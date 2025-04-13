Women's Series Darts: Fallon Sherrock and Beau Greaves claim titles at events 11 and 12 in Rosmalen
Fallon Sherrock and Beau Greaves claim Women's Series wins at events 11 and 12; Sherrock beat Lisa Ashton 5-0; Greaves beat Robyn Byrne 5-0; watch Premier League Darts live on Sky Sports every Thursday up to and including the Play-Offs at London's O2 arena on May 29
Sunday 13 April 2025 18:40, UK
Fallon Sherrock and Beau Greaves rounded off the third weekend of PDC Women's Series action with a victory apiece in Rosmalen on Sunday.
Following back-to-back wins for Noa-Lynn van Leuven on Saturday, the two most successful players in Women's Series history returned to winning ways in events 11 and 12 at the Autotron.
Sherrock clinched her 20th PDC Women's Series crown with victory in Sunday's opening event, whitewashing her great rival Lisa Ashton 5-0 in the event 11 showpiece to bring up the milestone.
The former Grand Slam quarter-finalist also overcame Wendy Reinstadtler, Steph Clarke, Laura Turner, Lauren Bloomfield and Kirsi Viinikainen en route to securing her second Women's Series title of the year.
Greaves had failed to go beyond the last 16 in the first three events of the weekend, but she regained the winning formula to round off the day's double-header with a record-extending 34th Women's Series title.
- Premier League darts 2025: Schedule, format, venues, players
- Darts in 2025: Key dates for Premier League and more
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with NOW
- Choose the sports notifications you want! 🔔
Sherrock converted a clutch 102 checkout to win through a last-leg decider against Bloomfield in the quarter-finals, before avenging her defeat to Viinikainen in last month's event-five decider with a resounding 5-2 success in the last four.
The 30-year-old extended her winning run to 11 matches in progressing to the event 12 semi-finals, although her bid for back-to-back titles was thwarted by Order of Merit leader Greaves.
The 21-year-old produced a brilliant ton-topping average to dispatch Ireland's Robyn Byrne and take the title, reeling off five consecutive legs in 15, 17, 15, 16 and 12 darts.
This was preceded by a 5-3 win over Sherrock in the semi-finals, while she also accounted for Aileen de Graaf, Silvia Lindner, Rhian O'Sullivan and Gemma Hayter on her way to glory on Dutch soil.
Greaves now boasts a significant £6,200 lead over Sherrock on the Women's Series Order of Merit with Ashton, Van Leuven, Byrne and Viinikainen completing the top six following the conclusion of event 12.
The top two players from the final PDC Women's Series Order of Merit will qualify to compete in the 2025/26 Paddy Power World Darts Championship, with the Order of Merit leader also qualifying for the 2025 Mr Vegas Grand Slam of Darts.
The PDC Women's Series resumes this summer, as events 13-16 take place at Arena MK in Milton Keynes on June 7-8. The top eight players on the Order of Merit after event 16 will qualify for the 2025 Betfred Women's World Matchplay, which will be held in Blackpool on July 27.
2025 PDC Women's Series
Event 11
Quarter-Finals
Kirsi Viinikainen 5-1 Shana Van Nieuwenhoven
Fallon Sherrock 5-4 Lauren Bloomfield
Lisa Ashton 5-2 Gemma Hayter
Robyn Byrne 5-2 Kirsty Hutchinson
Semi-Finals
Fallon Sherrock 5-2 Kirsi Viinikainen
Lisa Ashton 5-0 Robyn Byrne
Final
Fallon Sherrock 5-0 Lisa Ashton
Event 12
Quarter-Finals
Robyn Byrne 5-2 Kirsi Viinikainen
Natalie Gilbert 5-0 Kim Holden
Fallon Sherrock 5-0 Stefanie Lueck
Beau Greaves 5-2 Gemma Hayter
Semi-Finals
Robyn Byrne 5-2 Natalie Gilbert
Beau Greaves 5-3 Fallon Sherrock
Final
Beau Greaves 5-0 Robyn Byrne
Watch Night 11 of Premier League Darts, in Rotterdam, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports+ from 6pm - stream with NOW.
Sky Sports will once again be the home of the Premier League in 2025, with every night exclusively live along with the World Matchplay, World Grand Prix, Grand Slam of Darts and more! Stream darts and more top sport with NOW