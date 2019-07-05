Folkestone Invicta
3
2
15:00
Brightlingsea Regent
FT
Horsham
1
0
15:00
Hornchurch
FT
Leatherhead
3
0
15:00
Cheshunt
FT
Worthing
2
3
15:00
East Thurrock United
FT
Gosport Borough
2
1
15:00
Metropolitan Police
FT
Merthyr Town
3
1
15:00
Wimborne Town
FT
Swindon Supermarine
2
1
15:00
Chesham
FT
Taunton
3
1
15:00
Farnborough
FT
Tiverton Town
2
1
15:00
Dorchester
FT
Yate
0
3
15:00
Truro City
FT
Bamber Bridge
1
1
15:00
Witton Albion
FT
Basford United
4
3
15:00
Gainsborough Trinity
FT
Lancaster City
1
0
15:00
Matlock Town
FT
Mickleover Sports
1
0
15:00
Scarborough Athletic
FT
Radcliffe
3
0
15:00
Hyde
FT
South Shields
3
0
15:00
Atherton Collieries
FT
Stalybridge
2
3
15:00
FC United of Manchester
FT
Airbus UK Broughton
1
1
14:30
Cardiff Metropolitan University
FT
Carmarthen Town AFC
1
2
14:30
Connah's Quay Nomads
FT
Newtown AFC
2
3
14:30
Barry Town
FT
Desportivo Aves
0
1
15:30
Tondela
FT
GIF Sundsvall
4
4
12:30
Norrkoping
FT
IK Sirius
2
1
15:00
Helsingborgs IF
FT
Hobro IK
0
2
15:00
Aalborg BK
FT
Odd Grenland
1
1
17:00
Valerenga
FT
Panathinaikos
0
1
15:15
FC Xanthi
FT
Larissa FC
0
0
17:30
AEK Athens
FT
Cosenza
1
1
14:00
Venezia
FT
Crotone
3
1
14:00
Virtus Entella
FT
Livorno
3
4
14:00
Chievo
FT
Pordenone
2
0
14:00
Empoli
FT
Spezia
0
1
14:00
Benevento
FT
Trapani
1
2
17:00
Juve Stabia
FT
Carrick Rangers
1
4
15:00
Coleraine
FT
Institute
1
1
15:00
Ballymena United
FT
Warrenpoint Town
4
3
15:00
Dungannon Swifts
FT
Charleroi
1
2
19:30
Anderlecht
FT
Slask Wroclaw
1
1
19:30
Jagiellonia Bialystok
FT
Caernarfon Town
1
0
19:45
The New Saints FC
FT
Cefn Druids
0
3
20:00
Bala Town FC
FT
Mjondalen
1
1
18:00
Stromsgodset
FT
FC Nordsjaelland
1
1
18:00
Lyngby BK
FT
Perugia
1
0
20:00
Pisa
FT
Crusaders
1
0
19:45
Linfield
FT
Glentoran
0
1
19:45
Cliftonville
FT
Larne
6
0
19:45
Glenavon
FT
Cabinteely
0
0
19:45
Longford Town
FT
Cray Wanderers
3
1
19:45
Bowers & Pitsea
FT