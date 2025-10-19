Beau Greaves continues stunning Women's Series darts run as Noa-Lynn van Leuven, Gemma Hayter book World Championship spots

Beau Greaves continued her stunning Women's Series streak with the final two titles of the season on an afternoon that qualification for the PDC World Darts Championship was confirmed.

Greaves beat Noa-Lynn van Leuven 5-3 to win Event 24 in Wigan on Sunday, claiming her 13th consecutive title and extending an incredible winning streak to 86 matches on the circuit.

The 21-year-old - who has accepted a PDC Tour card for the 2026 and 2027 seasons - earlier whitewashed Gemma Hayter 5-0 at the same venue to triumph in Event 23.

Greaves had already sealed her place at December's World Darts Championship, but Sunday's double-header also secured qualification for beaten duo Hayter and Van Leuven at the sport's flagship event - live on Sky Sports.

How record-breaker Greaves claimed double

Greaves had kicked off Event 23 with a hat-trick of whitewash wins, including a ton-topping average in her four-leg demolition of Felicia Blay.

Following a deciding-leg victory over Karolina Ratajska, Greaves averaged 105.21 to dispatch Lisa Ashton in the quarter-finals, before overcoming her great rival Sherrock in the last four.

Greaves fired in an 11-darter to wrap up victory over Sherrock, before her demolition of Hayter.

Image: Fallon Sherrock will join Greaves at the World Darts Championship in December

Her ruthless form continued in Event 24 as she averaged 107.36 in demolishing Laura van den Berg, before 4-0 wins against Courtney Hine and Hannah Meek.

Greaves conceded a solitary leg in reaching the Event 24 showpiece, overcoming Laura Turner, Aoife McCormack and Rhian O'Sullivan to set up a Van Leuven showdown.

And despite some clinical Van Leuven finishing, Greaves delivered an 11-dart break followed by a 14-dart hold to add another title to her extensive CV.

"To win the last four events is a great end to the season," said Greaves, who last tasted defeat on the PDC Women's Series circuit back in April.

"It's a great achievement. I absolutely love playing, I love the competitiveness of it all, so that drives me on."

World Darts Championship qualification confirmed

Greaves, whose darting dominance has seen her win 18 of the year's 24 Women's Series events - will head to Alexandra Palace in determined mood.

"I know it's going to be tough but that's what I signed up for, and I just want to give it a good go," she said ahead of a busy end to the year that sees her compete at the Grand Slam or Darts next month, before the World Championship from December 11.

Lisa Ashton had confirmed her Alexandra Palace return by winning the Women's World Matchplay in July, while Sherrock had also been assured of her place ahead of the weekend.

But Hayter will make her Alexandra Palace bow having featured in a trio of Women's Series finals this year, which was enough to guarantee a fifth-place finish.

Van Leuven will make her second successive World Championship appearance, having won back-to-back titles in April on her way to finishing fourth on the overall rankings.

Women's Series darts results

Event 23 - Wigan

Quarter-Finals

Beau Greaves 5-2 Lisa Ashton

Fallon Sherrock 5-0 Rhian O'Sullivan

Angela Kirkwood 5-2 Aoife McCormack

Gemma Hayter 5-1 Vicky Pruim

Semi-Finals

Beau Greaves 5-3 Fallon Sherrock

Gemma Hayter 5-4 Angela Kirkwood

Final

Beau Greaves 5-0 Gemma Hayter

Event 24 - Wigan

Quarter-Finals

Noa-Lynn van Leuven 5-1 Lauryn Salter

Paige Pauling 5-3 Wendy Reinstadtler

Beau Greaves 5-1 Aoife McCormack

Rhian O'Sullivan 5-3 Vicky Pruim



Semi-Finals

Noa-Lynn van Leuven 5-0 Paige Pauling

Beau Greaves 5-0 Rhian O'Sullivan

Final

Beau Greaves 5-3 Noa-Lynn van Leuven

