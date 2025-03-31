Gerwyn Price picks up Players Championship 9 win as Luke Littler loses early in big upset

Gerwyn Price produced a dominant display to win Players Championship 9 in Leicester, as Luke Littler was knocked out early in a big upset.

Former world champion Price claimed his second win of this season's series with an 8-4 victory over England's Ian White.

White, contesting his first ProTour final for five years, knocked out world champion Littler 6-5 in the third round (last 32).

Image: Luke Littler was stunned by White at the last 32 stage

But Price, who produced a 114 average in his 7-0 semi-final win against Brendan Dolan, was too strong for the 54-year-old.

"It's nice to get another win, this is a confidence boost going into tomorrow [Players Championship 10] and the Premier League on Thursday," said Price.

"I said to James Wade at the start of the day: 'I'm going to win today' and I've gone and done it.

"I've been struggling with a bit of an injury over the last week, and it's still not fully healed.

"I was inconsistent today, I was very up and down in my performance level, but a win's a win."

Gary Anderson, meanwhile, compiled a nine-dart finish in his first-round match against Krzysztof Ratajski, before losing in the last 32.

Where does the Premier League head next?

The Premier League continues at the Uber Arena, Berlin on Thursday, April 3 as Michael van Gerwen and Gerwyn Price clash in a titanic encounter, while Luke Littler takes on Chris Dobey. Watch Night Nine of Premier League Darts, in Berlin, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports+ from 6pm - stream with NOW.

