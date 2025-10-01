Players Championship 29: Emotional Ross Smith beats nine-dart star Josh Rock to win second ProTour title of season
Watch the BoyleSports World Grand Prix live on Sky Sports from October 6-12
Wednesday 1 October 2025 20:55, UK
Ross Smith clinched his second ProTour title of 2025 at Players Championship 29, overcoming Josh Rock - who hit a nine-darter on route to Wednesday's thrilling final in Leicester.
After missing the Swiss Darts Trophy for family reasons, Smith returned with purpose, delivering four ton-plus averages and a standout 106 to whitewash Michael van Gerwen in the last 16.
His campaign began with a 104 average against Berry van Peer, followed by dominant wins over Jamai van den Herik and Lukas Wenig.
- 'Two nine-darters in one night!' | Every World Grand Prix nine-darter
- Got Sky? Watch on the Sky Sports app 📱
- Not got Sky? Get instant access with NOW 📺
In the final, Smith showed resilience, rallying from 6-4 and 7-5 down to defeat Northern Ireland's Rock with a clutch 118 checkout in the deciding leg.
The emotional win followed his earlier triumph at Players Championship 16 in May.
Rock, meanwhile, hit the day's only nine-darter in Round Three against Wesley Plaisier before overcoming Dirk van Duijvenbode, Danny Noppert, and Gary Anderson.
2025 Players Championship 29 - results
Last 16
Ryan Meikle 6-5 Stephen Bunting
Ross Smith 6-0 Michael van Gerwen
Wessel Nijman 6-5 Martin Schindler
Jonny Clayton 6-3 Mike De Decker
Gary Anderson 6-5 Darryl Pilgrim
Luke Humphries 6-5 Cameron Menzies
Josh Rock 6-3 Dirk van Duijvenbode
Danny Noppert 6-2 Niels Zonneveld
Quarter-finals
Ross Smith 6-4 Ryan Meikle
Wessel Nijman 6-0 Jonny Clayton
Gary Anderson 6-5 Luke Humphries
Josh Rock 6-2 Danny Noppert
Semi-finals
Ross Smith 7-3 Wessel Nijman
Josh Rock 7-4 Gary Anderson
Final
Ross Smith 8-7 Josh Rock