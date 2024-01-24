South Asians in Football Weekly: Rovers star Millie Chandarana scores a worldie as Derby's Kira Rai dazzles on return

Millie Chandarana, Kira Rai, Aman Dosanj, Jimmy Carter, Safia Middleton-Patel, Zarah Shah, Shireen Ahmed, Tarryn Allarakhia and Hannah Kumari all had a great week in the Beautiful Game; our resident expert Dev Trehan brings you more in the latest edition of South Asians in Football Weekly
Wednesday 24 January 2024 13:29, UK
The latest edition of South Asians in Football Weekly is out after a fabulous week for the community in the Beautiful Game...
Millie Chandarana scored another screamer for Blackburn in Rovers' five-goal Championship thriller away at Charlton.
Chandarana won Blackburn's goal of the season with a sublime effort against Charlton last term - and she was at it again on Rovers' return to the capital.
The box-to-box midfielder didn't hesitate when the ball broke to her on the left edge of the box, curling into the top right corner with a first-time effort that beat Charlton's goalkeeper all ends up.
But the Addicks held on for an important 3-2 victory to go top of the Championship table.
Kira Rai was back with a bang as she made an eagerly awaited return to action in Derby County's 2-0 win against Stourbridge.
The Sikh-Punjabi attacker terrorised the Stourbridge defence during a second-half cameo, following an ankle injury that had kept her sidelined since November.
Rai got a brilliant assist after driving at Stourbridge's defence, using a change of pace to get away from the full-back before cutting the ball back to Isabel Sheridan, who controlled and slotted past the goalkeeper.
Rai told RamsTV: "I'm buzzing to come back! It's been quite a long 10 weeks. I'm happy with the assist and happy we got the win. I just want to push on now."
It was Derby's first game since coach Kiran Singh Savage announced he was stepping back from his role.
Singh Savage has served in various capacities at Derby, including assistant manager and goalkeeping coach.
Writing on social media, Singh Savage thanked staff at the club including boss Sam Griffiths, academy chief Dave Cholerton and operations director Jenny Simpson, as well as the players.
He added: "I'm looking forward to taking a break, enjoying some much-needed free time and supporting the team from the other side of the pitch.
"Who knows what the next challenge might be? All I know is, I'm grateful for the opportunities and experiences I've been given at this special club. Thank you for the memories."
British South Asians in Football trailblazers and former Arsenal players Aman Dosanj and Jimmy Carter met for the very first time at a pre-game event at Stamford Bridge ahead of Chelsea's WSL clash with Manchester United.
Dosanj was part of a star-studded panel for an event in Stamford Bridge's Peter Bonetti Suite hosted by Hina Shafi and Lipa Nessa to celebrate the first birthday of the Brown Girl Sport platform.
Male allies Piara Powar, Sports Media LGBT+ chief Jon Holmes, and Foxes Pride co-founder Rishi Madlani were among those in attendance as Dosanj featured alongside award-winning broadcaster Shireen Ahmed, Irish-Pakistani former footballer Zarah Shah and Sky Sports News' Diversity and Inclusion reporter Miriam Walker-Khan.
Former Arsenal Ladies goalkeeper Dosanj represented England at U16 level and is the first South Asian woman known to have played for an England representative side.
"I think we need to ask for more. We need representation all around," Dosanj told fans' platform Desi Ballers at the event.
"The more we can tell each other's stories the better we can be. We are not a monolith, so the more stories we can tell the better."
Ex-Millwall winger Carter became the first British South Asian to play in the Premier League after leaving Liverpool to join boyhood club Arsenal back in 1992.
He added: "We want to get more British South Asians into football. We want to see more. That's what I want to see happening."
Safia Middleton Patel will have to wait until next month for her Watford home debut following her temporary switch to the Golden Girls.
Wales international Middleton-Patel is unavailable for the Conti Cup clash with Lewes, but is expected to return between the sticks for the league visit to Durham on January 28, before Watford host Birmingham City a week later.
The 19-year-old moved to Watford on loan from Manchester United last week and made her debut in Sunday's defeat to title-chasing Southampton.
Middleton-Patel, who featured in last term's South Asians in Football Team of the Season, joined United at 15 and signed her first contract as a professional footballer this time last year.
Manchester United head coach Marc Skinner said: "This loan will give Safia the playing time she needs to develop her professional game.
"Both Ian Willcock (United goalkeeping coach) and I will be keeping a close eye on Safia for the rest of the season and look forward to watching her continued growth."
Stuart Maynard spoke in glowing terms about winger Tarryn Allarakhia in his last-ever interview as Wealdstone FC manager.
Allarakhia, who has mixed Indian and East African heritage, became both the first Wealdstone player and the first British South Asian to play at an Africa Cup of Nations after starting last week's clash with Morocco.
Maynard spoke exclusively to Sky Sports News about Allarakhia's historic achievement before being unveiled as Notts County's new manager less than 24 hours later.
"His friends, family and team-mates are all so proud of him," Maynard told Sky Sports News.
"Tarryn is a fantastic dribbler and has an unbelievable ability to take people out of the game. Tarryn is someone who always wants to learn and this has probably put him in the shop window.
"He's a fantastic role model, someone who has that hunger and desire to perform at a high level. He's getting better and better."
Acclaimed writer, director and performer Hannah Kumari has taken up a new role with the Fans for Diversity campaign.
Sky Sports News revealed last summer that Villans Together fans' group co-founder Nilesh Chauhan was succeeding Anwar Uddin as chief of the Fans for Diversity campaign.
Kumari, who teamed up with world-famous actress Nina Wadia OBE for short film Devi as part of Sky Arts' Unlocked series, will now work alongside Chauhan as a campaign manager.
