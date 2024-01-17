AFCON: Tanzania international and South Asian heritage winger Tarryn Allarakhia becomes first Wealdstone footballer to play at tournament

Tanzania winger Tarryn Allarakhia has become the first Wealdstone FC footballer to play at an Africa Cup of Nations after starting against 2022 World Cup semi-finalists Morrocco.

Allarakhia, who has mixed Indian and East African heritage, is also the first British South Asian to play at a Cup of Nations in the modern era.

Sky Sports News is awaiting a response from the African Football Federation (CAF) to see if another British South Asian has played at the tournament in its 67-year history.

England's Football Association was also contacted, but they do not have any records of a British South Asian playing at an Africa Cup of Nations.

Allarakhia hails from Redbridge in east London, which is home to more British South Asians than any other borough in London.

The 26-year-old began his journey in football at the Leyton Orient academy, before going on to play senior football at clubs across Essex including Aveley, Maldon and Tiptree, and Colchester United.

Allarakhia was signed by then-Crawley Town boss Harry Kewell in 2018, before departing for Woking three years later following a season-long loan at Wealdstone.

National League side Wealdstone snapped him up on a permanent basis in the summer of 2022 following his departure from Woking.

Former Stones defender David Sesay, who is now at Eastbourne Borough, was called up by Sierra Leone for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations but did not get an opportunity to play.

Allarakhia came up against Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah on his international debut away at Egypt last week after Sky Sports News broke the story he had been included in Tanzania's squad for the Africa Cup Nations.

Zambia and two-time AFCON champions DR Congo are the other teams in Group F, alongside Tanzania and Morrocco.

Maynard: Incredible for Tarryn and 'unbelievable' for Wealdstone

Wealdstone manager Stuart Maynard to Sky Sports News:

"This is an incredible achievement for Tarryn - and his friends, family and team-mates are all so proud of him.

"It is also an unbelievable moment for Wealdstone FC. This really feels huge for us as a football club where Matty (Saunders, assistant manager) and I, along with our chairman Rory Fitzgerald have demonstrated our commitment to a philosophy of developing hungry, young players.

"Tarryn is a fantastic dribbler and has an unbelievable ability to take people out of the game. We've wanted to see improved numbers, and that's what he is doing now, He is a great professional.

"He's very dedicated and always wants to do extras, which is something Matty and I are always keen to do to improve the players. Tarryn is someone who always wants to learn and this has probably put him in the shop window.

"He's a fantastic role model, someone who has that hunger and desire to perform at a high level. He's getting better and better."

'Another historic milestone for British South Asians in Football'

Image: Former Eastern Eye sports editor Zohaib Rashid, FARE Network chief executive Piara Powar, Football Black List co-founder Leon Mann and Sky Sports News' Dev Trehan (L-R)

Former Eastern Eye sports editor Zohaib Rashid to Sky Sports News:

"This is another historic milestone for British South Asians in Football.

"Representing a nation at a major competition is an honour bestowed upon a lucky few.

"We have seen Neil Taylor play at a Euros for Wales, Zidane Iqbal feature at the Asian Cup this week, and now Tarryn Allarakhia playing at an Africa Cup of Nations.

"This is a beautiful moment for Tarryn's family, everyone associated with Wealdstone FC and also non-League football. It illustrates that talent is out there at all levels of the game. It's fantastic for English football."

