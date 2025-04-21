German Darts Grand Prix: Michael van Gerwen hits nine-darter en route to winning title in Munich

Michael van Gerwen returned to winning ways with victory at the Elten Safety Shoes German Darts Grand Prix on Monday, defeating his fellow countryman Gian van Veen to clinch a record-extending 38th European Tour title in Munich.

The Dutchman's recent struggles have been well-documented, but he reaffirmed his credentials in sensational style to claim a fourth German Darts Grand Prix, defeating Van Veen 8-5 in the final as he reeled off three straight legs from 5-5 to cap off a sensational tournament.

Having survived three match darts in his opening win over Kim Huybrechts on Sunday, Van Gerwen achieved perfection in his last 16 tie against Ryan Searle, averaging 104 on his way to a 6-1 success.

Van Gerwen crosses a few more milestones of his Euro Tour bucket list

✅ 𝟰𝟬𝟬𝘁𝗵 Euro Tour game



✅ 𝟱𝟬𝘁𝗵 Euro Tour final



✅ 𝟯𝟴𝘁𝗵 Euro Tour title



✅ 𝟰𝘁𝗵 Euro Tour 9-darter



Instagram Instagram , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Instagram cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Instagram cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Instagram cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

The 35-year-old then delivered a flawless display on the outer-ring to defeat Ryan Joyce in the last eight, before reeling off five straight legs to close out a thumping 7-2 semi-final win against Josh Rock.

This set up a showdown against World Youth Champion Van Veen in a repeat of last September's Hungarian Darts Trophy decider, with Van Gerwen again coming out on top.

Luke Littler was knocked out in the semi-finals after falling to a 7-4 defeat against finalist Van Veen.

Littler beat Joe Cullen in the last-16 round on the final day of the competition, pinning a magical 170 on his way to a 6-3 victory and overcame a close encounter with Peter Wright in the quarter-finals, winning 6-5.

The world champion took to social media to take out his frustration on playing in the tournament, saying: "Shouldn't [have] been in Munich but had to play anyway. Next one in Germany for me is Dortmund and I am glad to say that."

It comes days after Gerwyn Price slammed last week's Premier League night in Rotterdam as "pointless," claiming "darts were blowing everywhere" due to a draught.

Netherlands have won 40 titles on the European Tour

Seven behind England in first place.



38 🏆Michael van Gerwen



1 🏆Raymond van Barneveld



1 🏆Vincent van der Voort



Van Gerwen: I really needed this

Image: Van Gerwen admitted he really needed the win in Munich to boost his confidence

"It definitely means a lot to me," said the world No 3. "We all know where I'm coming from. I've been battling my own battles lately. The last few weeks I'm playing poorly, I didn't do what I could and I know I've got it in me but you want to show it week after week.

"With the pressure on me all the time, sometimes I get annoyed with that but I also put pressure on myself.

"To win this tournament means the world to me."

He added: "If you look at my tournament average and the way I played all tournament, I think it was great. Of course in the final there's pressure on my shoulders but to do it and win it here in Munich, people don't have a clue. It means the world.

"I needed this. I really needed this."

'I will never give up on Premier League Play-Offs'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Van Gerwen's brilliant 114 finish earned a classic 6-5 win over 18-year-old world champion Littler on the first night of the Premier League

Van Gerwen, who currently sits outside the Play-Off spots in the Premier League, said: "It's probably going to give me the confidence because I'm in a tough position in the Premier League. I've made it tough for myself but everyone who knows me knows I will never give up. I always keep battling, I always keep fighting, that's what you need.

"Full gas!"

Van Veen was unable to land his first European Tour title just two days before he celebrates his 23rd birthday, although the Dutchman performed admirably throughout the weekend in Munich.

"I've had a phenomenal three days," insisted Van Veen, who rises to a career-high of world No 23.

"Neither of us played our best game in the final. I played well on my own legs, but on Michael's throw I didn't perform, and he was the deserved winner.

"I'm a bit gutted to lose, but I'm really happy with second place, and hopefully my first European Tour title is coming soon!"

Following a thrilling three days in Munich, the PDC European Tour continues next weekend, as the Premstattner Halle in Graz plays host to the Austrian Darts Open from April 25-27.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Wayne Mardle examines Littler's TV-ranked tournament stats and how they compare to Van Gerwen's numbers back in 2017

Monday April 21

Afternoon Session

Third Round

Josh Rock 6-4 Gerwyn Price

Krzysztof Ratajski 6-4 Rob Cross

Ryan Joyce 6-4 Niels Zonneveld

Michael van Gerwen 6-1 Ryan Searle

Ross Smith 6-2 Dave Chisnall

Gian van Veen 6-4 Martin Schindler

Peter Wright 6-4 Madars Razma

Luke Littler 6-3 Joe Cullen

Evening Session

Quarter-Finals

Josh Rock 6-5 Krzysztof Ratajski

Michael van Gerwen 6-4 Ryan Joyce

Gian van Veen 6-3 Ross Smith

Luke Littler 6-5 Peter Wright



Semi-Finals

Michael van Gerwen 7-2 Josh Rock

Gian van Veen 7-4 Luke Littler



Final

Michael van Gerwen 8-5 Gian van Veen

Where does the Premier League head next?

Fixtures: Night 12 at the M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool on Thursday, April 24 Quarter-finals Luke Humphries vs Nathan Aspinall Michael van Gerwen vs Luke Littler Rob Cross vs Stephen Bunting Gerwyn Price vs Chris Dobey

The Premier League continues at the M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool on Thursday, April 24 as Michael van Gerwen and Luke Littler clash, while Luke Humphries takes on Nathan Aspinall in Stephen Bunting's homecoming. Watch Night 12 of Premier League Darts, in Liverpool, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports+ from 6pm - stream with NOW.

Sky Sports will once again be the home of the Premier League in 2025, with every night exclusively live along with the World Matchplay, World Grand Prix, Grand Slam of Darts and more! Stream darts and more top sport with NOW