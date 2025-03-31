Gerwyn Price picks up Players Championship 9 win as Luke Littler loses early in big upset
PDC's Players Championship 9: Gerwyn Price dominates Players Championship 9 final vs Ian White to win 8-4; Luke Littler was stunned by 54-year-old White at the last 32 stage in Leicester, losing 6-5 in a big upset; White was contesting his first ProTour final for five years
Monday 31 March 2025 20:45, UK
Gerwyn Price produced a dominant display to win Players Championship 9 in Leicester, as Luke Littler was knocked out early in a big upset.
Former world champion Price claimed his second win of this season's series with an 8-4 victory over England's Ian White.
White, contesting his first ProTour final for five years, knocked out world champion Littler 6-5 in the third round (last 32).
But Price, who produced a 114 average in his 7-0 semi-final win against Brendan Dolan, was too strong for the 54-year-old.
"It's nice to get another win, this is a confidence boost going into tomorrow [Players Championship 10] and the Premier League on Thursday," said Price.
"I said to James Wade at the start of the day: 'I'm going to win today' and I've gone and done it.
"I've been struggling with a bit of an injury over the last week, and it's still not fully healed.
"I was inconsistent today, I was very up and down in my performance level, but a win's a win."
Gary Anderson, meanwhile, compiled a nine-dart finish in his first-round match against Krzysztof Ratajski, before losing in the last 32.
