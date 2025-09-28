Ryder Cup 2027: When and where is next Team Europe vs Team USA tournament? Dates and venue for centenary edition

The 2025 Ryder Cup is heading towards as thrilling conclusion as Team Europe seek a record-breaking win - but the details have already been confirmed for the 2027 edition.

When is the next Ryder Cup?

The dates for the next Ryder Cup are locked in for September 17-19, 2027.

The tournament was first staged in Massachusetts in 1927 - when Team USA beat a Great Britain side 9.5-2.5 - meaning the 2027 version will be its centenary edition.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Saturday fourballs session from the Ryder Cup at Bethpage as Europe dominate Team USA and build a record lead!

Where is the 2027 Ryder Cup?

Image: It was announced in May 2025 that the 2027 Ryder Cup would be held at Adare Manor in Ireland

The tournament will take place at Adare Manor in County Limerick, Ireland.

The course at Adare Manor, which is located along the banks of the River Maigue and was extensively renovated in 2017, hosted the Irish Open in 2007 and 2008.

Adare Manor also staged the JP McManus Pro-Am in 2005, 2010 and 2022.

Has Ireland staged the Ryder Cup before?

Yes. It will be the second time Ireland has hosted the competition, having previously done so in 2006.

In that year, a European squad captained by Ian Woosnam beat the USA 18.5-9.5 at The K Club in County Kildare.

Who are the Ryder Cup holders?

Europe are the current holders of the Ryder Cup after victory in Rome in 2023.

They are currently looking to win on American soil for the first time since 2012 - and history beckons for Luke Donald's side after they established a record-breaking lead.

Who will win the Ryder Cup? Live coverage of the final day begins from 2pm on Sky Sports Golf, ahead of full coverage at 4.30pm and the opening tee shot at 5.02pm. Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW.