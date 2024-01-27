South Asians in Football: Celtic Park start for Yan Dhanda and Brandon Khela sees Ross County make SPFL history

Punjabi duo Yan Dhanda and Brandon Khela start at Celtic Park as Ross County became the first Scottish Premiership team to name two British South Asians in their starting line-up in SPFL history.

Dhanda has rebuilt his career in Scotland since joining Ross County on a free transfer after leaving Swansea in 2022, emerging as one of the Staggies' most influential players.

The attacking midfielder, whose contract expires in the summer, captained Ross County for the first time in his career during last week's Scottish Cup tie with Partick Thistle.

"I've never seen a happier boy. When I pulled him in and said, listen, we're making you captain he was delighted, over the moon," Ross County manager Derek Adams said.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ross County's last goal of 2023 was this sublime free-kick against Hearts scored by Yan Dhanda

"He is a special player. We all know Yan has to score more goals and create more assists, but he has the work ethic and flair that people like to watch.

"He is a player who has responsibility because he is number 10. Giving him that added responsibility, I think will help him."

Dhanda scored one of the best goals of his career at the turn of the year, netting with a beautifully executed free-kick away at Hearts, who have since been credited as one of the clubs with an interest in the 25-year-old.

The former Liverpool youngster also scored direct from a corner against Hearts' bitter rivals Hibernian last season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch all the angles as Yan Dhanda scored directly from a corner against Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership

Birmingham City youngster Khela joined Ross County on loan earlier this month after Sky Sports News exclusively revealed he was set to make a temporary move to Scotland to play regular football.

The teenager's appearance in the Premiership game away at Celtic is his first taste of top-division football.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers insists Matt O'Riley will not be sold this month after confirming the club had rejected an offer from Atletico Madrid for the Denmark midfielder

Khela signed his first professional contract at Birmingham City 18 months ago and was a regular for the club's U23s last season.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

The England youth international featured on Birmingham City's bench on 13 occasions in the Championship this season, making his league debut as a late substitute in a 4-1 win against Huddersfield at St Andrew's in October.

The technically gifted midfielder made his first-team debut in Birmingham City's EFL Cup win over Cheltenham two months earlier.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Khela started playing football aged three and could have joined hometown club Coventry City, but opted for a move to Birmingham after he was scouted by the club. He has since played in every age-group side, up to and including the first team.

The former Arden Academy pupil is not the only footballing talent in the family, with younger brother Reiss signing scholarship terms with Leicester City early last year.

For more stories, features and videos, visit our groundbreaking South Asians in Football page on skysports.com and stay tuned to Sky Sports News and our Sky Sports digital platforms.