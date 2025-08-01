Scores & Fixtures
Saturday 2nd August
View fixture Kilmarnock vs Livingston. Kick-off at 3:00pm
View fixture Motherwell vs Rangers. Kick-off at 5:30pm
Sunday 3rd August
View fixture Falkirk vs Dundee United. Kick-off at 2:00pm
View fixture Dundee vs Hibernian. Kick-off at 3:00pm
View fixture Celtic vs St Mirren. Kick-off at 4:30pm
Saturday 9th August
View fixture Dundee United vs Hearts. Kick-off at 3:00pm
View fixture Hibernian vs Kilmarnock. Kick-off at 3:00pm
View fixture Livingston vs Falkirk. Kick-off at 3:00pm
View fixture St Mirren vs Motherwell. Kick-off at 3:00pm
View fixture Rangers vs Dundee. Kick-off at 5:45pm
Saturday 23rd August
View fixture Celtic vs Livingston. Kick-off at 3:00pm
View fixture Dundee United vs Aberdeen. Kick-off at 3:00pm
View fixture Falkirk vs Hibernian. Kick-off at 3:00pm
View fixture Hearts vs Motherwell. Kick-off at 3:00pm
View fixture Kilmarnock vs Dundee. Kick-off at 3:00pm
View fixture St Mirren vs Rangers. Kick-off at 3:00pm
Saturday 30th August
View fixture Aberdeen vs Falkirk. Kick-off at 3:00pm
View fixture Dundee vs Dundee United. Kick-off at 3:00pm
View fixture Hibernian vs St Mirren. Kick-off at 3:00pm
View fixture Livingston vs Hearts. Kick-off at 3:00pm
View fixture Motherwell vs Kilmarnock. Kick-off at 3:00pm