Scottie Scheffler wins The Open: Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau lead player tributes as major win fuels Tiger Woods comparisons again

There was a sense of inevitability about more major glory for Scottie Scheffler long before he eased his way to victory at The Open.

Even the chasing pack had seemingly accepted the Claret Jug was heading the world No 1's way ahead of the final day at Royal Portrush, where he dominated from start to finish.

Scheffler came into Sunday with a four-shot advantage and with the knowledge that had closed out each of his previous nine 54-hole advantages, with nobody getting close to the American as he charged to a fourth major victory in as many years.

"None of us could hang with Scottie this week," said Rory McIlroy, who finished tied-seventh on home soil. "He's an incredible player. He's been dominant this week. Honestly, he's been dominant for the last couple years.

"He is the bar that we're all trying to get to. In a historical context, you could argue that there's only maybe two or three players in the history of the game that have been on a run, the one that Scottie's been on here for the last 24 to 36 months. Incredibly impressive."

Scheffler becomes the first world No 1 to win The Open since Tiger Woods defended his title in 2006, with the 29-year-old now having the opportunity to join Woods and McIlroy next summer - on his 30th birthday - by winning the Grand Slam at the US Open.

"I don't think we thought the golfing world would see someone as dominant as Tiger come through so soon and here's Scottie sort of taking that throne of dominance," Xander Schauffele said after finishing seven strokes back.

"You can't even say he's on a run. He's just been killing it for over two years now. He's a tough man to beat and when you see his name up on the leaderboard, it sucks for us."

How Scheffler closed out more major success

An indication of what was likely coming came earlier in the week when Scheffler posted an opening-round 68 despite finding just three fairways off the tee, then equalled his most birdies ever in a major round during a seven-under 64 on Friday.

"I played with him the first two days, and honestly I thought he was going to birdie every hole," 2019 champion Shane Lowry said. "It was incredible to watch."

Scheffler pulled clear of the field with a bogey-free 67 on Saturday, giving him the 54-hole lead in a major for a fourth time, then instantly took control with three birdies in his first five holes on Sunday to set up another career-defining success.

"It's pretty incredible just how good of a frontrunner he is," said Harris English, who has finished runner-up to Scheffler in a major twice in 2025. "He's improved his putting. There's no stat that he's bad in. It's like, how do you beat this guy?

"But he works so hard - I see him in the gym all the time, see him practising. He's one of the hardest working I've ever seen. To have the No 1 in the world working that hard, it just makes it that much harder to catch him. What he's doing right now is incredible."

Scheffler extends his advantage as world No 1, a position he has held since May 2023, with the latest victory his 17th PGA Tour title in little over three and a half years.

"Scottie's in a league of his own right now," Bryson DeChambeau said. "I played with him a lot in college and he was not that good, so he's figured out a lot of stuff since then. It's really impressive to see and something we can all learn from for sure.

Jon Rahm, who Scheffler replaced at the top of the world rankings, added: "Very few players have been able to do what he's done. Won nine times last season and he keeps going on. He's doing what everybody wants to do.

"What I keep reminding myself is he was able to turn things around drastically. From not being able to close out early on some of the chances he had to getting it done often. If he's been able to do it, all of us are able to do it."

Scheffler's mental attitude has been likened to Woods' during his continued success, despite the world No 1 admitting pre-tournament that he still struggles to be fully fulfilled by his achievements, with his faith and family regularly referenced as driving motivators.

"He really respects his family, and he believes and wants that to be the most important thing for him," DeChambeau explained. "I have full respect for that.

"For him, I think it's more important to take care of his family, which he's done a great job and tremendous job of balancing the two, being the best golfer in the world and being a family man."

Scheffler will be favourite to win the PGA Tour's FedExCup again and hold a key role for Team USA at the Ryder Cup this September, before the 2026 major season will give him the opportunity to become just the seventh in the modern era to complete the Grand Slam.

"Obviously if he keeps going the way he is, we're all going to look back and talk about him in the same breath as some of the all-time greats, and he's played in our generation," Tommy Fleetwood said.

McIlroy, who will be challenging for Scheffler at both the Ryder Cup and next year's majors, added: "I think all you can do is admire what he does and how he does it. I think what he does is one thing, but how he does it is another.

"He just goes about his business, doesn't do anything overly flamboyant, but he's the best at executing in the game right now. All you can do is tip your cap and watch in admiration."

Comparisons between Scheffler and Woods take place on a regular basis, but every victory only adds fuel to the fire of him being the best the game has seen since the 15-time major champion.

