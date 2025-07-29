Players Championship darts: Polish star Sebastian Bialecki defies Cameron Menzies and Gian van Veen in Hildesheim win
Sebastian Bialecki breaks new ground, joining Krzysztof Ratajski and Radek Szaganski in becoming the third Polish player to win a senior ranking title; you can watch the BoyleSports World Grand Prix live on Sky Sports from October 6-12 at the Mattioli Arena in Leicester
Tuesday 29 July 2025 21:26, UK
Polish star Sebastian Bialecki defied Cameron Menzies, Gian van Veen and Danny Noppert en route to winning Players Championship 22 in Hildesheim.
Bialecki went on to claim his maiden PDC ranking title with an 8-6 victory over Niels Zonneveld in Tuesday's decider.
He broke new ground with a landmark win, overturning a 6-4 deficit against Zonneveld to join Krzysztof Ratajski and Radek Szaganski in becoming the third Polish player to win a senior ranking title.
- How close is Luke Littler to world No 1 and when could he overtake Luke Humphries?
- Darts in 2025: Key dates for Premier League and more
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with NOW
The 21-year-old had suffered six consecutive first-round exits on the ProTour ahead of the action, although he snapped that streak in sensational style to pocket the £15,000 top prize.
Bialecki had also never progressed beyond the last 16 of a Players Championship event but he defied the record books with a string of superb performances at Halle 39.
The former UK Open quarter-finalist recovered from 5-3 down to deny Lukas Wenig in his opener, before overcoming Adam Paxton, Luke Woodhouse and Menzies to reach the last eight.
Bialecki registered ton-plus averages in wins over Menzies and Van Veen while he also converted 161 and 156 checkouts to defeat Noppert 7-5 in the semi-finals.
This set up a showdown against another Dutch star in Zonneveld, who ended a sequence of eight successive holds of throw to establish a 6-4 cushion in Tuesday's showpiece.
However, Bialecki halted Zonneveld's charge via double 16, before producing legs of 15, 12 and 13 darts to secure the biggest win of his fledgling career.
"I don't know what to say. I'm over the moon," reflected Bialecki, who is currently in his first year as a Tour Card Holder.
"I was 5-3 down in my first match but I made the comeback, and then my confidence and game got better and better.
"The game against Cameron was probably the most important for me, because I had lost five times in the last 16 before.
"I just want to keep playing my best game. The most important target was to qualify for the World Championship from the ProTour, so hopefully I have done enough now."
This week's PDC ProTour double-header will conclude with Players Championship 23 on Wednesday.
2025 Players Championship 22
Tuesday July 29
Halle 39, Hildesheim
Last 16
Jimmy van Schie 6-4 Kevin Burness
Danny Noppert 6-5 Gabriel Clemens
Sebastian Bialecki 6-4 Cameron Menzies
Gian van Veen 6-1 Ryan Meikle
Matthew Dennant 6-2 Viktor Tingstrom
Cam Crabtree 6-4 Keane Barry
Niels Zonneveld 6-4 Wesley Plaisier
Jamai van den Herik 6-1 Karel Sedlacek
Quarter-Finals
Danny Noppert 6-4 Jimmy van Schie
Sebastian Bialecki 6-4 Gian van Veen
Cam Crabtree 6-3 Matthew Dennant
Niels Zonneveld 6-1 Jamai van den Herik
Semi-Finals
Sebastian Bialecki 7-5 Danny Noppert
Niels Zonneveld 7-5 Cam Crabtree
Final
Sebastian Bialecki 8-6 Niels Zonneveld
Which event is next on Sky Sports?
The 2025 BoyleSports World Grand Prix will take place at the Mattioli Arena, Leicester from October 6-12, as 32 of the world's top stars compete in one of the sport's most prestigious tournaments.
Michael van Gerwen and Luke Humphries are set to be joined by World Champion Luke Littler in headlining this year's field.
Mike De Decker sensationally stormed to his first Premier Event title at last year's event.
Sky Sports will once again be the home of the World Cup of Darts, World Matchplay, World Grand Prix, Grand Slam of Darts and more! Stream darts and more top sport with NOW