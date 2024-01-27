South Asians in Football: Celtic Park start for Yan Dhanda and Brandon Khela sees Ross County make SPFL history

Ross County become the first Scottish Premiership team to name two British South Asians in their starting line-up in SPFL history; Sikh-Punjabi duo Yan Dhanda and Brandon Khela, who have come up through the English system and both hail from the West Midlands, start for County at Celtic
Saturday 27 January 2024 14:02, UK
Punjabi duo Yan Dhanda and Brandon Khela start at Celtic Park as Ross County became the first Scottish Premiership team to name two British South Asians in their starting line-up in SPFL history.
Dhanda has rebuilt his career in Scotland since joining Ross County on a free transfer after leaving Swansea in 2022, emerging as one of the Staggies' most influential players.
The attacking midfielder, whose contract expires in the summer, captained Ross County for the first time in his career during last week's Scottish Cup tie with Partick Thistle.
"I've never seen a happier boy. When I pulled him in and said, listen, we're making you captain he was delighted, over the moon," Ross County manager Derek Adams said.
"He is a special player. We all know Yan has to score more goals and create more assists, but he has the work ethic and flair that people like to watch.
"He is a player who has responsibility because he is number 10. Giving him that added responsibility, I think will help him."
Dhanda scored one of the best goals of his career at the turn of the year, netting with a beautifully executed free-kick away at Hearts, who have since been credited as one of the clubs with an interest in the 25-year-old.
The former Liverpool youngster also scored direct from a corner against Hearts' bitter rivals Hibernian last season.
Birmingham City youngster Khela joined Ross County on loan earlier this month after Sky Sports News exclusively revealed he was set to make a temporary move to Scotland to play regular football.
The teenager's appearance in the Premiership game away at Celtic is his first taste of top-division football.
Khela signed his first professional contract at Birmingham City 18 months ago and was a regular for the club's U23s last season.
The England youth international featured on Birmingham City's bench on 13 occasions in the Championship this season, making his league debut as a late substitute in a 4-1 win against Huddersfield at St Andrew's in October.
The technically gifted midfielder made his first-team debut in Birmingham City's EFL Cup win over Cheltenham two months earlier.
Khela started playing football aged three and could have joined hometown club Coventry City, but opted for a move to Birmingham after he was scouted by the club. He has since played in every age-group side, up to and including the first team.
The former Arden Academy pupil is not the only footballing talent in the family, with younger brother Reiss signing scholarship terms with Leicester City early last year.
For more stories, features and videos, visit our groundbreaking South Asians in Football page on skysports.com and stay tuned to Sky Sports News and our Sky Sports digital platforms.