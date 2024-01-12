Scottish Premiership: Birmingham City and England youth midfielder Brandon Khela to join Ross County on loan

Scottish Premiership side Ross County set to land exciting young midfielder Brandon Khela on loan from English Championship side Birmingham City for the rest of the season; England U17 midfielder Khela is the first British South Asian ever to play league football for Birmingham City
Birmingham City teenager Brandon Khela is set for a loan move to Scotland for the rest of the season, Sky Sports News understands.
Sky Sports News revealed earlier this week that the youngster has been attracting loan interest - and the 18-year-old midfielder is now poised to continue his development north of the border.
Sikh-Punjabi teenager Khela became the first British South Asian to represent Birmingham City's men's first team when he came off the bench in the club's 2-0 Carabao Cup first round win against Cheltenham Town back in August.
Khela signed his first professional contract at the club 18 months ago and was a regular for Birmingham City's U23s last season.
The technically gifted midfielder made an instant impression on former manager Lee Bowyer during his spell in charge of Blues, with Bowyer rewarding Khela with a place on the bench for Birmingham's 2-2 draw with Stoke during the 2021/22 season.
England youth international Khela has been on Birmingham's bench on 12 occasions in the Championship this season, making his league debut as a late substitute in a 4-1 win against Huddersfield at St Andrew's in October.
Khela started playing football aged three and could have joined hometown club Coventry City but opted for a move to Birmingham after he was scouted by the club. He has since played in every age-group side.
The former Arden Academy pupil is not the only footballing talent in the family, with younger brother Reiss penning scholarship terms with Leicester City early last year.
