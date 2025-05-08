British South Asians in football: Who makes it into the 2024/25 team of the season?

It has been another breakthrough campaign for British South Asians in football but who makes it into the 2024/25 team of the season?

Players from the community featured across the leagues in men's football and at every level of the English women's football pyramid, barring the Women's Championship.

Six players retain their places from last year but how does the 2024/25 team shape up?

Sky Sports journalist and FA Level 2 scout Dev Trehan sat down with Desi Ballers founder Zohaib Rashid to pick the third annual South Asians in football team of the season.

Goalkeeper

Jasbir Singh was in sparkling form for Tamworth, helping the Lambs to a top-half finish on their return to the National League following promotion last summer.

Image: Jasbir Singh races off his line to deny Tottenham's Timo Werner in the FA Cup

Singh was also on song in the FA Cup, saving two penalties against Burton Albion to set up a dream third-round tie at home to Tottenham, who needed extra time to earn victory and eventually progress.

Defenders

Asmita Ale has enjoyed another stellar campaign in the Women's Super League, earning the full-back her third straight South Asians in football team of the season appearance.

Former England youth international Ale featured in 17 of Leicester City's 21 league matches so far this term, contributing three assists.

Image: Asmita Ale in action for Leicester City away at champions Chelsea

Mal Benning was one of Shrewsbury Town's most consistent performers during a difficult campaign. The left-back played 44 games in a season where he racked up both his 150th League One appearance and his 400th senior career appearance. Benning also scored on the final day of the season against Crawley.

Kam Kandola made his breakthrough in senior football following his departure from Wolves last summer after more than a decade with the Premier League club. Kandola played 30 games at the heart of the defence for Kidderminster Harriers, helping the club finish third in the National League North and qualify for the play-offs.

Danny Batth's undeniable influence at Blackburn Rovers sees him captain the 2024/25 South Asians in football team of the season. Batth made 37 league appearances during Rovers' push for the Championship play-offs, with the defender also playing in the 500th game of his career in December's 1-0 win against Hull City.

Midfielders

Millie Chandarana had an incredible season at Nottingham Forest, landing the first trophy of her senior career as they lifted the FA Women's National League Cup.

Chandarana also helped the team finish the league season unbeaten as Forest won the title and gained promotion to the Women's Championship as Invincibles.

Zidane Iqbal continued his progress at FC Utrecht, making 21 appearances in all competitions for the Eredivisie side and scoring a memorable goal in a 3-1 win at Almere City.

Iqbal, whose father is British-Pakistani, also made six international appearances for Iraq, turning out in World Cup qualifying and at the Arabian Gulf Cup.

Hamza Choudhury has become an integral part of Sheffield United's promotion-chasing side following his January loan move from Leicester City. A memorable campaign for the ex-England U21 midfielder has also seen him become the first top-flight player from this country to play international football for Bangladesh.

Attackers

Dilan Markanday has come of age this season. The Blackburn Rovers attacking midfielder has scored 10 goals and contributing four assists across loan spells with League One Leyton Orient - and at League Two Chesterfield during the first half of the season - helping both teams reach the play-offs.

Image: Birmingham City's Brandon Khela flanked by South Asians in Football Team of the Season co-curators Dev Trehan (R) and Zohaib Rashid (L)

Brandon Khela started the season by scoring a worldie for Birmingham City in their 1-0 Carabao Cup win over Charlton Athletic. He ended it with a promotion winner's medal to end his loan at Bradford City as they went up to League One with an added-time winner against Fleetwood Town on the final day of the season.

Simran Jhamat bagged 11 goals for West Bromwich Albion Women, matching her tally from last season. Jhamat also won the first trophy of her senior career, getting on the scoresheet to wrap up a 6-2 victory over her former club Rugby Borough to help West Brom win the Birmingham County FA Challenge Cup.

