Yan Dhanda: Hearts secure Ross County midfielder on pre-contract

Hearts have secured Yan Dhanda on a pre-contract with the Ross County midfielder set to join them in the summer.

The 25-year-old, who captained the Staggies in their 1-0 defeat at Celtic on Saturday, will move to Tynecastle Park when his deal expires at the end of the season.

Dhanda came through the youth system at Liverpool and joined the Dingwall club from Swansea City in 2022.

Dhanda, who represented England at U16 and U17 level, has scored eight goals for Ross County in 63 appearances.

