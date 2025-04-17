Premier League Darts: Gerwyn Price slams 'pointless' Rotterdam Night 11 as 'darts were blowing everywhere'

Gerwyn Price has slammed Thursday’s Premier League Darts Night 11 in Rotterdam as "pointless," claiming "darts were blowing everywhere" due to a draft at the venue.

The Welshman, who went down 6-3 to Nathan Aspinall in the quarter-finals, went on to say the PDC should look elsewhere in the future.

Posting on Instagram, Price said: "Gutted for myself, gutted for everyone that supports me. I'm so sorry but this week was pointless and we move to next week.

"Darts were blowing everywhere and after leg one, which was lucky, I knew it's pointless. And where I was in the league after vital points it's not what I wanted.

"Hopefully PDC will now stop coming here and look for alternative venues. Not good for the players, not good for the fans and not good for people that like a bet.

"Onto next week where we get to play in decent conditions. And if you think it's the same for both players, you're as daft as you look.

"How can it be different for each player? Eerrrrrrm heavier darts, difference size flights, longer stems, thicker flights, firmer throw.

"Nathan played better and handled the conditions way better. I'm playing the best darts I've played for months/years, just forget this one and move. See you in Munich."

PDC chiefs acknowledged the situation in a statement, saying: "We have worked hard with the venue to minimise the effect of any air movement, which has been acknowledged by a number of players in tonight's event, who have said that conditions have improved from previous years."

Premier League Darts - Night 11 Quarter-finals Chris Dobey 6-3 Luke Humphries Gerwyn Price 3-6 Nathan Aspinall Stephen Bunting 6-5 Michael van Gerwen Luke Littler 6-5 Rob Cross Semi-finals Chris Dobey 6-2 Nathan Aspinall Stephen Bunting 6-5 Luke Littler Final Chris Dobey 6-2 Stephen Bunting

Speaking about the draft last year, Van Gerwen said: "I had a good chat with Matt Porter [PDC CEO] about this. They couldn't put their finger on why it's like this. So they did something.

"They made big curtains to watch in between, because this arena is split into two sides, the bottom one and the upper one, in between you can feel the draft towards it. But they're closing off one side, they hope it's going away.

"At least they're doing something against it. Sometimes you can't put your finger on it as well. It's tough, but at least they're working on it."

Where does the Premier League head next?

Night 12 of Premier League Darts comes your way from Liverpool on Thursday April 24, live on Sky Sports+ and Sky Sports Main Event from 7pm, with quarter-finals including Michael van Gerwen vs Luke Littler and Luke Humphries vs Nathan Aspinall.

Full quarter-final line-up for Night 12

Luke Humphries vs Nathan Aspinall

Michael van Gerwen vs Luke Littler

Rob Cross vs Stephen Bunting

Gerwyn Price vs Chris Dobey

BetMGM Premier League 2025 - winners and schedule

