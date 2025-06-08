Beau Greaves takes clean sweep of Women's Series titles in Milton Keynes

Beau Greaves made it a clean sweep of Women's Series events in Milton Keynes as she won events 15 and 16 on Sunday, adding to her back-to-back victories on Saturday.

The 21-year-old beat Fallon Sherrock 5-2 in the Event 13 final at Arena MK after seeing off Gemma Hayter 5-2 in the semi-finals and Noa-Lynn van Leuven 5-3 in the last eight.

Greaves then doubled up by defeating Lorraine Winstanley 5-4 in the Event 14 final, following a 5-2 quarter-final victory over Lisa Ashton and a 5-1 success against Hayter in the semi-finals.

Greaves then picked up where she had left off on Sunday, overcoming Rhian O'Sullivan 5-2 in the Event 15 showpiece after a 5-2 win over Sherrock in the quarters and a 5-0 drubbing of Aileen de Graaf in the semis.

She then ended the weekend with a 5-1 victory over Ashton to wrap up her fourth title off the back of a 5-1 quarter-final success against Angela Kirkwood followed by a 5-2 defeat of Sherrock once again.

This is the fourth time in her career that Greaves has won all four events across a Women's Series weekend and it takes her career title tally to 38.

"Honestly, it is amazing. I felt like I played a bit better today, I had some more good games," Greaves said.

"I think we were both feeling a bit tired in that final so I was happy to get over the line and I am feeling proud.

"I just relaxed today I think. I was just taking each game as it comes.

"I want to come here and win every single tournament.

"I will just take a lot of confidence from it.

"I just want to keep winning them, I don't want anybody else to win."

The campaign now takes a break until August but the Women's World Matchplay is live on Sky Sports on Sunday July 27, with Greaves looking to win the title for a third successive year.

The Doncaster player beat Sherrock 6-3 in the 2024 final after thrashing Mikuru Suzuki 6-1 in the 2023 showpiece.

Sherrock won the inaugural staging of the Blackpool event in 2022, overcoming De Graaf 6-3.

Image: Fallon Sherrock will head to Blackpool looking to win the title for the first time since 2022

Greaves thinks she will head to Blackpool with a big shout to take home the trophy once again.

"I am really excited. I want to go up there and defend it but I also want to play well," she added.

"I will practise hard, I am really looking forward to it and whatever darts I play in between will add to it.

"I am the one to beat. I am playing well enough now probably. It is not how I want to play but I am difficult to play against.

"You never know until you get up there but I am confident."

Image: Luke Humphries and Luke Littler will team up for England at the World Cup of Darts

The World Cup of Darts, from June 12-15 in Frankfurt, is live on Sky Sports as Luke Humphries and Luke Littler look to retain the title for England, after Humphries and Michael Smith triumphed last year.

Sky Sports will also show the World Matchplay in Blackpool from July 19-27, with Humphries out to defend his crown after beating Michael van Gerwen 18-15 in the 2024 final at the Winter Gardens.

The Women's World Matchplay, on July 27, will also be broadcast live.