Date Competitions

October 2019

Saturday 5th October

Premier League
Brighton and Hove Albion 3 0 12:30 Tottenham Hotspur FT
Burnley 1 0 15:00 Everton FT
Liverpool 2 1 15:00 Leicester City FT
Norwich City 1 5 15:00 Aston Villa FT
Watford 0 0 15:00 Sheffield United FT
West Ham United 1 2 17:30 Crystal Palace FT
Sky Bet Championship
Fulham 2 2 12:30 Charlton Athletic FT
Bristol City 1 0 15:00 Reading FT
Derby County 2 0 15:00 Luton Town FT
Huddersfield Town 3 0 15:00 Hull City FT
Millwall 2 1 15:00 Leeds United FT
Nottingham Forest 1 0 15:00 Brentford FT
Preston North End 5 1 15:00 Barnsley FT
Queens Park Rangers 4 2 15:00 Blackburn Rovers FT
Sheffield Wednesday 1 0 15:00 Wigan Athletic FT
Swansea City 1 2 15:00 Stoke City FT
West Bromwich Albion 4 2 15:00 Cardiff City FT
Sky Bet League One
AFC Wimbledon 3 2 15:00 Rochdale FT
Accrington Stanley 2 2 15:00 Oxford United FT
Doncaster Rovers 1 2 15:00 Portsmouth FT
Fleetwood Town 0 1 15:00 Ipswich Town FT
Gillingham 3 1 15:00 Southend United FT
Lincoln City 2 0 15:00 Sunderland FT
Milton Keynes Dons 0 3 15:00 Burton Albion FT
Rotherham United 4 0 15:00 Coventry City FT
Tranmere Rovers 0 1 15:00 Shrewsbury Town FT
Wycombe Wanderers 3 3 15:00 Peterborough United FT
Sky Bet League Two
Bradford City 2 1 15:00 Swindon Town FT
Cambridge United 2 2 15:00 Macclesfield Town FT
Colchester United 3 1 15:00 Stevenage FT
Crewe Alexandra 1 1 15:00 Exeter City FT
Forest Green Rovers 3 1 15:00 Crawley Town FT
Grimsby Town 0 1 15:00 Mansfield Town FT
Newport County AFC 1 0 15:00 Carlisle United FT
Northampton Town 0 1 15:00 Leyton Orient FT
Oldham Athletic 1 1 15:00 Cheltenham Town FT
Plymouth Argyle 2 2 15:00 Scunthorpe United FT
Port Vale 3 1 15:00 Morecambe FT
Walsall 0 3 15:00 Salford City FT
Scottish Premiership
Aberdeen 1 1 15:00 Hibernian FT
Hearts 0 1 15:00 Kilmarnock FT
Motherwell 2 0 15:00 St Mirren FT
Ross County 2 2 15:00 St Johnstone FT
Scottish Championship
Ayr United 0 2 15:00 Inverness CT FT
Dundee 2 0 15:00 Arbroath FT
Morton 1 1 15:00 Dunfermline Athletic FT
Partick Thistle 0 1 15:00 Queen Of The South FT
Scottish League 1
Clyde 0 2 15:00 Montrose FT
Dumbarton 3 1 15:00 Forfar Athletic FT
East Fife 1 1 15:00 Stranraer FT
Peterhead 1 2 15:00 Airdrieonians FT
Raith Rovers 2 2 15:00 Falkirk FT
Scottish League 2
Albion Rovers 1 3 15:00 Elgin City FT
Brechin City 1 1 15:00 Stirling Albion FT
Cowdenbeath 1 0 15:00 Edinburgh City FT
Queen's Park 1 2 15:00 Annan Athletic FT
Stenhousemuir 3 2 15:00 Cove Rangers FT
National League
Boreham Wood 1 0 15:00 Solihull Moors FT
Bromley 1 2 15:00 Barrow FT
Chesterfield 1 2 15:00 Eastleigh FT
Chorley 0 0 15:00 Aldershot Town FT
Dagenham & Redbridge 1 1 15:00 Barnet FT
Dover 2 2 15:00 Notts County FT
Hartlepool United 2 1 15:00 Yeovil Town FT
Maidenhead United 0 1 15:00 FC Halifax FT
Sutton United 0 0 15:00 Stockport County FT
Torquay United 2 1 15:00 AFC Fylde FT
Woking 1 1 15:00 Wrexham FT
Harrogate Town 2 0 17:20 Ebbsfleet United FT
Women's International Friendlies
England Women 1 2 12:45 Brazil Women FT
Dutch Eredivisie
Heracles Almelo 2 0 17:30 Emmen FT
French Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain 4 0 16:30 Angers FT
Spanish La Liga
Leganes 1 2 12:00 Levante FT
Real Madrid 4 2 15:00 Granada FT
Valencia 2 1 17:30 Alaves FT
Italian Serie A
Spal 1 0 14:00 Parma FT
Verona 2 0 17:00 Sampdoria FT
German Bundesliga
Bayer Leverkusen 1 1 14:30 RB Leipzig FT
Bayern Munich 1 2 14:30 Hoffenheim FT
SC Freiburg 2 2 14:30 Borussia Dortmund FT
SC Paderborn 07 1 2 14:30 Mainz FT
Schalke 1 1 17:30 Cologne FT
Isthmian League
Folkestone Invicta 3 2 15:00 Brightlingsea Regent FT
Horsham 1 0 15:00 Hornchurch FT
Leatherhead 3 0 15:00 Cheshunt FT
Worthing 2 3 15:00 East Thurrock United FT
Southern Premier League
Gosport Borough 2 1 15:00 Metropolitan Police FT
Merthyr Town 3 1 15:00 Wimborne Town FT
Swindon Supermarine 2 1 15:00 Chesham FT
Taunton 3 1 15:00 Farnborough FT
Tiverton Town 2 1 15:00 Dorchester FT
Yate 0 3 15:00 Truro City FT
Northern Premier League
Bamber Bridge 1 1 15:00 Witton Albion FT
Basford United 4 3 15:00 Gainsborough Trinity FT
Lancaster City 1 0 15:00 Matlock Town FT
Mickleover Sports 1 0 15:00 Scarborough Athletic FT
Radcliffe 3 0 15:00 Hyde FT
South Shields 3 0 15:00 Atherton Collieries FT
Stalybridge 2 3 15:00 FC United of Manchester FT
Welsh Premier League
Airbus UK Broughton 1 1 14:30 Cardiff Metropolitan University FT
Carmarthen Town AFC 1 2 14:30 Connah's Quay Nomads FT
Newtown AFC 2 3 14:30 Barry Town FT
Portuguese Primeira Liga
Desportivo Aves 0 1 15:30 Tondela FT
Swedish Allsvenskan
GIF Sundsvall 4 4 12:30 Norrkoping FT
AIK 2 0 15:00 Orebro FT
IK Sirius 2 1 15:00 Helsingborgs IF FT
Danish Superliga
Hobro IK 0 2 15:00 Aalborg BK FT
Norwegian Tippeligaen
Odd Grenland 1 1 17:00 Valerenga FT
Greek Super League
Panathinaikos 0 1 15:15 FC Xanthi FT
Larissa FC 0 0 17:30 AEK Athens FT
Italian Serie B
Cosenza 1 1 14:00 Venezia FT
Crotone 3 1 14:00 Virtus Entella FT
Livorno 3 4 14:00 Chievo FT
Pordenone 2 0 14:00 Empoli FT
Spezia 0 1 14:00 Benevento FT
Trapani 1 2 17:00 Juve Stabia FT
Northern Irish Premiership
Carrick Rangers 1 4 15:00 Coleraine FT
Institute 1 1 15:00 Ballymena United FT
Warrenpoint Town 4 3 15:00 Dungannon Swifts FT

