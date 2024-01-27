Celtic 1-0 Ross County: Scottish Premiership leaders labour to home win as Luis Palma has two penalties saved

Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic laboured to a 1-0 home win over second-bottom Ross County to restore their five-point lead over Rangers as Luis Palma saw two penalties saved.

Alistair Johnston's 56-second opener proved to be the difference for Celtic, who struggled to create many chances against the Staggies.

Palma had two penalties saved in the first half with Ross County goalkeeper George Wickens twice diving to his right to deny him after being awarded a retake.

Image: Celtic's Luis Palma looks dejected as he misses two penalties

The visitors hit the bar in the 39th minute as Will Nightingale crashed a header off the woodwork from a corner.

Celtic then failed to extend their advantage in the second half as Ross County threatened a surprise equaliser in the closing stages.

But the home side held on to provide a response to Rangers' earlier lunchtime win at St Mirren and move five points clear of their Glasgow rivals, who have a game in hand on Celtic.

How Celtic laboured to victory

Celtic made a lightning quick start as Alexandro Bernabei's low cross found Liel Abada. The Israel international's shot was blocked before falling for Johnston 18 yards out. The right-back's strike appeared to take a deflection off Nightingale before spinning over the line.

Without a win in their previous five games and on the back of a 3-0 cup defeat by Partick Thistle - which elicited another interview from manager Derek Adams which was unlikely to help team morale - the visitors might have been expected to fold.

But they responded with a decent spell of pressure of their own, although they should have been two down when Wickens' parry from Matt O'Riley's strike fell for Paulo Barnardo 12 yards out, although the Portuguese midfielder shot over the empty net.

Celtic had another glorious chance after Simon Murray tripped McGregor inside the box.

Palma delayed the run-up to his first penalty attempt and Wickens dived low to his right to stop.

Image: Luis Palma sees his first penalty saved before seeing his retake saved again

After a lengthy delay, referee Euan Anderson signalled a retake, given the video assistant had spotted three County players encroaching inside the box. Palma delivered almost the exact same spot-kick - minus the delay - and Wickens saved again.

Celtic almost paid the price when Joe Hart completely missed Yan Dhanda's corner but Nightingale headed off the crossbar from close range.

Wickens produced two more saves from Palma just before the interval to leave the game in the balance.

Celtic were more in control after the break but a two-goal cushion proved elusive.

O'Riley twice came close from long range and Wickens made a good stop from a header from Carter-Vickers, who made way for Nawrocki in the 64th minute as Rodgers looks to ensure his return is lasting.

Image: Ross County goalkeeper George Wickens enjoyed an impressive Scottish Premiership debut

Nicolas Kuhn replaced Palma at the same time to make his debut and the former Rapid Vienna winger showed flashes of skill and direct running.

However, County were encouraged by the narrow scoreline and put Celtic under pressure in the closing stages.

Josh Sims embarked on a lengthy run and squared for fellow substitute Jordan White, whose effort was held at the second attempt by Hart following an initial parry at full stretch.

The home support showed their frustration as Celtic failed to manage the game and Sims also came close when he hooked the ball over from six yards.

Celtic's next Scottish Premiership match is away to Aberdeen on February 3, live on Sky Sports. Kick-off 12.30pm.

Ross County are away to Livingston on Tuesday night. Kick-off 7.45pm.