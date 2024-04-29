South Asians in Football Weekly: Millie Chandarana enjoys magical end to Blackburn season, Kira Rai and Layla Banaras dazzle
Millie Chandarana, Hamza Choudhury, Layla Banaras, Kira Rai and the Punjabi Rams are among those who have enjoyed an excellent week in the Beautiful Game; our resident expert Dev Trehan brings you the details in the latest edition of South Asians in Football Weekly...
The latest edition of South Asians in Football Weekly is out after another sensational week for the community in the Beautiful Game...
Millie Chandarana ended her campaign on a high after winning Blackburn Rovers Goal of the Season for the second year in a row and helping the club to their highest-ever Women's Championship finish.
Rovers beat Sheffield United 3-1 on the final day of a record-breaking season, extending their unbeaten run to eight games and finishing top half, behind fifth-placed Birmingham City only on goal difference.
Blackburn Rovers forward Ryan Hedges silenced Vicarage Road with this stunner against Watford in August
Ryan Hedges won the men's award for his stunning half-volley against Watford at the beginning of the Sky Bet Championship campaign.
Chandarana: 'An unforgettable season'
"Everyone - the coaches, support staff, people across the club, my team, and of course the fans - absolutely everyone has played their part.
"On a personal level, I'm very proud of what I've been able to contribute on and off the pitch. Winning Goal of the Season for the second year in a row was definitely the icing on the cake for me this year.
"It is fantastic today to celebrate promotion back to the Championship, less than a week after watching our women's team lift their first major trophy," Punjabi Rams founder Pav Samra told Sky Sports News.
Paul Warne was proud of his Derby side as they earned promotion back to the Championship after a final day win over Carlisle.
"Two years ago, we marched to save our club (from administration), words cannot describe the emotions and the passion of that day.
"Two years later, David Clowes (owner) and this brilliant group (of staff and players) have saved us and got us back up.
Rai was back in the thick of the action at the weekend, scoring the opener with the first headed goal of her senior career as Derby County beat Liverpool Feds 4-3 in their last home game of the season.
Rai also provided an assist for skipper Amy Sims with Emelia Wilson and Dolcie O'Connor also on target for Derby.
It was Derby's third game in eight days and saw the Ewe Rams bounce straight back to winning ways after a 5-1 loss at Wolves in midweek.