Friday 4th October

Sky Bet Championship
Birmingham City 2 1 19:45 Middlesbrough FT
Scottish Championship
Alloa Athletic 1 0 19:05 Dundee United FT
Women's International Friendlies
USA Women 2 0 01:00 Korea Republic Women FT
France Women 4 0 20:00 Iceland Women FT
Dutch Eredivisie
Groningen 3 0 19:00 RKC Waalwijk FT
League of Ireland Premier Division
Bohemians 1 0 19:45 Cork City FT
Dundalk 1 0 19:45 Derry City FT
St Patricks Athletic 0 2 19:45 Waterford United FT
Finn Harps 0 0 20:00 U.C.D FT
French Ligue 1
Amiens 3 1 19:45 Marseille FT
Spanish La Liga
Real Betis 1 1 20:00 Eibar FT
German Bundesliga
Hertha Berlin 3 1 19:30 Fortuna Düsseldorf FT
Belgian First Division A
Charleroi 1 2 19:30 Anderlecht FT
Polish Ekstraklasa
Slask Wroclaw 1 1 19:30 Jagiellonia Bialystok FT
Welsh Premier League
Caernarfon Town 1 0 19:45 The New Saints FC FT
Cefn Druids 0 3 20:00 Bala Town FC FT
Norwegian Tippeligaen
Mjondalen 1 1 18:00 Stromsgodset FT
Danish Superliga
FC Nordsjaelland 1 1 18:00 Lyngby BK FT
Italian Serie B
Perugia 1 0 20:00 Pisa FT
Northern Irish Premiership
Crusaders 1 0 19:45 Linfield FT
Glentoran 0 1 19:45 Cliftonville FT
Larne 6 0 19:45 Glenavon FT
League of Ireland First Division
Cabinteely 0 0 19:45 Longford Town FT

