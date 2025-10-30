Luke Humphries secures Players Championship Finals spot as Wessel Nijman claims PC34 victory

Luke Humphries secured his spot in the Players Championship Finals as Wessel Nijman took home the spoils at Players Championship 34.

While Humphries sealed his place at Butlin's Minehead Resort, the world number one will begin his bid for a third consecutive Players Championship Finals crown as the 58th seed next month.

Humphries retained the title with victory over Luke Littler 12 months ago, and the reigning champion will take on Gian van Veen in a repeat of last weekend's European Championship final.

Meanwhile, Wessel Nijman clinched his second ranking title of 2025 with an impressive 8-5 victory over Luke Woodhouse, as the PDC ProTour season concluded.

Nijman suffered heartbreak at last week's Machineseeker European Championship, missing seven darts in a defeat by Michael van Gerwen on debut, but he bounced back brilliantly to clinch the third PDC ranking title of his career on Thursday.

The 25-year-old produced five ton-topping averages on his way to glory at the Robin Park Leisure Centre, before making a sprint for the finish to topple Woodhouse in Thursday's showpiece.

Woodhouse seized the initiative with a terrific 144 checkout in leg five to lead 3-2, only for Nijman to come roaring back with an 11-dart break to restore parity at three apiece.

However, Woodhouse then squandered six darts at double to lead 5-3, and that proved decisive, with Nijman rattling off the last three legs without reply in 13, 14 and 14 darts to scoop the £15,000 winner's prize.

"I'm very happy with this win," reflected Nijman, who finishes the year in second spot on the Players Championship rankings.

"I'm feeling pretty confident when I play here on the ProTour, and I'm hoping I can bring that on to the stage in Minehead.

"I know what I'm capable of. I know I can play at this really high level, but I think every player would agree that a major tournament is different to a ProTour event.

"Sometimes it comes down to a little bit of luck, and hopefully I can have that little bit of luck and get more results on the big stage."

Wednesday's winner Chris Dobey overcame Jim Williams, Wesley Plaisier, Dylan Slevin, Matt Campbell and Dimitri Van den Bergh to extend his winning run to 12 matches, but he was unable to repeat his semi-final heroics against Nijman when the pair renewed their rivalry.

Van den Bergh enjoyed a welcome return to form as he progressed to his first ranking quarter-final since February, and the Belgian was joined in the last eight by Dutch duo Jermaine Wattimena and Kevin Doets, as well as Keane Barry.

The Irishman dumped out Gabriel Clemens, Andrew Gilding and Danny Noppert to confirm his World Darts Championship qualification, while he also forced his way into the field for the Ladbrokes Players Championship Finals, which takes place from November 21-23.

German star Max Hopp held on to claim the 64th and final place in next month's £600,000 event, despite suffering an opening-round whitewash at the hands of Andrew Gilding.

Gerwyn Price finished top of the Players Championship rankings following his haul of four titles across the year, with Nijman, Damon Heta, Ross Smith and Dobey completing the top five.

Players Championship 34 Results

Last 16

Dimitri Van den Bergh 6-3 Dom Taylor

Chris Dobey 6-2 Matt Campbell

Kevin Doets 6-1 Rob Owen

Wessel Nijman 6-1 Adam Paxton

William O'Connor 6-4 Viktor Tingstrom

Jermaine Wattimena 6-2 Madars Razma

Luke Woodhouse 6-5 Karel Sedlacek

Keane Barry 6-4 Danny Noppert

Quarter-Finals

Chris Dobey 6-4 Dimitri Van den Bergh

Wessel Nijman 6-4 Kevin Doets

William O'Connor 6-1 Jermaine Wattimena

Luke Woodhouse 6-2 Keane Barry

Semi-Finals

Wessel Nijman 7-6 Chris Dobey

Luke Woodhouse 7-2 William O'Connor

Final

Wessel Nijman 8-5 Luke Woodhouse

