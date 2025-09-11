Premier League Darts 2026 dates and schedule confirmed: Antwerp replaces Exeter

Full schedule for the 2026 Premier League Darts season as Luke Humphries seeks to defend his title at London's O2 Arena.

In 2026, the Premier League will head to Belgium for the first time, with Antwerp replacing Exeter in the calendar. The season will begin in Newcastle on Thursday February 5, while the final will take place at the O2 Arena in London on May 28.

Last year, Humphries' 11-8 win over namesake Luke Littler earned 'Cool Hand' a cool £275,000, with the runner-up pocketing £125,000 and beaten semi-finalists Nathan Aspinall and Gerwyn Price taking home £85,000 each.

Image: Humphries clinched the 2025 Premier League crown

Image: How the 2025 Premier League Darts table ended up after the 16 weeks of the regular season

2026 BetMGM Premier League Schedule

Night 1 - Utilita Arena, Newcastle - Thursday February 5

Night 2 - AFAS Dome, Antwerp - Thursday February 12

Night 3 - OVO Hydro, Glasgow - Thursday February 19

Night 4 - SSE Arena, Belfast - Thursday February 26

Night 5 - Utilita Arena, Cardiff - Thursday March 5

Night 6 - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham - Thursday March 12

Night 7 - 3Arena, Dublin - Thursday March 19

Night 8 - Uber Arena, Berlin - Thursday March 26

Night 9 - AO Arena, Manchester - Thursday April 2

Night 10 - Brighton Centre, Brighton - Thursday April 9

Night 11 - Rotterdam Ahoy, Rotterdam - Thursday April 16

Night 12 - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool - Thursday April 23

Night 13 - P&J Live, Aberdeen - Thursday April 30

Night 14 - First Direct Arena, Leeds - Thursday May 7

Night 15 - Utilita Arena, Birmingham - Thursday May 14

Night 16 - Utilita Arena, Sheffield - Thursday May 21

Finals Night - The O2, London - Thursday May 28