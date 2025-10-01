Players Championship 29: Emotional Ross Smith beats nine-dart star Josh Rock to win second ProTour title of season

Ross Smith clinched his second ProTour title of 2025 at Players Championship 29, overcoming Josh Rock - who hit a nine-darter on route to Wednesday's thrilling final in Leicester.

After missing the Swiss Darts Trophy for family reasons, Smith returned with purpose, delivering four ton-plus averages and a standout 106 to whitewash Michael van Gerwen in the last 16.

His campaign began with a 104 average against Berry van Peer, followed by dominant wins over Jamai van den Herik and Lukas Wenig.

Image: Ross Smith roared to victory in Leicester (Credit: Taylor Lanning/PDC)

In the final, Smith showed resilience, rallying from 6-4 and 7-5 down to defeat Northern Ireland's Rock with a clutch 118 checkout in the deciding leg.

The emotional win followed his earlier triumph at Players Championship 16 in May.

Rock, meanwhile, hit the day's only nine-darter in Round Three against Wesley Plaisier before overcoming Dirk van Duijvenbode, Danny Noppert, and Gary Anderson.

2025 Players Championship 29 - results

Last 16

Ryan Meikle 6-5 Stephen Bunting

Ross Smith 6-0 Michael van Gerwen

Wessel Nijman 6-5 Martin Schindler

Jonny Clayton 6-3 Mike De Decker

Gary Anderson 6-5 Darryl Pilgrim

Luke Humphries 6-5 Cameron Menzies

Josh Rock 6-3 Dirk van Duijvenbode

Danny Noppert 6-2 Niels Zonneveld

Quarter-finals

Ross Smith 6-4 Ryan Meikle

Wessel Nijman 6-0 Jonny Clayton

Gary Anderson 6-5 Luke Humphries

Josh Rock 6-2 Danny Noppert

Semi-finals

Ross Smith 7-3 Wessel Nijman

Josh Rock 7-4 Gary Anderson

Final

Ross Smith 8-7 Josh Rock