Chris Dobey wins Players Championship 17 in Leicester after final-leg decider against Dirk van Duijvenbode
Chris Dobey beat Josh Rock 6-3 in the last 16 after Northern Irishman's World Cup of Darts win on Sunday; 'Hollywood' also beat James Wade and Gian van Veen en route to title; watch World Matchplay live on Sky Sports from July 19-27 at Winter Gardens in Blackpool
Tuesday 17 June 2025 20:53, UK
Chris Dobey claimed the Players Championship 17 title in dramatic fashion, beating Dirk van Duijvenbode in a final-leg decider in the first of three events in Leicester this week.
With the likes of Luke Humphries, Luke Littler, Michael van Gerwen and Gerwyn Price absent, an opportunity presented itself - and it was Hollywood who was able to pounce.
Dobey began the day with comfortable victories over Adam Mould, Adam Warner and Jack Tweddell, which earned him a spot in the last 16.
There, a tough task awaited against an in-form Josh Rock - full of confidence after clinching the World Cup of Darts on Sunday alongside Northern Ireland team-mate Daryl Gurney. However, Dobey rose to the test, averaging 103.21 to beat the 24-year-old 6-3.
Dobey was able to ride a wave of momentum from here with crucial victories over James Wade and Gian van Veen, which earned the Englishman a spot in the final against Dutchman Van Duijvenbode.
With nothing to separate the pair after six legs played, Dobey found a crucial break of throw in the seventh as he claimed four in a row to stretch out 7-3 in front.
However, missed match darts cost Dobey on several occasions, with Van Duijvenbode reeling off four straight legs of his own to force a decider.
Despite relinquishing control of the contest, Dobey was able to recover and pinned double eight with his last dart in hand to win his second Players Championship event of the year.
The PDC ProTour action continues in Leicester on Wednesday with Players Championship 18.
2025 Players Championship 17 results
Last 16
Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-4 William O'Connor
Michael Smith 6-5 Darius Labanauskas
Richard Veenstra 6-4 Stephen Bunting
Damon Heta 6-1 Wessel Nijman
James Wade 6-2 Carl Sneyd
Chris Dobey 6-3 Josh Rock
Thibault Tricole 6-3 Darren Beveridge
Gian van Veen 6-4 Dimitri Van den Bergh
Quarter-Finals
Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-1 Michael Smith
Damon Heta 6-2 Richard Veenstra
Chris Dobey 6-3 James Wade
Gian van Veen 6-3 Thibault Tricole
Semi-Finals
Dirk van Duijvenbode 7-6 Damon Heta
Chris Dobey 7-5 Gian van Veen
Final
Chris Dobey 8-7 Dirk van Duijvenbode
What's the next darts event on Sky Sports?
The highlight of the darting summer will see the Betfred World Matchplay held from July 19-27 at the Winter Gardens, as Luke Humphries bids to retain the coveted Phil Taylor Trophy, with world champion Luke Littler and three-time winner Michael van Gerwen also set to headline the £800,000 event across nine days.
Sunday July 27 will also feature the fourth staging of the Betfred Women's World Matchplay, featuring eight players competing across one session - with Beau Greaves having won the 2023 and 2024 events.
