Cameron Menzies 6-4 Ross Smith

Danny Noppert 6-5 Rob Owen

Chris Dobey 6-3 Darren Beveridge

Rob Cross 6-3 Daryl Gurney

James Wade 6-3 Luke Woodhouse

Kim Huybrechts 6-5 Peter Wright

Raymond van Barneveld 6-1 Dave Chisnall

Evening session (1800 BST)

Niko Springer 6-1 Damon Heta

Gerwyn Price 6-2 Richard Veenstra

Michael van Gerwen 6-2 Matthew Dennant

Luke Littler 6-1 Joe Cullen

Luke Humphries 6-4 Nathan Aspinall

Stephen Bunting vs Thibault Tricole

Josh Rock vs Ricardo Pietreczko

Mike De Decker vs Tom Bissell

Sunday September 21

Afternoon session (1200 BST)

Round three

Evening session (1800 BST)

Quarter-finals

Semi-finals

Final

What's next on Sky Sports?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the World Grand Prix final 2024 between Luke Humphries and Mike De Decker

The 2025 BoyleSports World Grand Prix will take place at the Mattioli Arena, Leicester, from October 6-12, as 32 of the world's top stars compete in one of the sport's most prestigious tournaments.

Michael van Gerwen and Luke Humphries are set to be joined by world champion Luke Littler in the field as well as defending champion Mike De Decker, who stormed to victory in 2024.

Sky Sports is the home of darts, including the World Grand Prix and Grand Slam of Darts. Stream darts contract-free with NOW.