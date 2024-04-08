South Asians in Football Weekly: Jaz Singh wins title with Tamworth | Millie Chandarana in Blackburn Rovers Goal of the Season running

In a season where he went more than 15 hours without conceding, goalkeeper Jas Singh has been instrumental in helping Tamworth secure promotion to the National League; our resident expert Dev Trehan brings you the details and more in the latest edition of South Asians in Football Weekly...
Monday 8 April 2024 11:45, UK
The latest edition of South Asians in Football Weekly is out after another fine week for the community in the Beautiful Game...
History-making goalkeeper Jaz Singh has earned promotion to the National League after winning the title with Tamworth.
Tamworth's 1-1 draw with Warrington Town moved them on to 90 points, eight clear of second-placed Scunthorpe United, with two matches left.
Singh lifted the trophy alongside Tamworth captain Ben Milnes, with the Lambs earning back-to-back promotions to return to the fifth tier of English football for the first time in a decade.
Andy Peaks' side boast the best defence in the division, conceding just 27 goals in 44 games, with Singh keeping a staggering 24 clean sheets this term.
In February, Singh broke a club record set before he was born by Dale Belford who went 712 minutes without conceding.
Singh went more than 15 hours, a remarkable 905 minutes, without letting in a goal, eventually conceding against Chorley - who became the first team to score against Tamworth in 2024.
The goalkeeper's exploits saw him considered for a place in the England C non-League squad that lost 1-0 to Wales last month.
"Singh is a player," England technical talent coach Jas Batt told Sky Sports News.
"Jas is one of a number of exceptionally talented British South Asians playing at the higher end of non-League football.
"He's a brilliant role model in his own right. He's shown that with the work he's put in to write his name into the history books at Tamworth.
"Singh and Tamworth have been a great partnership."
Ronan Maher also had a good day in National League North after scoring Rushall Olympic's second goal in a 2-1 win away at Blyth Spartans.
Walsall loanee Maher has been in excellent form since rejoining Rushall on a temorary basis following a loan spell earlier this term, and has three goals two assists in his last five games.
Millie Chandarana has again been shortlisted for Blackburn Rovers Goal of the Season.
Chandarana won Rovers Goal of the Season last year for her brilliant individual effort against Charlton Athletic.
And she scored against the same opposition this term, with her incredible first-time hit back against The Addicks in January, earning her back-to-back Goal of the Season nominations.
Chandarana has been ever-present in a record-breaking season for Rovers Women, with the team achieving their highest-ever Championship points tally - with three games still remaining.
Efforts from Meg Hornby, Lucy Shepherd, Tyler Toland, Helen Seed and Chloe Williams are also in the running for Rovers' Goal of the Season accolade.
A first-of-its-kind timeline of South Asian heritage female players in the modern English game goes on show at the second annual Iftar Feast with the Pack Ramadan event at Molineux.
The timeline was launched at Chelsea Football Club's Stamford Bridge stadium, before heading to Wembley Stadium for two FA Football and Faith events at the home of English football.
Birmingham City trailblazer Layla Banaras - who joined Wolves on dual registration in February - features in the timeline curated by Dev Trehan after becoming the first player from a South Asian background to represent Blues in the modern era.
Banaras, who will speak at the Molineux event, earned plaudits after producing a nutrition guide and meal planner, launched on Sky Sports News, to better prepare Muslim athletes for fasting during Ramadan. Banaras was 15 at the time.
Banaras is now 18, and she put in a barnstorming performance last week in her first start in league football, playing 90 minutes as Wolves hammered Stourbridge 8-0.
"I'm so proud of the girls," Banaras told WolvesTV. "We were very clinical.
"We could have scored a few more. I'm happy with the result and really happy with my first start. I really enjoyed it."
Banaras followed up on her full league debut with another start in Sunday's emphatic 5-1 win against Halifax Town.
Former Pakistan centre-back Zesh Rehman says his last match was the highlight of his career.
Next week marks 20 years since Rehman, now first-team development coach at Portsmouth, making his Premier League debut for Fulham.
Asked at a Wembley Stadium Iftar event about the favourite moment of his 500-plus game playing career, Rehman said: "The last game I played.
"I wasn't the best player, but I worked hard. I probably worked the hardest out of the people in my group and my teams.
"By the time I finished, I had absolutely no regrets I'd squeezed every drop out of my playing career."
Sky Sports was recognised for transforming the landscape for British South Asians in English football with the inaugural Diversity in Media award at last year's Asian Media Awards, and Rehman says he has seen a difference.
"I think we are in a new timeframe now where there is a lot more awareness and a lot more celebration of positive case studies, not so much dwelling on negative ones," he said.
"That is what I would like to see more of. It's motivating. There are a lot of success stories out there."
For more stories, features and videos, visit our ground-breaking South Asians in Football page on skysports.com and stay tuned to Sky Sports News and our Sky Sports digital platforms.