Scottish Premiership Fixtures

Fixtures
  • News
  • Teams
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Table
  • Video
  • Features
  • Pundits
  • On Sky
  • Get Sky Sports
More from Football
Seasons Competitions Teams Add to calendar Sky Bet

December 2020

Wednesday 30th December

Celtic 2 0 15:00 Dundee United
Bet on Football with
St Mirren 0 2 15:00 Rangers
St. Johnstone 0 0 15:00 Hamilton Academical
Livingston P P 16:00 Aberdeen
Postponed : Frozen Pitch
Hibernian 0 0 18:00 Ross County
Motherwell 0 0 18:15 Kilmarnock

January 2021

Saturday 2nd January

Rangers 0 0 12:30 Celtic
Home 1/1 13/5 Away 5/2
Aberdeen 0 0 15:00 Dundee United
Hamilton Academical 0 0 15:00 Motherwell
Hibernian 0 0 15:00 Livingston
Kilmarnock 0 0 15:00 St Mirren
Ross County 0 0 15:00 St. Johnstone

Saturday 9th January

Dundee United 0 0 15:00 St. Johnstone
Kilmarnock 0 0 15:00 Hamilton Academical
Livingston 0 0 15:00 Ross County
St Mirren 0 0 15:00 Motherwell

Sunday 10th January

Aberdeen 0 0 15:00 Rangers

Monday 11th January

Celtic 0 0 19:45 Hibernian

Saturday 16th January

Celtic 0 0 15:00 Livingston
Hamilton Academical 0 0 15:00 Dundee United
Hibernian 0 0 15:00 Kilmarnock
Ross County 0 0 15:00 Aberdeen
St. Johnstone 0 0 15:00 St Mirren

Sunday 17th January

Motherwell 0 0 12:00 Rangers

Wednesday 20th January

Livingston 0 0 20:15 Celtic

Saturday 23rd January

Aberdeen 0 0 15:00 Motherwell
Rangers 0 0 15:00 Ross County

Wednesday 27th January

Celtic 0 0 19:45 Hamilton Academical
Dundee United 0 0 19:45 St Mirren
Hibernian 0 0 19:45 Rangers
Livingston 0 0 19:45 Kilmarnock
Ross County 0 0 19:45 Motherwell
St. Johnstone 0 0 19:45 Aberdeen

February 2021

Wednesday 3rd February

Aberdeen 0 0 19:45 Livingston
Hamilton Academical 0 0 19:45 Ross County
Kilmarnock 0 0 19:45 Celtic
Motherwell 0 0 19:45 Dundee United
Rangers 0 0 19:45 St. Johnstone
St Mirren 0 0 19:45 Hibernian

Saturday 6th February

Celtic 0 0 15:00 Motherwell
Hamilton Academical 0 0 15:00 Rangers
Hibernian 0 0 15:00 Aberdeen
Livingston 0 0 15:00 St. Johnstone
Ross County 0 0 15:00 Dundee United
St Mirren 0 0 15:00 Kilmarnock

Wednesday 10th February

Dundee United 0 0 19:45 Hibernian
Kilmarnock 0 0 19:45 St. Johnstone
Livingston 0 0 19:45 Hamilton Academical
St Mirren 0 0 20:00 Celtic

Saturday 13th February

Aberdeen 0 0 15:00 St Mirren
Dundee United 0 0 15:00 Livingston
Motherwell 0 0 15:00 Hamilton Academical
Rangers 0 0 15:00 Kilmarnock
Ross County 0 0 15:00 Hibernian
St. Johnstone 0 0 15:00 Celtic

Wednesday 17th February

Celtic 0 0 19:00 Aberdeen

Saturday 27th February

Celtic 0 0 15:00 Aberdeen
Hamilton Academical 0 0 15:00 St. Johnstone
Hibernian 0 0 15:00 Motherwell
Kilmarnock 0 0 15:00 Dundee United
Livingston 0 0 15:00 Rangers
St Mirren 0 0 15:00 Ross County

March 2021

Wednesday 3rd March

Celtic 0 0 19:45 St Mirren

Saturday 6th March

Aberdeen 0 0 15:00 Hamilton Academical
Dundee United 0 0 15:00 Celtic
Motherwell 0 0 15:00 Livingston
Rangers 0 0 15:00 St Mirren
Ross County 0 0 15:00 Kilmarnock
St. Johnstone 0 0 15:00 Hibernian

Saturday 20th March

Celtic 0 0 15:00 Rangers
Dundee United 0 0 15:00 Aberdeen
Hamilton Academical 0 0 15:00 St Mirren
Kilmarnock 0 0 15:00 Motherwell
Livingston 0 0 15:00 Hibernian
St. Johnstone 0 0 15:00 Ross County

April 2021

Saturday 3rd April

Aberdeen 0 0 15:00 Kilmarnock
Hibernian 0 0 15:00 Hamilton Academical
Motherwell 0 0 15:00 St. Johnstone
Rangers 0 0 15:00 Dundee United
Ross County 0 0 15:00 Celtic
St Mirren 0 0 15:00 Livingston

©2020 Sky UK