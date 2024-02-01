Birminghan City trailblazer Layla Banaras joins Wolves Women on dual registration

Birmingham City trailblazer Layla Banaras has joined Wolves Women on a dual registration.

Banaras is the first South Asian heritage woman to represent Birmingham in the professional era and has been a regular on the first-team bench in recent weeks as the club chase promotion back to the Women's Super League.

The teenager, who turns 18 later this month, made her first-team debut at the beginning of 2023, coming on as a substitute against Huddersfield Town in last year's Women's FA Cup.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Tough-tackling Banaras, whose mother is English and whose father is Pakistani, is a former Oasis Academy Hobmoor pupil - and started out playing football at Solihull Moors FC.

Image: Banaras is highly-rated by Birmingham City manager Darren Carter

Banaras, who can play across defence and midfield, captained Birmingham's U16 side before stepping up to become a mainstay in the club's development side.

Image: Banaras with Sky Sports News' Dev Trehan at last season's FA Women's Championship clash between Birmingham at Blackburn Rovers at St Andrew's

The versatile wing-back played the full 90 minutes as the youngest player on the pitch - aged just 16 years and 25 days - in the 2021/22 FA WSL U21 Academy Cup final against Manchester United at St George's Park, increasing the clamour for her to earn an England youth call-up.

Banaras was described as an outstanding youngster by former Blues manager Carla Ward, and earned plaudits after producing a nutrition guide and meal planner, launched on Sky Sports News, to better prepare Muslim athletes for fasting during Ramadan. Banaras was aged just 14 at the time.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News' James Cole and Dev Trehan helped Birmingham City trailblazer Banaras launch her dedicated nutrition plan and meal planner for Ramadan

The teenager, who has previously said she hopes to inspire other young Muslim girls to take up football, began developing a healthy-eating programme for players when they are fasting after finding very little guidance for players training through the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Banaras was cheered on by friends and family and team-mates past and present when she participated in the Queen's Baton Relay ahead of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Image: Brandon Khela and Banaras were showcased in Birmingham City's kit launch

She also featured in Birmingham City's kit launch ahead of last season, appearing alongside men's first-team academy graduate Brandon Khela as the club embraced their rich cultural diversity to promote their new strip.

For more stories, features and videos, visit our groundbreaking South Asians in Football page on skysports.com and South Asians in the Game blog and stay tuned to Sky Sports News and our Sky Sports digital.