British South Asians in football: Who makes it into the 2023/24 Team of the Season?
Sky Sports News' Dev Trehan and Desi Ballers founder Zohaib Rashid pick the second annual combined XI, celebrating the on-field contribution made by British South Asians in football during the 2023/2024 season
Asmita Ale had another productive season where she featured for both Tottenham and Leicester City in the Women's Super League.
Ale, who is the first Nepali-heritage player to sign a professional contract in English football, played in Leicester's Women's FA Cup victory against Birmingham City, before featuring in the quarter-final win against Liverpool to help The Foxes reach the last four for the first time in their history.
Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player
Former Leicester youngster Simranjit Singh Thandi reflected on his move to Cyprus where he made his debut in senior football in a 4-0 Europa League qualifying win against Levski Sofia.
Simranjit Singh Thandi emerged as a real defensive stalwart for Doxa Katokopias since joining the Cypriot top-division side in January for the second half of the 2023/24 season.
Thandi started 16 of the 18 matches he featured in, playing across the back line in a season where he reached a century of senior career appearances.
Benning, who recently penned a two-year contract extension, was recognised with back-to-back Player of the Month awards in January and February, with the full-back also landing Shrewsbury Town Foundation's Community Player of the Season award.
Midifielders
Millie Chandarana was ever-present in the best season of her career to date. The midfielder helped Blackburn Rovers break a host of club records in the FA Women's Championship, including going on their longest unbeaten run and achieving their highest-ever points haul.
Iqbal impressed away at Feyenoord, managed last term by new Liverpool boss Arne Slot, making 29 appearances for club and country over the course of the season, including scoring his first international goal for Iraq.
Attackers
Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player
Ross County's Yan Dhanda scored this stunning free-kick against Hearts in the Scottish Premiership last sason.
Dhanda scored one of the best goals of his career earlier in the campaign, with a stunning free-kick against Hearts at Tynecastle Park. The attacking midfielder scored three goals and got two assists in his last four Ross County games ahead of a move to Hearts in the summer.
Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player
Yan Dhanda bidded the perfect farewell to Ross County by helping them maintain their Scottish Premiership status.
Amar Purewal leads the line after an incredible season where he captained Hebburn Town and fired them into Step 3 of the National League system for the first time in their history.
Purewal was ever-present and scored 30 league goals to land the divisional Golden Boot award as Hebburn Town won the title and earned promotion to the Northern League Premier Division.
Rohan Luthra is in the squad after enjoying a stunning first half of the season during a loan at Slough Town, which included a run of seven clean sheets in nine games and helping the Rebels reach the FA Cup first round.
Bivesh Gurung is included after an excellent season where he amassed 37 appearances and scored a fairytale winner against Barrow to help Maidstone United to the FA Cup third round for the first time since the club was reformed in the mid-90s.
Adil Nabi is in after a blistering end to the season with four key goal contributions in his last four games for Doxa Katokopias. Nabi saw a sensational effort direct from a corner go down as an own goal, before netting three goals in Doxa's last three games.
Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player
Dilan Markanday rounded off the scoring in an emphatic cup win for Blackburn at home to Cardiff last season.
Dilan Markanday earns a spot after making 27 appearances for Blackburn Rovers in all competitions last season. Markanday scored two goals in three EFL Cup starts, before Rovers exited the competition with a 2-0 loss at Chelsea.
Simran Jhamat is in after ending the season as West Brom Women's top goalscorer in all competitions, with Nathan Minhas rounding off the squad after a sensational season where he scored 17 goals for Slough Town.