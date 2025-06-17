Chris Dobey wins Players Championship 17 in Leicester after final-leg decider against Dirk van Duijvenbode

Chris Dobey claimed the Players Championship 17 title in dramatic fashion, beating Dirk van Duijvenbode in a final-leg decider in the first of three events in Leicester this week.

With the likes of Luke Humphries, Luke Littler, Michael van Gerwen and Gerwyn Price absent, an opportunity presented itself - and it was Hollywood who was able to pounce.

Dobey began the day with comfortable victories over Adam Mould, Adam Warner and Jack Tweddell, which earned him a spot in the last 16.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

There, a tough task awaited against an in-form Josh Rock - full of confidence after clinching the World Cup of Darts on Sunday alongside Northern Ireland team-mate Daryl Gurney. However, Dobey rose to the test, averaging 103.21 to beat the 24-year-old 6-3.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Josh Rock and Daryl Gurney were in tears after clinching the World Cup of Darts title after an epic last-leg decider.

Dobey was able to ride a wave of momentum from here with crucial victories over James Wade and Gian van Veen, which earned the Englishman a spot in the final against Dutchman Van Duijvenbode.

With nothing to separate the pair after six legs played, Dobey found a crucial break of throw in the seventh as he claimed four in a row to stretch out 7-3 in front.

However, missed match darts cost Dobey on several occasions, with Van Duijvenbode reeling off four straight legs of his own to force a decider.

Despite relinquishing control of the contest, Dobey was able to recover and pinned double eight with his last dart in hand to win his second Players Championship event of the year.

The PDC ProTour action continues in Leicester on Wednesday with Players Championship 18.

2025 Players Championship 17 results

Last 16

Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-4 William O'Connor

Michael Smith 6-5 Darius Labanauskas

Richard Veenstra 6-4 Stephen Bunting

Damon Heta 6-1 Wessel Nijman

James Wade 6-2 Carl Sneyd

Chris Dobey 6-3 Josh Rock

Thibault Tricole 6-3 Darren Beveridge

Gian van Veen 6-4 Dimitri Van den Bergh

Quarter-Finals

Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-1 Michael Smith

Damon Heta 6-2 Richard Veenstra

Chris Dobey 6-3 James Wade

Gian van Veen 6-3 Thibault Tricole

Semi-Finals

Dirk van Duijvenbode 7-6 Damon Heta

Chris Dobey 7-5 Gian van Veen

Final

Chris Dobey 8-7 Dirk van Duijvenbode

What's the next darts event on Sky Sports?

The highlight of the darting summer will see the Betfred World Matchplay held from July 19-27 at the Winter Gardens, as Luke Humphries bids to retain the coveted Phil Taylor Trophy, with world champion Luke Littler and three-time winner Michael van Gerwen also set to headline the £800,000 event across nine days.

Sunday July 27 will also feature the fourth staging of the Betfred Women's World Matchplay, featuring eight players competing across one session - with Beau Greaves having won the 2023 and 2024 events.

Sky Sports will once again be the home of the World Cup of Darts, World Matchplay, World Grand Prix, Grand Slam of Darts and more! Stream darts and more top sport with NOW