South Asians in Football Weekly: Rovers star Millie Chandarana scores a worldie as Derby's Kira Rai dazzles on return

The latest edition of South Asians in Football Weekly is out after a fabulous week for the community in the Beautiful Game...

Millie Chandarana scored another screamer for Blackburn in Rovers' five-goal Championship thriller away at Charlton.

Chandarana won Blackburn's goal of the season with a sublime effort against Charlton last term - and she was at it again on Rovers' return to the capital.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

The box-to-box midfielder didn't hesitate when the ball broke to her on the left edge of the box, curling into the top right corner with a first-time effort that beat Charlton's goalkeeper all ends up.

But the Addicks held on for an important 3-2 victory to go top of the Championship table.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Relentless Rai shines on return

Kira Rai was back with a bang as she made an eagerly awaited return to action in Derby County's 2-0 win against Stourbridge.

The Sikh-Punjabi attacker terrorised the Stourbridge defence during a second-half cameo, following an ankle injury that had kept her sidelined since November.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Rai got a brilliant assist after driving at Stourbridge's defence, using a change of pace to get away from the full-back before cutting the ball back to Isabel Sheridan, who controlled and slotted past the goalkeeper.

Rai told RamsTV: "I'm buzzing to come back! It's been quite a long 10 weeks. I'm happy with the assist and happy we got the win. I just want to push on now."

Image: Kira Rai and coach Kiran Singh Savage worked together for several years at Derby County (photo: Terri Lee)

It was Derby's first game since coach Kiran Singh Savage announced he was stepping back from his role.

Singh Savage has served in various capacities at Derby, including assistant manager and goalkeeping coach.

Image: Derby County legends Hannah Ward and Kira Rai join Sky Sports News' Dev Trehan and Kiran Singh Savage to support a next-generation South Asian Lioness

Writing on social media, Singh Savage thanked staff at the club including boss Sam Griffiths, academy chief Dave Cholerton and operations director Jenny Simpson, as well as the players.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

He added: "I'm looking forward to taking a break, enjoying some much-needed free time and supporting the team from the other side of the pitch.

"Who knows what the next challenge might be? All I know is, I'm grateful for the opportunities and experiences I've been given at this special club. Thank you for the memories."

Trailblazers Dosanj and Carter meet at London event

Image: British South Asians in Football trailblazers and legends Aman Dosanj and Jimmy Carter meet for the very first time

British South Asians in Football trailblazers and former Arsenal players Aman Dosanj and Jimmy Carter met for the very first time at a pre-game event at Stamford Bridge ahead of Chelsea's WSL clash with Manchester United.

Dosanj was part of a star-studded panel for an event in Stamford Bridge's Peter Bonetti Suite hosted by Hina Shafi and Lipa Nessa to celebrate the first birthday of the Brown Girl Sport platform.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Women's Super League match between Chelsea and Manchester United

Male allies Piara Powar, Sports Media LGBT+ chief Jon Holmes, and Foxes Pride co-founder Rishi Madlani were among those in attendance as Dosanj featured alongside award-winning broadcaster Shireen Ahmed, Irish-Pakistani former footballer Zarah Shah and Sky Sports News' Diversity and Inclusion reporter Miriam Walker-Khan.

Image: Aman Dosanj (right) poses with lead actress of global box-office hit film 'Bend it like Beckham' Parminder Nagra

Former Arsenal Ladies goalkeeper Dosanj represented England at U16 level and is the first South Asian woman known to have played for an England representative side.

"I think we need to ask for more. We need representation all around," Dosanj told fans' platform Desi Ballers at the event.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"The more we can tell each other's stories the better we can be. We are not a monolith, so the more stories we can tell the better."

Ex-Millwall winger Carter became the first British South Asian to play in the Premier League after leaving Liverpool to join boyhood club Arsenal back in 1992.

Image: Arsenal's Jimmy Carter runs clear of former Manchester United and England captain Paul Ince at Highbury

He added: "We want to get more British South Asians into football. We want to see more. That's what I want to see happening."

Middleton-Patel must wait for Watford home debut

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Safia Middleton Patel will have to wait until next month for her Watford home debut following her temporary switch to the Golden Girls.

Wales international Middleton-Patel is unavailable for the Conti Cup clash with Lewes, but is expected to return between the sticks for the league visit to Durham on January 28, before Watford host Birmingham City a week later.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player People from across the game celebrate Sky Sports’ groundbreaking work and commitment to British South Asians in Football

The 19-year-old moved to Watford on loan from Manchester United last week and made her debut in Sunday's defeat to title-chasing Southampton.

Middleton-Patel, who featured in last term's South Asians in Football Team of the Season, joined United at 15 and signed her first contract as a professional footballer this time last year.

Manchester United head coach Marc Skinner said: "This loan will give Safia the playing time she needs to develop her professional game.

"Both Ian Willcock (United goalkeeping coach) and I will be keeping a close eye on Safia for the rest of the season and look forward to watching her continued growth."

Image: Tarryn Allarakhia made history at the Africa Cup of Nations

Stuart Maynard spoke in glowing terms about winger Tarryn Allarakhia in his last-ever interview as Wealdstone FC manager.

Allarakhia, who has mixed Indian and East African heritage, became both the first Wealdstone player and the first British South Asian to play at an Africa Cup of Nations after starting last week's clash with Morocco.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Maynard spoke exclusively to Sky Sports News about Allarakhia's historic achievement before being unveiled as Notts County's new manager less than 24 hours later.

"His friends, family and team-mates are all so proud of him," Maynard told Sky Sports News.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the match between Zambia and Tanzania in the Africa Cup of Nations

"Tarryn is a fantastic dribbler and has an unbelievable ability to take people out of the game. Tarryn is someone who always wants to learn and this has probably put him in the shop window.

"He's a fantastic role model, someone who has that hunger and desire to perform at a high level. He's getting better and better."

Kumari lands Fans for Diversity role

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Acclaimed writer, director and performer Hannah Kumari has taken up a new role with the Fans for Diversity campaign.

Sky Sports News revealed last summer that Villans Together fans' group co-founder Nilesh Chauhan was succeeding Anwar Uddin as chief of the Fans for Diversity campaign.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Kumari, who teamed up with world-famous actress Nina Wadia OBE for short film Devi as part of Sky Arts' Unlocked series, will now work alongside Chauhan as a campaign manager.

For more stories, features and videos, visit our groundbreaking South Asians in Football page on skysports.com and stay tuned to Sky Sports News and our Sky Sports digital platforms.