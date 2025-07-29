Players Championship darts: Polish star Sebastian Bialecki defies Cameron Menzies and Gian van Veen in Hildesheim win

Polish star Sebastian Bialecki defied Cameron Menzies, Gian van Veen and Danny Noppert en route to winning Players Championship 22 in Hildesheim.

Bialecki went on to claim his maiden PDC ranking title with an 8-6 victory over Niels Zonneveld in Tuesday's decider.

He broke new ground with a landmark win, overturning a 6-4 deficit against Zonneveld to join Krzysztof Ratajski and Radek Szaganski in becoming the third Polish player to win a senior ranking title.

The 21-year-old had suffered six consecutive first-round exits on the ProTour ahead of the action, although he snapped that streak in sensational style to pocket the £15,000 top prize.

Bialecki had also never progressed beyond the last 16 of a Players Championship event but he defied the record books with a string of superb performances at Halle 39.

The former UK Open quarter-finalist recovered from 5-3 down to deny Lukas Wenig in his opener, before overcoming Adam Paxton, Luke Woodhouse and Menzies to reach the last eight.

Bialecki registered ton-plus averages in wins over Menzies and Van Veen while he also converted 161 and 156 checkouts to defeat Noppert 7-5 in the semi-finals.

This set up a showdown against another Dutch star in Zonneveld, who ended a sequence of eight successive holds of throw to establish a 6-4 cushion in Tuesday's showpiece.

However, Bialecki halted Zonneveld's charge via double 16, before producing legs of 15, 12 and 13 darts to secure the biggest win of his fledgling career.

"I don't know what to say. I'm over the moon," reflected Bialecki, who is currently in his first year as a Tour Card Holder.

"I was 5-3 down in my first match but I made the comeback, and then my confidence and game got better and better.

"The game against Cameron was probably the most important for me, because I had lost five times in the last 16 before.

"I just want to keep playing my best game. The most important target was to qualify for the World Championship from the ProTour, so hopefully I have done enough now."

This week's PDC ProTour double-header will conclude with Players Championship 23 on Wednesday.

2025 Players Championship 22

Tuesday July 29

Halle 39, Hildesheim

Last 16

Jimmy van Schie 6-4 Kevin Burness

Danny Noppert 6-5 Gabriel Clemens

Sebastian Bialecki 6-4 Cameron Menzies

Gian van Veen 6-1 Ryan Meikle

Matthew Dennant 6-2 Viktor Tingstrom

Cam Crabtree 6-4 Keane Barry

Niels Zonneveld 6-4 Wesley Plaisier

Jamai van den Herik 6-1 Karel Sedlacek

Quarter-Finals

Danny Noppert 6-4 Jimmy van Schie

Sebastian Bialecki 6-4 Gian van Veen

Cam Crabtree 6-3 Matthew Dennant

Niels Zonneveld 6-1 Jamai van den Herik

Semi-Finals

Sebastian Bialecki 7-5 Danny Noppert

Niels Zonneveld 7-5 Cam Crabtree

Final

Sebastian Bialecki 8-6 Niels Zonneveld

