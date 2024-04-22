FA Women's National League Plate: Kira Rai caps dream Manchester return with historic Derby County cup win
Derby County beat Cambridge United 3-0 in the FA Women's National League Plate final in Manchester to lift the first major silverware in their history; at the Asian Media Awards in Manchester six months ago, Derby's Kira Rai vowed to continue to drive positive change in English football
Kira Rai retuned to Manchester and delivered on her promise to change English football after helping Derby County Women win their first-ever national trophy.
Rai - who is Derby County's number 15 and in her 15th year with the club - started the 3-0 win as the Ewe Rams beat Cambridge United to lift the FA Women's National League Plate at Broadhurst Park, home of FC United of Manchester.
Eleanor Ashton scored a penalty, with captain Amy Sims adding a second, before a thunderbolt late on from Emily Joyce sealed victory to put gloss on the scoreline.
Derby winger Rai told Sky Sports News ahead of the final that the squad are all "proud to play for this club and fight for this badge". Ironically, Rai would become the first Derby County player ever to be booked in major women's cup final following a mistimed first-half tackle.
And just six months later, Rai who rounded off the scoring for her side in the Plate quarter-final, has now helped Derby County Women earn the first piece of major silverware in their history.
"It's an incredible feeling. What a moment this is for Derby County supporters," Rai told Sky Sports News after the final whistle.
"I'm just so proud to be a part of a squad and a group of staff that have written their name into Derby County's history books.
"So many people have played their part in building women's football at Derby and helping us get here. We're really grateful to all of them for paving the way for us."
Asked what impact she hopes her winning a trophy with Derby might have on diverse ethnic representation in women's football, Rai said: "It's obvious there aren't enough girls on the pitch who look like me. We need to see more, and more than anything I hope this can be another step towards changing that."
Joyce told Rams TV after the game she was "buzzing" with her world-class strike.
She added: "I'm just so happy to get the win, especially for (our coach) Sam.
Derby skipper Sims said: "I think there was a bit of an expectation for us to go and win the plate, but to actually go and do it is something else.
"Within Derby I've always been pushed, I've had a lot of support from the club, but then to have your own little community within a club is massive.
Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player
A young Kira Rai tells Sky Sports News she feels lucky to enjoy the support of fans' group the Punjabi Rams
"I feel that's quite a unique thing for me to have and I feel lucky to have that. And obviously, being a Punjabi girl, having their support [is an amazing feeling].
"It's like you have your own community behind you and you want to be an inspiration for them, but they are also an inspiration for me. They highlight and show football in a South Asian setting is normal."
Fleet-footed winger Rai is the first Punjabi player ever to pull on a Derby County shirt and score at Pride Park Stadium.
Britain's first turbaned Sikh Member of Parliament, Tan Dhesi, visited the showcase last year at Singh Sabha Sports Centre in his home constituency of Slough.
"Everyone is very proud to see it hosted at Singh Sabha Slough Sports Centre, which is a major hub of activity for young people, especially those of South Asian heritage," Dhesi said.
"And when they come along and see this exhibition, they now have role models [that they never knew existed] that they too can aspire to be like and emulate. They can go away thinking 'if she can do it, why can't I?'.
"Representation matters and it does not matter what sphere that is in. It's wonderful to see the advances that South Asian heritage female players have made, particularly in the last decade."
"I played with a lot of South Asian players, even from grassroots level at 14. They have been playing and I just don't think it has been captured," she said.
"So it's great to see the showcase, very, very pleasing. It's just about celebrating, there is so much greatness within the game, and it's not just about diversity in terms of colour, it's also about diversity in terms of mindset, experiences, and cultures. That's what Britain brings."
And in November of that year, the pair both netted in just the second ever women's game played at the famous stadium, which has been home to West Brom's men's team for 124 years.
Mahmood: Our stories matter
"It's great to feature in the timeline alongside Kira," said Mahmood. "Seeing us feature on the boards shows how far we have come, but also shows how much further we have to go.
"Education and bridging the gap in knowledge about South Asians in football remains a major issue. Our stories matter and I hope this raises positive awareness and encourages more children, particularly girls from South Asian backgrounds, to take up the game and enjoy playing football."
Blackburn Rovers midfielder Chandarana said: "We can now see all the great things that these girls have achieved and continue to achieve, and it's great to be a small part of it.
"I hope it gives inspiration to many more, to show that a career in football is possible for women from the South Asian community."
Rai added: "To feature alongside some fabulous South Asian women as part of the history of the English women's game is a matter of huge pride for me, my family and my football club.
"We know women's football is not as diverse as it should be, and I want to play my part to help change that. I hope this inspires the next generation and gives talented girls who look like me the belief that they can also make it in the game."