Premier League Darts 2026 dates and schedule confirmed: Antwerp replaces Exeter
Premier League Darts will head to Belgium for the first time in 2026, with Antwerp replacing Exeter in the calendar. The season will begin in Newcastle on Thursday February 5, while the final will take place at the O2 Arena in London on May 28; Luke Humphries to defend his title
Thursday 11 September 2025 11:15, UK
Full schedule for the 2026 Premier League Darts season as Luke Humphries seeks to defend his title at London's O2 Arena.
In 2026, the Premier League will head to Belgium for the first time, with Antwerp replacing Exeter in the calendar. The season will begin in Newcastle on Thursday February 5, while the final will take place at the O2 Arena in London on May 28.
Last year, Humphries' 11-8 win over namesake Luke Littler earned 'Cool Hand' a cool £275,000, with the runner-up pocketing £125,000 and beaten semi-finalists Nathan Aspinall and Gerwyn Price taking home £85,000 each.
2026 BetMGM Premier League Schedule
Night 1 - Utilita Arena, Newcastle - Thursday February 5
Night 2 - AFAS Dome, Antwerp - Thursday February 12
Night 3 - OVO Hydro, Glasgow - Thursday February 19
Night 4 - SSE Arena, Belfast - Thursday February 26
Night 5 - Utilita Arena, Cardiff - Thursday March 5
Night 6 - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham - Thursday March 12
Night 7 - 3Arena, Dublin - Thursday March 19
Night 8 - Uber Arena, Berlin - Thursday March 26
Night 9 - AO Arena, Manchester - Thursday April 2
Night 10 - Brighton Centre, Brighton - Thursday April 9
Night 11 - Rotterdam Ahoy, Rotterdam - Thursday April 16
Night 12 - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool - Thursday April 23
Night 13 - P&J Live, Aberdeen - Thursday April 30
Night 14 - First Direct Arena, Leeds - Thursday May 7
Night 15 - Utilita Arena, Birmingham - Thursday May 14
Night 16 - Utilita Arena, Sheffield - Thursday May 21
Finals Night - The O2, London - Thursday May 28