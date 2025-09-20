Hungarian Darts Trophy: Luke Littler demolishes Joe Cullen while Michael van Gerwen and Luke Humphries advance to third round
Saturday 20 September 2025 20:27, UK
Luke Littler demolished Joe Cullen while defending champion Michael van Gerwen, Gerwyn Price and world No 1 Luke Humphries all advanced to the third round of the Hungarian Darts Trophy.
World champion Littler eased to a 6-1 rout of Cullen with five 180s and hitting six from eight attempts on the doubles as he reached the last 16 in Budapest with a 94.5 average.
The 18-year-old, who warmed up for this weekend's tournament by passing his driving theory test, produced a sparkling 12-darter to wrap up the emphatic win over 2022 champion Cullen.
Van Gerwen kicked off his defence of the title with a comfortable 6-2 win over Matthew Dennant, despite 20 missed darts at doubles.
MVG, who ended his two-year wait for a premier title in Amsterdam last weekend, will take on Danny Noppert in an all-Dutch tie on Sunday.
Price, the 2021 champion, converted a stunning 145 finish on his way to a 6-2 success against Richard Veenstra.
The Welshman will now take on the doyen of Dutch darts, Raymond van Barneveld, in a humdinger of a tie.
'Barney' averaged just shy of 108 to dispatch 2023 champion Dave Chisnall and boost his hopes of World Grand Prix qualification earlier in the day.
World No 1 Humphries defied an average of 99 from former World Matchplay champion Nathan Aspinall to secure a 6-4 victory.
More to follow...
2025 Hungarian Darts Trophy
Saturday September 20
Round two
Afternoon session
Martin Schindler 6-2 Ryan Joyce
Cameron Menzies 6-4 Ross Smith
Danny Noppert 6-5 Rob Owen
Chris Dobey 6-3 Darren Beveridge
Rob Cross 6-3 Daryl Gurney
James Wade 6-3 Luke Woodhouse
Kim Huybrechts 6-5 Peter Wright
Raymond van Barneveld 6-1 Dave Chisnall
Evening session (1800 BST)
Niko Springer 6-1 Damon Heta
Gerwyn Price 6-2 Richard Veenstra
Michael van Gerwen 6-2 Matthew Dennant
Luke Littler 6-1 Joe Cullen
Luke Humphries 6-4 Nathan Aspinall
Stephen Bunting vs Thibault Tricole
Josh Rock vs Ricardo Pietreczko
Mike De Decker vs Tom Bissell
Sunday September 21
Afternoon session (1200 BST)
Round three
Evening session (1800 BST)
Quarter-finals
Semi-finals
Final
