Michael van Gerwen: Dutchman suffers sixth first-round exit on ProTour this year with defeat in Hildesheim

Michael van Gerwen suffered a sixth first-round exit on the ProTour this year as he went down to a 6-5 defeat against young German prospect Dominik Gruellich in Hildesheim.

Van Gerwen, who has yet to win a night in this year's Premier League, has struggled for consistent form this year, although he did claim his 38th Euro Tour title at the German Grand Prix last month and hit a nine-darter as he showed flashes of brilliance.

The three-time world champion lost 6-4 to Luke Humphries in their Premier League quarter-final in Leeds last week.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Luke Littler's win over Van Gerwen to claim a record fifth night win in the Premier League

Gruellich, 23, held his nerve at Players Championship 15 to upset the Dutch star in a last-leg decider.

With world champion Luke Littler, world No 1 Luke Humphries and Gerwyn Price already assured of a spot at London's O2 for the Premier League Play-Offs at the end of the month, Van Gerwen faces a battle with Nathan Aspinall for the final place.

He currently sits fourth in the table, a single point ahead of Aspinall, before they face each other in Aberdeen this Thursday - live on Sky Sports.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Van Gerwen hits a sensational nine-darter in Munich at the Elten German Darts Grand Prix

Colin Lloyd, the 2004 World Grand Prix and 2005 World Matchplay winner, feels Van Gerwen has lost his fear factor on the oche.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Lloyd - nicknamed 'Jaws' - said: "There's just far too many inconsistencies that's crept into his game over a period of time and unfortunately for him it's getting a little bit often now. I'm going to say it like this: he's lost that fear factor now.

"He isn't the dominant player that he was. I'm certainly not putting him down cause he's a class act and he's a class fella.

"But you've got the likes of Littler, Humphries, Aspinall, Price, and people away from the Premier League at the moment, like Jonny Clayton, that all want a piece of the action.

"It gets tougher and tougher when you have so many people taking chunks out of you. Is it catching up with Michael? I personally think it is a little bit.

"He's got nothing to feel bad about. He shouldn't feel ashamed about anything. It happens to all of us at some point or another.

"He's been around playing since 16 or 17-years-old. He won the Winmau World Masters at 17. He's been on tour now for 19 years. It takes a lot out of you and he's achieved an awful lot in those 19 years.

"It sounds like I'm talking that now he is done. I'm not talking like that whatsoever. But this year, in the Premier League, has been a real battle for him."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Van Gerwen's brilliant 114 finish inspired him to an enthralling 6-5 win over Luke Littler on the opening night of this year's Premier League in Belfast

Should MVG be worried about his form?

Sky Sports' Stuart Pyke on Michael van Gerwen's form:

"I think he's generally worried. He needs to relax a little bit more, be a bit more within himself. He puts far too much pressure on himself.

"He's won it [the Premier League] seven times and all those seven years he's finished top of the table, apart from one occasion, but this year he hasn't even won one night."

Instagram Instagram , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Instagram cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Instagram cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Instagram cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Where does the Premier League head next?

Fixtures: Night 15 at the P&J Live, Aberdeen, on Thursday May 15 Quarter-finals Michael van Gerwen vs Nathan Aspinall Gerwyn Price vs Stephen Bunting Chris Dobey vs Rob Cross Luke Littler vs Luke Humphries

The Premier League continues at the P&J Live, Aberdeen on Thursday May 15 as Michael van Gerwen takes on Nathan Aspinall in a massive clash, while Luke Littler faces Luke Humphries in a top-of-the-table encounter. Elsewhere, Gerwyn Price will play Stephen Bunting, with Chris Dobey and Rob Cross set to collide in the evening's other quarter-final. Watch Night 15 of Premier League Darts in Aberdeen live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports+ from 7pm - stream with NOW.

Sky Sports will once again be the home of the Premier League in 2025, with every night exclusively live along with the World Matchplay, World Grand Prix, Grand Slam of Darts and more! Stream darts and more top sport with NOW.