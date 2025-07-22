Scottie Scheffler wins The Open: Sky Sports Golf podcast on major glory, Tiger Woods comparisons and who - if anyone - can stop him

Scottie Scheffler described comparisons to Tiger Woods as ‘a bit silly’, but how does the Champion Golfer of the Year match up to the 15-time major champion in his prime?

Scheffler completed the third leg of the career Grand Slam and claimed a fourth major title in as many years with a four-shot victory at Royal Portrush, which is also his 17th PGA Tour title in little over three and a half years.

The world No 1 has been the dominant force of the men's game over the past few seasons, with the Sky Sports Golf podcast discussing his latest historic major success and debating how Scheffler's run matches up to Woods' past glory.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the moment Scottie Scheffler won The Open at Royal Portrush

"I don't think we'll ever see the entire package like Tiger again," Robert Lee said on the latest Sky Sports Golf podcast. "I don't think we'll ever see it.

"With the fist pumps, you could see how into it he was everything. The whole Tiger package, when he was in full flow, was spellbinding, and the world couldn't not watch.

Subscribe now on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Spreaker

Spreaker Spreaker , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spreaker cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spreaker cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spreaker cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"Scottie's is a cold cat killer. He just goes around there, he's turning up to do his job, and his job this week is to beat the field. He goes away, has quiet time with the family, and you'll see him the next time doing exactly the same thing.

"He's just different. He's just driven differently. I don't think the razzmatazz and the private jets and the money and the fame and all that stuff counts for much with him. It's not about that for him.

"He said to people this week or the week before that winning the stuff, it's great, but there's more important things in my life and his family and his faith and everything else I believe him. I think that's how he rolls."

YouTube YouTube , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable YouTube cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to YouTube cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow YouTube cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele and Jordan Spieth were among the players to praise Scheffler, having achieved their own bursts of major glory in this era, but does Scheffler offer something different?

"Rory drives the ball better than anybody in the game, length and accuracy combined, yet at times his wedge plays is different and then he's a streaky putter," Mark Roe explained.

Instagram Instagram , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Instagram cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Instagram cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Instagram cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"Jordan Spieth won his majors quickly, but he's not a great ball striker - his iron play is not brilliant at times, his driving is not brilliant at times. There are others who had a run at that and then there is something that they can improve.

"But be honest, tell me what Scottie Scheffler can improve?"

Scheffler will have the chance to complete the career Grand Slam at next June's US Open, on his 30th birthday, with the pundits questioning who can stop him from racking up more major titles.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Scottie Scheffler shot a final-round 68 to win his fourth major and his first Claret Jug at Royal Portrush

"I don't see anyone in the game right now, with all the brilliant players there are [who can]," Lee added. "He's going to have to beat himself.

"The gap is that big between the best of the rest and him, including Rory. Rory must look at Scottie and think that's the way Rory wants to play. He wants to drive it into the fairway, hit it pin high, be relentless - that's what Rory wants to do.

"I think he's like Tiger was between the ears - he's five shots better than everybody else."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player After his success at The Open, Scottie Scheffler touched upon his comments before the tournament around the fulfilment he gets from golf

Scheffler came under scrutiny for his pre-tournament comments around his fulfilment from the sport, with the American saying after his win that people should have listened to his full statement.

"I think the two minute thing, that can be taken out of context a little bit," Roe explained. "He's going to go home and he's going to celebrate with his close friends at home.

"He compartmentalises that and moves on as well as anybody I've ever seen in the game."

The latest Sky Sports Golf podcast is now available, where Richard Boxall, Rob Lee and Mark Roe joined Jamie Weir to look back at all the big talking points from Scottie Scheffler's win at The Open. Subscribe now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Spreaker and watch on the Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel.