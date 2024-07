Women's Super League fixtures 2024/25: Arsenal host title rivals Manchester City live on Sky Sports

Arsenal will host title rivals Manchester City at the Emirates, live on Sky Sports, in a blockbuster Women's Super League opener on Sunday September 22, kick-off 12.30pm.

Man City finished second on goal difference behind Chelsea last season as the championship race went to the wire, while Arsenal claimed third place and the final Champions League spot.

Chelsea, under new manager Sonia Bompastor, will aim to clinch a sixth successive WSL title and they feature live on Sky Sports at Crystal Palace the following week on Friday September 27, kick-off 7.30pm.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look at some of the stunning goals that were scored in the 2023/2024 WSL season

Bompastor, who has replaced Blues legend Emma Hayes, will take charge of her first match at home to Aston Villa on the opening weekend, which starts on Saturday September 21.

Manchester United will aim to improve on their disappointing fifth-placed finish of last season and begin with a home fixture against West Ham.

Liverpool are at home to Leicester, Everton travel to Brighton and Tottenham host newcomers Crystal Palace to complete the opening weekend line-up.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look at some of the superb goals that were scored in the 2023/24 WSL season

The opening weekend games

September 21/22:

Arsenal vs Manchester City: Sunday September 22, live on Sky Sports - kick-off 12.30pm

Brighton vs Everton

Chelsea vs Aston Villa

Liverpool vs Leicester

Manchester United vs West Ham

Tottenham vs Crystal Palace

Arsenal fixtures

Aston Villa fixtures

Brighton fixtures

Chelsea fixtures

Crystal Palace fixtures

Everton fixtures

Leicester fixtures

Liverpool fixtures

Man City fixtures

Man Utd fixtures

Tottenham fixtures

West Ham fixtures

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look at some of the phenomenal saves made in the 2023/24 Women's Super League season

Every Women's Super League 2024/25 fixture

September 21/22:

Arsenal vs Manchester City: Sunday September 22, live on Sky Sports - kick-off 12.30pm

Brighton vs Everton

Chelsea vs Aston Villa

Liverpool vs Leicester

Manchester United vs West Ham

Tottenham vs Crystal Palace

September 27/28/29:

Aston Villa vs Tottenham

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea: Friday September 27, live on Sky Sports - kick-off 7.30pm.

Everton vs Manchester United

Leicester vs Arsenal

Manchester City vs Brighton

West Ham vs Liverpool

October 5/6:

Arsenal vs Everton

Brighton vs Aston Villa

Chelsea vs Manchester United

Leicester vs Crystal Palace

Manchester City vs West Ham

Tottenham vs Liverpool

October 12/13:

Arsenal vs Chelsea

Aston Villa vs Leicester

Crystal Palace vs Brighton

Everton vs West Ham

Liverpool vs Manchester City

Manchester United vs Tottenham

October 19/20:

Brighton vs Manchester United

Chelsea vs Tottenham

Leicester vs Everton

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

Manchester City vs Aston Villa

West Ham vs Arsenal

November 2/3:

Aston Villa vs Liverpool

Brighton vs Leicester

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City

Everton vs Chelsea

Manchester United vs Arsenal

Tottenham vs West Ham

November 9/10:

Arsenal vs Brighton

Crystal Palace vs Everton

Liverpool vs Chelsea

Manchester City vs Tottenham

Manchester United vs Aston Villa

West Ham vs Leicester

November 16/17:

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace

Brighton vs West Ham

Chelsea vs Manchester City

Everton vs Liverpool

Leicester City vs Manchester United

Tottenham vs Arsenal

December 7/8:

Arsenal vs Aston Villa

Chelsea vs Brighton

Manchester City vs Leicester

Manchester United vs Liverpool

Tottenham vs Everton

West Ham vs Crystal Palace

December 14/15:

Aston Villa vs West Ham

Brighton vs Tottenham

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United

Everton vs Manchester City

Leicester vs Chelsea

Liverpool vs Arsenal

January 18/19:

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace

Everton vs Aston Villa

Liverpool vs Brighton

Manchester City vs Manchester United

Tottenham vs Leicester

West Ham vs Chelsea

January 25/26:

Aston Villa vs Manchester City

Chelsea vs Arsenal

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham

Leicester vs Liverpool

Manchester United vs Brighton

West Ham vs Everton

February 1/2:

Aston Villa vs Chelsea

Brighton vs Crystal Palace

Everton vs Leicester

Liverpool vs West Ham

Manchester City vs Arsenal

Tottenham vs Manchester United

February 15/16:

Arsenal vs Tottenham

Chelsea vs Everton

Leicester vs Aston Villa

Manchester City vs Liverpool

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace

West Ham vs Brighton

March 1/2:

Arsenal vs West Ham

Aston Villa vs Everton

Brighton vs Chelsea

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool

Manchester United vs Leicester

Tottenham vs Manchester City

March 15/16:

Chelsea vs Leicester City

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa

Everton vs Arsenal

Liverpool vs Manchester United

Tottenham vs Brighton

West Ham vs Manchester City

March 22/23:

Arsenal vs Liverpool

Aston Villa vs Manchester United

Everton vs Crystal Palace

Leicester vs Brighton

Manchester City vs Chelsea

West Ham vs Tottenham

March 29/30:

Brighton vs Manchester City

Chelsea vs West Ham

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal

Leicester vs Tottenham

Liverpool vs Aston Villa

Manchester United vs Everton

April 19/20:

Arsenal vs Leicester

Brighton vs Liverpool

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace

Manchester City vs Everton

Tottenham vs Aston Villa

West Ham vs Manchester United

April 26/27:

Aston Villa vs Arsenal

Crystal Palace vs West Ham

Everton vs Brighton

Leicester vs Manchester City

Liverpool vs Tottenham

Manchester United vs Chelsea

May 3/4:

Brighton vs Arsenal

Crystal Palace vs Leicester

Liverpool vs Everton

Manchester United vs Manchester City

Tottenham vs Chelsea

West Ham vs Aston Villa

May 10/11:

Arsenal vs Manchester United

Aston Villa vs Brighton

Chelsea vs Liverpool

Everton vs Tottenham

Leicester vs West Ham

Manchester City vs Crystal Palace