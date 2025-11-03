Sky Sports Rewards with Sky VIP: Tickets, subscription to The Athletic, exclusive sports kit offers and more for customers

Fancy getting your hands on tickets to sporting events or taking advantage of savings on kit? With Sky Sports Rewards you can - it's a game-changer for Sky Sports customers.

From memberships and subscriptions - including 12 months' access to The Athletic - plus tickets to Premier League, EFL, WSL, World Darts Championship and more, Sky Sports Rewards is a thank you from us.

What is Sky Sports Rewards?

Sky Sports Rewards is an exclusive set of sports rewards, offers and savings, only available to Sky Sports customers as part of our Sky VIP programme.

What is Sky VIP?

Sky VIP is Sky's exclusive rewards programme designed to say thank you to customers.

Sky VIP serves up weekly treats, everyday savings, free movies, tickets to days out and epic experiences - all through the My Sky app. so there's even more to explore beyond Sky Sports Rewards.

So what can I get through Sky Sports Rewards?

Sky Sports Rewards, exclusively available for active Sky Sports subscribers, gives customers the chance to:

🎫 Enter to win tickets to live sports fixtures

Throughout the year we have thousands of tickets to give away across a range of the biggest sporting fixtures including the Premier League, WSL, cricket, golf and so much more.

🏆 Enter to win exclusive sports-related prizes

From meeting your sports heroes, unrivalled behind‍-‍the‍-‍scenes access at some of the biggest sporting events to training camps and epic sport trips, there are so many exclusive prizes to be bagged.

⚽ Claim exclusive offers on sports kit, activities, and memberships

How about a 12-month subscription to The Athletic? It's on us.

After savings on kit and equipment? Sky Sports Rewards offers include 25 per cent off Powerleague pitch hire, 25 per cent off Sixes Cricket - perfect for birthdays or events - 40 per cent off Go Karting at TeamSport. and up to 50 per cent off Play Netball season fees. And you can train like a pro with discounts on Nike kit.

This is just a taster of what's available - so make sure you stay up to date with the latest offers and rewards by regularly checking Sky Sports Rewards in the VIP section of the My Sky app.

How can I access Sky Sports Rewards and is it free?

Yes- Sky Sports Rewards is free for customers with an active Sky Sports package.

It's part of Sky VIP, Sky's exclusive rewards programme designed to say thank you to customers. To access Sky Sports Rewards, simply download the My Sky app and head to the VIP section.

Sky VIP also offers weekly treats, everyday savings, free movies, tickets to days out and epic experiences- available to all customers. So, there's something for everyone, with even more to explore beyond Sky Sports Rewards.

How do I know if I'm eligible?

All customers with an active Sky TV, Broadband and / or Mobile products are auto-enrolled into the Sky VIP programme.

The Primary Sky iD holder and one Authorised Sky iD holder per household can access Sky VIP. Only one person - either the Primary Sky iD holder or the registered Authorised Sky iD holder - can redeem each reward; whoever's first.

In debt? You won't be able to access Sky VIP. If you go into debt after joining, your account will be restricted and you won't be able to redeem any rewards until the debt is cleared.

To access Sky Sports Rewards, you'll need a Sky Sports subscription. Customers without one - or those on a one-month free trial - won't have access.

Individual rewards are subject to separate terms and conditions that may include geographic restrictions.

Sky Sports rewards available exclusively on My Sky app. Requires compatible device & internet connection (charges may apply). 18+ only. Sky Sports rewards available with an active Sky Sports subscription only. Rewards vary and may include access via ballots, limited-availability event tickets, or subscription offers. Sky Sports rewards are subject to additional terms and conditions, details of which can be found in the relevant reward section of the My Sky App.

I have a NOW TV Sports pass - am I eligible for Sports Rewards?

No, Sky VIP is not available for Now TV subscribers.

I haven't got Sky Sports - how do I become a customer?

You'll find more exclusive live sport on Sky Sports than anywhere else, including Premier League, EFL, F1, tennis and much more. In fact, it's our biggest Premier League season yet, with 215 games - up from 128 - live on Sky this term.

What if I want to leave Sky VIP?

As it's part of our standard service, you can't leave Sky VIP. But if you've signed up to receive updates from us about the latest rewards and experiences available to you, you can opt out of receiving these communications at any time.