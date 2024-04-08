South Asians in Football Weekly: Jaz Singh wins title with Tamworth | Millie Chandarana in Blackburn Rovers Goal of the Season running

The latest edition of South Asians in Football Weekly is out after another fine week for the community in the Beautiful Game...

History-making goalkeeper Jaz Singh has earned promotion to the National League after winning the title with Tamworth.

Tamworth's 1-1 draw with Warrington Town moved them on to 90 points, eight clear of second-placed Scunthorpe United, with two matches left.

Singh lifted the trophy alongside Tamworth captain Ben Milnes, with the Lambs earning back-to-back promotions to return to the fifth tier of English football for the first time in a decade.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Andy Peaks' side boast the best defence in the division, conceding just 27 goals in 44 games, with Singh keeping a staggering 24 clean sheets this term.

In February, Singh broke a club record set before he was born by Dale Belford who went 712 minutes without conceding.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jaz Singh thanked his team-mates live on Sky Sports News after breaking a Tamworth club record and going a remarkable 15 hours without conceding a goal.

Singh went more than 15 hours, a remarkable 905 minutes, without letting in a goal, eventually conceding against Chorley - who became the first team to score against Tamworth in 2024.

'Singh is a player'

Image: England U21 coach Michael Johnson, Sky Sports News' Dev Trehan and Midlands talent developer Jas Batt at Sporting Khalsa FC

The goalkeeper's exploits saw him considered for a place in the England C non-League squad that lost 1-0 to Wales last month.

"Singh is a player," England technical talent coach Jas Batt told Sky Sports News.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"Jas is one of a number of exceptionally talented British South Asians playing at the higher end of non-League football.

"He's a brilliant role model in his own right. He's shown that with the work he's put in to write his name into the history books at Tamworth.

"Singh and Tamworth have been a great partnership."

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Ronan Maher also had a good day in National League North after scoring Rushall Olympic's second goal in a 2-1 win away at Blyth Spartans.

Walsall loanee Maher has been in excellent form since rejoining Rushall on a temorary basis following a loan spell earlier this term, and has three goals two assists in his last five games.

Chandarana on Rovers Goal of the Season shortlist

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Millie Chandarana has again been shortlisted for Blackburn Rovers Goal of the Season.

Chandarana won Rovers Goal of the Season last year for her brilliant individual effort against Charlton Athletic.

Image: Millie Chandarana has emerged as a genuine role model for aspiring players from diverse ethnic backgrounds

And she scored against the same opposition this term, with her incredible first-time hit back against The Addicks in January, earning her back-to-back Goal of the Season nominations.

Chandarana has been ever-present in a record-breaking season for Rovers Women, with the team achieving their highest-ever Championship points tally - with three games still remaining.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Efforts from Meg Hornby, Lucy Shepherd, Tyler Toland, Helen Seed and Chloe Williams are also in the running for Rovers' Goal of the Season accolade.

Timeline and Banaras to grace Wolves Iftar

A first-of-its-kind timeline of South Asian heritage female players in the modern English game goes on show at the second annual Iftar Feast with the Pack Ramadan event at Molineux.

The timeline was launched at Chelsea Football Club's Stamford Bridge stadium, before heading to Wembley Stadium for two FA Football and Faith events at the home of English football.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Birmingham City trailblazer Layla Banaras - who joined Wolves on dual registration in February - features in the timeline curated by Dev Trehan after becoming the first player from a South Asian background to represent Blues in the modern era.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Banaras, who will speak at the Molineux event, earned plaudits after producing a nutrition guide and meal planner, launched on Sky Sports News, to better prepare Muslim athletes for fasting during Ramadan. Banaras was 15 at the time.

Image: Layla Banaras catches up with Sky Sports News' Dev Trehan after playing against West Brom

Banaras is now 18, and she put in a barnstorming performance last week in her first start in league football, playing 90 minutes as Wolves hammered Stourbridge 8-0.

"I'm so proud of the girls," Banaras told WolvesTV. "We were very clinical.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"We could have scored a few more. I'm happy with the result and really happy with my first start. I really enjoyed it."

Banaras followed up on her full league debut with another start in Sunday's emphatic 5-1 win against Halifax Town.

Rehman reflects at Wembley

Image: Fulham's Zesh Rehman battles for possession with Birmingham City's Clinton Morrision during a Premier League clash at St Andrew's in 2005

Former Pakistan centre-back Zesh Rehman says his last match was the highlight of his career.

Next week marks 20 years since Rehman, now first-team development coach at Portsmouth, making his Premier League debut for Fulham.

Asked at a Wembley Stadium Iftar event about the favourite moment of his 500-plus game playing career, Rehman said: "The last game I played.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player People from across the game celebrate Sky Sports’ groundbreaking work and commitment to British South Asians in Football.

"I wasn't the best player, but I worked hard. I probably worked the hardest out of the people in my group and my teams.

"By the time I finished, I had absolutely no regrets I'd squeezed every drop out of my playing career."

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Sky Sports was recognised for transforming the landscape for British South Asians in English football with the inaugural Diversity in Media award at last year's Asian Media Awards, and Rehman says he has seen a difference.

"I think we are in a new timeframe now where there is a lot more awareness and a lot more celebration of positive case studies, not so much dwelling on negative ones," he said.

"That is what I would like to see more of. It's motivating. There are a lot of success stories out there."

For more stories, features and videos, visit our ground-breaking South Asians in Football page on skysports.com and stay tuned to Sky Sports News and our Sky Sports digital platforms.