South Asians in Football Weekly: Millie Chandarana enjoys magical end to Blackburn season, Kira Rai and Layla Banaras dazzle

The latest edition of South Asians in Football Weekly is out after another sensational week for the community in the Beautiful Game...

Millie Chandarana ended her campaign on a high after winning Blackburn Rovers Goal of the Season for the second year in a row and helping the club to their highest-ever Women's Championship finish.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Rovers beat Sheffield United 3-1 on the final day of a record-breaking season, extending their unbeaten run to eight games and finishing top half, behind fifth-placed Birmingham City only on goal difference.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Trailblazer Chandarana - who has been ever-present this term and featured in the 2022/23 South Asians in Football Team of the Season - won last year's Goal of the Season for her magnificent individual effort against Charlton Athletic.

And it was a jaw-dropping first-time strike against the same opposition back in January that has earnt her back-to-back Goal of the Season awards.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Blackburn Rovers forward Ryan Hedges silenced Vicarage Road with this stunner against Watford in August

Ryan Hedges won the men's award for his stunning half-volley against Watford at the beginning of the Sky Bet Championship campaign.

Chandarana: 'An unforgettable season'

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Chandarana told Sky Sports News: "It's been an unforgettable season for us as a team. All of the girls are really proud of what we've achieved.

"Everyone - the coaches, support staff, people across the club, my team, and of course the fans - absolutely everyone has played their part.

Image: Blackburn Rovers star Millie Chandarana catches up with Sky Sports News' Dev Trehan after a game away at Crystal Palace. Palace have just been promoted to the Women’s Super League as champions.

"On a personal level, I'm very proud of what I've been able to contribute on and off the pitch. Winning Goal of the Season for the second year in a row was definitely the icing on the cake for me this year.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"It's time to rest, reflect, celebrate a little and come back next season ready to try and improve upon what we've done this year."

Chandarana is one of four role model players showcased in a groundbreaking timeline and exhibition, documenting the journey of South Asian heritage players in the English women's game.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

The technically-gifted midfielder, who is a graduate of the Blackburn Rovers Centre of Excellence, is also the recipient of the world's first South Asians in Football Leadership scholarship.

Choudhury earns promotion with Leicester

Image: Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca rejoices with Hamza Choudhury

Hamza Choudhury sealed a return to the Premier League after Leicester clinched automatic promotion from the Sky Bet Championship before kicking a ball following Leeds United's 4-0 loss at QPR.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Leicester City's players celebrated at home as their Premier League return was confirmed following QPR's win against Leeds United.

The British-Bangladeshi midfielder has featured in 32 matches this season, captaining the side on a number of occasions and often playing as an inverted right-back under boss Enzo Maresca.

Choudhury and his Leicester team-mates will go up as champions if they beat Preston North End on Monday night, live on Sky Sports Football.

Punjabi Rams celebrate double triumph

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Sky Bet League One clash between Derby and Carlisle.

The Punjabi Rams official supporters' group are celebrating Derby County's promotion back to the Sky Bet Championship, fresh from the women's team winning their first-ever national trophy.

Derby beat Carlisle 2-0 at Pride Park as Paul Warne's side secured second place in League One and automatic promotion to the Championship, six days after the Ewe Rams won the FA Women's National League Plate.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"It is fantastic today to celebrate promotion back to the Championship, less than a week after watching our women's team lift their first major trophy," Punjabi Rams founder Pav Samra told Sky Sports News.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Paul Warne was proud of his Derby side as they earned promotion back to the Championship after a final day win over Carlisle.

"Two years ago, we marched to save our club (from administration), words cannot describe the emotions and the passion of that day.

"Two years later, David Clowes (owner) and this brilliant group (of staff and players) have saved us and got us back up.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"Now we need to stabilise and look forward to the future - and get the Rams back-to-back, where they belong, back in the Premier League."

The Punjabi Rams have sponsored trailblazing Derby County Women winger Kira Rai for the last seven years.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A young Kira Rai tells Sky Sports News she feels lucky to enjoy the support of fans' group the Punjabi Rams

Rai, who wears number 15 and is in her 15th year with the club, started in the Plate final triumph over Cambridge United.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

The attacker told Sky Sports News last week she was "so proud to be a part of a squad and a group of staff that have written their name into Derby County's history books".

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Rai was back in the thick of the action at the weekend, scoring the opener with the first headed goal of her senior career as Derby County beat Liverpool Feds 4-3 in their last home game of the season.

Rai also provided an assist for skipper Amy Sims with Emelia Wilson and Dolcie O'Connor also on target for Derby.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

It was Derby's third game in eight days and saw the Ewe Rams bounce straight back to winning ways after a 5-1 loss at Wolves in midweek.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Teenager Layla Banaras, who joined Wolves on dual registration in February, was particularly impressive in the game.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Birmingham-born Banaras started in a central midfield role and assisted Beth Merrick in the first half, before playing in Amber Hughes to score after the break.

For more stories, features and videos, visit our ground-breaking South Asians in Football page on skysports.com and stay tuned to Sky Sports News and our Sky Sports digital platforms.