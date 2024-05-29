Golf Leaderboards: PGA Tour, LPGA Tour, LIV Golf, DP World Tour, Ladies European Tour, major championships and more

Stay up to date with the latest scores from around the world of golf with our leaderboards below, including the US Women's Open.

This week's leaderboards

World No 1 Nelly Korda will be looking to win her second successive major, and claim a seventh win in eight LPGA Tour starts, as she tees it up at the US Women's Open in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

England's Charley Hull finished tied for second in this event last year, three strokes behind Allisen Corpuz at Pebble Beach, so will hope to go one better and land her maiden major title.

Image: England's Charley Hull finished in a share of second place at the US Women's Open in 2023

On the PGA Tour, Rory McIlroy is targeting a third RBC Canadian Open victory to add to triumphs in 2019 and 2022, while on the DP World Tour, McIlroy's fellow Northern Irishman Tom McKibbin will attempt to successfully defend the European Open title in Germany.

This week's event on the Ladies European Tour is the Dormy Open Helsingborg with England's Bronte Law, Gabriella Cowley, Cara Gainer and Alice Hewson among those in action in Sweden.

Last week's leaderboards

What has happened in the majors so far in 2024?

Scottie Scheffler won The Masters, with a four-shot victory over Ludvig Åberg at Augusta National earning the world No 1 his second Green Jacket in three years.

At the PGA Championship in May, Xander Schauffele secured a maiden major victory, his dramatic one-shot win over Bryson DeChambeau creating golfing history as his 21-under score set a new 72-hole record in men's majors.

The next men's major is the US Open, at Pinehurst in North Carolina, from June 13-16.

Korda claimed the first women's major of the year, with victory at The Chevron Championship securing the American her fifth LPGA Tour triumph in a row, matching the records of Annika Sorenstam (2005) and Nancy Lopez (1978).

The win marked the American's second major title after she claimed her first at the 2021 Women's PGA Championship in Johns Creek, Georgia.

Men's majors in 2024

The Masters - April 11-14 (Winner: Scottie Scheffler)

PGA Championship - May 16-19 ( Winner: Xander Schauffele )

) US Open - June 13-16

The 152nd Open Championship - July 18-21

Women's majors in 2024

Chevron Championship - April 18-21 (Winner: Nelly Korda)

US Women's Open - May 30-June 2

KPMG Women's PGA Championship - June 20-23

Evian Championship - July 11-14

AIG Women's Open - August 22-25

