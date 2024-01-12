Scottish Premiership: Birmingham City and England youth midfielder Brandon Khela to join Ross County on loan

Birmingham City teenager Brandon Khela is set for a loan move to Scotland for the rest of the season, Sky Sports News understands.

Sky Sports News revealed earlier this week that the youngster has been attracting loan interest - and the 18-year-old midfielder is now poised to continue his development north of the border.

Sikh-Punjabi teenager Khela became the first British South Asian to represent Birmingham City's men's first team when he came off the bench in the club's 2-0 Carabao Cup first round win against Cheltenham Town back in August.

Khela signed his first professional contract at the club 18 months ago and was a regular for Birmingham City's U23s last season.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

The technically gifted midfielder made an instant impression on former manager Lee Bowyer during his spell in charge of Blues, with Bowyer rewarding Khela with a place on the bench for Birmingham's 2-2 draw with Stoke during the 2021/22 season.

England youth international Khela has been on Birmingham's bench on 12 occasions in the Championship this season, making his league debut as a late substitute in a 4-1 win against Huddersfield at St Andrew's in October.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Khela started playing football aged three and could have joined hometown club Coventry City but opted for a move to Birmingham after he was scouted by the club. He has since played in every age-group side.

The former Arden Academy pupil is not the only footballing talent in the family, with younger brother Reiss penning scholarship terms with Leicester City early last year.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ross County's Yan Dhanda scored this sublime free-kick against Hearts in the Scottish Premiership.

Follow the January transfer window

The winter transfer window is now open and will close at 11pm in England and midnight in Scotland on Thursday February 1, 2024.

To ensure harmonisation with the major leagues in Europe, the closing dates were set following discussions with the EFL, DFL, Serie A, LaLiga, and LFP, who will all close their summer and winter windows on September 1 and February 1 respectively.

Keep up to date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms, while you can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News, including daily transfer shows, and listen to our Transfer Talk podcast.

For more stories, features and videos, visit our ground-breaking South Asians in Football page on skysports.com and stay tuned to Sky Sports News and our Sky Sports digital platforms.