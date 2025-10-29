Luke Littler: World No 2 out of Wednesday's Players Championship after missing registration deadline due to traffic

Luke Littler is unable to compete in Wednesday's Players Championship event after missing the registration deadline due to being stuck in traffic.

The PDC has confirmed that world No 2 Littler did not arrive before the 11am cut off in Wigan.

Wednesday and Thursday's Players Championship events are the last two tournaments for players to secure their spots in the season-ending Players Championship finals, held in Minehead next month.

However, Littler is still able to register for Thursday's Players Championship, as long as he does so before 11am on the day as it is a separate event.

Littler was in danger of failing to qualify for this year's event, only open to the leading 64 players in the Players Championship Order of Merit, but enhanced his hopes by winning Players Championship 32 earlier this month.

'The Nuke' has already won the World Championship, UK Open, World Matchplay and the Grand Slam of Darts during an impressive 2025, but was knocked out of the European Championship in Dortmund by James Wade last week.