Thursday 3rd October

Europa League
Astana 1 2 15:50 Partizan Belgrade FT
AZ Alkmaar 0 0 17:55 Manchester United FT
BSC Young Boys Bern 2 1 17:55 Rangers FT
Besiktas 0 1 17:55 Wolverhampton Wanderers FT
Braga 2 2 17:55 SK Slovan Bratislava FT
CSKA Moscow 0 2 17:55 Espanyol FT
FC Oleksandria 1 1 17:55 AA Gent FT
Ferencvaros 0 3 17:55 Ludogorets FT
Feyenoord 2 0 17:55 FC Porto FT
Istanbul Buyuksehir 1 1 17:55 M'gladbach FT
RZ Pellets WAC 1 1 17:55 Roma FT
St Etienne 1 1 17:55 Wolfsburg FT
Arsenal 4 0 20:00 Standard Liege FT
Celtic 2 0 20:00 CFR Cluj-Napoca FT
F91 Dudelange 1 4 20:00 Qarabag FK FT
FC Lugano 0 0 20:00 Dynamo Kiev FT
Krasnodar 1 2 20:00 Getafe FT
Lazio 2 1 20:00 Rennes FT
Malmo FF 1 1 20:00 FC Copenhagen FT
Rosenborg 1 4 20:00 PSV Eindhoven FT
Sevilla 1 0 20:00 Apoel Nicosia FT
Sporting Lisbon 2 1 20:00 Linz ASK FT
Trabzonspor 2 2 20:00 Basel FT
Vitoria de Guimaraes 0 1 20:00 Eintracht Frankfurt FT
International Match
Mexico 2 0 03:06 Trinidad and Tobago FT

Wednesday 2nd October

UEFA Champions League
Genk 0 0 17:55 Napoli FT
Slavia Prague 0 2 17:55 Borussia Dortmund FT
Barcelona 2 1 20:00 Inter Milan FT
Lille 1 2 20:00 Chelsea FT
Liverpool 4 3 20:00 Red Bull Salzburg FT
RB Leipzig 0 2 20:00 Lyon FT
Valencia 0 3 20:00 Ajax FT
Zenit St. Petersburg 3 1 20:00 Benfica FT
Sky Bet Championship
Barnsley 2 2 19:45 Derby County FT
Brentford 1 1 19:45 Bristol City FT
Cardiff City 3 0 19:45 Queens Park Rangers FT
Charlton Athletic 1 2 19:45 Swansea City FT
Luton Town 1 1 19:45 Millwall FT
The FA Trophy
Kidlington 1 2 19:45 Thame United FT
Isthmian League
Cray Wanderers 3 1 19:45 Bowers & Pitsea FT

Tuesday 1st October

UEFA Champions League
Atalanta 1 2 17:55 Shakhtar Donetsk FT
Real Madrid 2 2 17:55 Club Brugge FT
Crvena Zvezda 3 1 20:00 Olympiakos FC FT
Galatasaray 0 1 20:00 Paris Saint-Germain FT
Juventus 3 0 20:00 Bayer Leverkusen FT
Lokomotiv Moscow 0 2 20:00 Atletico Madrid FT
Manchester City 2 0 20:00 Dinamo Zagreb FT
Tottenham Hotspur 2 7 20:00 Bayern Munich FT
Sky Bet Championship
Blackburn Rovers 1 1 19:45 Nottingham Forest FT
Hull City 1 0 19:45 Sheffield Wednesday FT
Leeds United 1 0 19:45 West Bromwich Albion FT
Middlesbrough 1 1 19:45 Preston North End FT
Wigan Athletic 1 0 19:45 Birmingham City FT
Reading 1 4 20:00 Fulham FT
Stoke City 0 1 20:00 Huddersfield Town FT
Leasing.com Trophy
Walsall 1 0 19:00 Southampton U21 FT
Peterborough United 1 0 19:30 Arsenal U21 FT
Burton Albion 0 2 19:45 Everton U21 FT

