Ryder Cup 2025: Rory McIlroy on why Shane Lowry was 'more than a bodyguard' during historic win for Team Europe at Bethpage Black

Team Europe’s historic Ryder Cup success at Bethpage Black is, for many, remembered for the behaviour by those off the course rather than the performances by those on it.

Luke Donald masterminded a first away success - for either side - in a Ryder Cup since 2012, having seen his side take a record-breaking advantage into the Sunday singles before closing out a 15-13 victory over Team USA.

That performance, especially over the first two days, is made more impressive given the hostile atmosphere faced from the New York crowd, with Rory McIlroy among those subjected to mid-shot distractions, crude personal taunts and unsavoury abuse.

"The Ryder Cup at Bethpage was probably the toughest mentally that I've ever had to be," McIlroy told Sky Sports. "As much as you want to go through those few days and not let it get to you, I think you're only human if at some point something gets through and you react."

Chants of 'f*** you, Rory' welcomed McIlroy to the first tee each day, while the Grand Slam winner responded to one heckler during the Saturday foursomes - before hitting his point-winning approach - by telling them to "shut the f*** up".

"I reacted a couple of times that week, but every time I did react, I felt like I responded well - whether that was hitting a good shot or holing a putt or whatever it was," McIlroy added.

"It was a week where, in a way, because of everything you were hearing, because of everything that was going on, it made that three or four seconds that you're over the golf ball not much more important.

"Reflecting back on all this, you want to try to take it as a compliment that they targeted me more so than anyone else because it means that they saw me as a threat, which is ultimately a good thing."

Extra security was brought into attempt to control fan behaviour later that day, with multiple spectators ejected during a Saturday fourballs session where Shane Lowry had to be held back by his caddie as he confronted a heckler.

"I think if I really, really wanted it, Darren [Reynolds] wouldn't hold me back," Lowry told Sky Sports. "It was wild, it was crazy out there, but for some reason it was memorable."

Lowry holed a 15-foot birdie to win the 15th hole and matched Team USA's birdie at the par-three 17th, before securing a 2up win for him and McIlroy with his impressive approach on the par-four last.

"People talk about Shane and how he was Rory's bodyguard, but that dismisses the golf that Shane played for those two days," McIlroy insisted. "He played amazing on Friday and basically won us the match on Saturday afternoon.

"He lives for the Ryder Cup. Shane and I on paper in the fourballs were probably not the best match-up or the best pairing stats-wise, but stats don't talk about what it's like to be out there with someone that you have full trust in and that is going to protect you.

"I'm just so glad Friday and Saturday afternoon I was out there with Shane and no-one else, because I definitely felt like he provided a buffer for me that I needed, especially those two matches."

How McIlroy, Lowry revelled on 'unbelievable' day

McIlroy and Lowry's victory over Justin Thomas and Cameron Young was part of another winning session for Team Europe, who took a seven-point advantage - the highest lead on any side in Ryder Cup history - into the Sunday singles.

Image: McIlroy and Lowry formed an unbeaten partnership for Team Europe in their Ryder Cup success

"Everyone said how I dragged Rory around, but Rory was inside me on every hole - I just holed the putts before him," Lowry admitted. "We just played unbelievable. He was so tired, he was so drained and we dragged each other around.

"That Saturday afternoon was one of the most memorable days ever - it was unbelievable."

Lowry secured the half-point in the singles that guaranteed Europe would retain the trophy, coming back from two down over his closing holes to tie with Russell Henley, having been proud of his efforts alongside McIlroy the previous day.

"Me and Rory are going to be sitting down in 20 years, when we're finished, and being like: 'Remember that time, remember the Saturday afternoon at Bethpage?'" Lowry added.

"Honestly, I lay in bed that night, and I said to my wife that it was literally one of the best afternoons I've ever had on a golf course. If we had lost our match it would have been horrible, but we stood up to the crowd, we stood up to everyone and we went down and played unbelievable golf."

